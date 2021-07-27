Don Smith Classic slated for Wednesday at Action Track

Leading the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship standings at midseason is generally a good thing, you’d surmise.
Rolling into the halfway point of the campaign can be seen as a barometer, a measuring stick, that can provide a window to how the rest of the year will play out, not that it always does.
However, there’s a midsummer exam that pops up that can either make or break a year for a driver and team on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car trail. It's a seven-race-in-nine-night adventure known as the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week, which was supposed to start last Friday and end Saturday. But the scheduled July 23 opener at Gas City got rained out and took place Monday instead, with Logan Seavey taking the checkered flag.
On Wednesday night at the Terre Haute Action Track's half-mile dirt oval, the Indiana Sprint Week Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic will serve as the fourth race in the 2021 ISW series. The Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds also will appear on the card.
Admission costs are $30 for general admission, $15 for infield and free for children 11 and under when accompanied by a parent. Pits will open at 2 p.m., with the grandstands allowing spectators inside at 3, hot laps kicking off at 6:30 and heat racing to follow. The feature is slated to last 30 laps, with the winner receiving a $6,000 check.
Since USAC began sanctioning Indiana Sprint Week in 1996, there’s been a split across all manners of how the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car points leaders have dealt with the week. In one category, there are drivers/teams that entered ISW possessing the USAC National Sprint Car points lead, exited ISW with the USAC lead and finished the USAC season as the overall champion.
That group encompasses 12 drivers in that 25-year span: Brian Tyler (1996-97), Dave Darland (1999), Tony Elliott (2000), Tracy Hines (2002), J.J. Yeley (2003), Jay Drake (2004), Levi Jones (2009-10-11), Brady Bacon (2016) and C.J. Leary (2019).
On four of those 12 occasions, that particular driver also collected the ISW championship in the process: Yeley (2003) Jones (2009), Bacon (2016) and Leary (2019). Not surprisingly, those four drivers and their respective seasons of success rank as four of the most dominant USAC championship strangleholds in recent memory.
Four more instances had one driver leading the USAC National Sprint Car standings coming into ISW, relinquishing grasp of the lead during the week and never grabbing it back.
That happened in 2005 with Jones leapfrogging both Darland and USAC point leader Drake during the ISW finale at Terre Haute, where Jones won en route to his first USAC title. Drake, the defending USAC champ at the time, fell back to fourth at season’s end.
Jones did the same in 2007, erasing a two-point deficit to USAC leader Darren Hagen entering ISW, and by the end of the week, Jones held a staggering 100-point lead in the USAC season standings, which he closed out handily at the season closer.
Bryan Clauson’s victory in the 2013 ISW finale at Bloomington elevated him into the USAC National Sprint Car points lead past Darland, which also netted him an ISW championship and the eventual USAC championship crown. Darland ended up a close second after he led coming into ISW.
Similarly, Chase Stockon had the hold on the USAC championship standings riding into the 2015 Indiana Sprint Week and even won the ISW opener before Ballou’s relentless consistency bounced Stockon from the top spot and provided Ballou with one of the most spectacular years in USAC sprint history with 13 total wins — none of which coming during ISW — plus an ISW title and a USAC championship.
Three times, a driver lost his USAC championship lead during ISW, then fought back into the lead post-Indiana Sprint Week to claim the USAC title. That occurred in 2006 when Josh Wise led coming into ISW, lost the USAC lead to Jones and regained it back on the path to the USAC championship. Same for Bacon in 2014 when he lost the overall USAC lead during ISW, then churned out a splendid second half of the season to win his first USAC title.
Tyler Courtney accomplished the feat, likewise, in 2018, seeing his point lead slip away amidst ISW as a red-hot Chris Windom was crowned the ISW champ and the new USAC point leader. Yet, a strong run down the stretch of the year saw Courtney tie Kevin Thomas Jr. for the USAC championship in the finale at Perris, Calif., but was declared the USAC driver champion based on the tiebreaker of most wins.
In the past four seasons, only once has a driver led the USAC National Sprint Car standings going into Indiana Sprint Week, as he went out of ISW, and also finished as the champion at the conclusion of the season. That was Leary in 2019.
Bacon, a resident of Broken Arrow, Okla., goes into Wednesday standing atop the USAC standings and ISW standings, although Seavey has won the last two ISW races in Lawrenceburg and Gas City to climb into second place in that category.
Besides Bacon and Seavey, another favorite to win Wednesday would be Windom, who placed first in the Tony Hulman Classic at the Action Track on May 26 to give Windom three victories out of his last four T.H.A.T. feature appearances. The one Windom didn't win, the 2020 Don Smith Classic, went to Justin Grant, who sits second in the 2021 USAC sprint standings and seventh in the ISW standings.
After Wednesday, the drivers' teams will take their cars to Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, Bloomington Speedway on Friday and the finale at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday.
For more information about Wednesday's racing card, call the Action Track at (812) 232-4040 or visit terrehauteactiontrack.net.
