Don't compare Indiana State's football team to the 1985 Chicago Bears yet.
But the Sycamores did power past Western Illinois by a 21-0 score Saturday at Hanson Field as they picked up their first Missouri Valley Football Conference triumph of the season.
The Sycamores (2-8 overall, 1-6 MVFC) scored two touchdowns in the final 2:50 of the first half to take control of the contest, while the ISU defense limited Western Illinois (0-10, 0-7) to 9 rushing yards.
Indiana State's Justin Dinka and Tee Hodge each picked up a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, 6-foot, 205-pound quarterback Evan Olaes added a TD pass to senior Dante Hendrix as the Sycamores moved up and down the field throughout the afternoon. ISU recorded 350 yards of total offense and held onto the ball for 38 minutes and 25 seconds in picking up its fourth consecutive win over the Leathernecks.
Making his first ISU start as a redshirt freshman, Olaes was an efficient 16 of 24 and completed passes to seven different receivers. Hendrix, who broke Sam Logan's school record for career receiving yards last week, was Olaes' favorite target with five catches for 47 yards and a score, while Dakota Caton (three catches, 29 yards), Michael Haupert (two catches, 25 yards) and Harry Van Dyne (three catches, 18 yards) all had multi-catch performances.
Olaes became the third ISU quarterback to earn a start in the 2022 season after taking the opening snaps against Western Illinois.
Dinka led the Sycamores' rushing attack with 22 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Hodge added 81 yards on 17 carries — including a 39-yard score in the third quarter — as the Sycamores pounded the ball 51 times for 163 yards on the ground.
Kaleal Davis and Ethan Hoover recorded interceptions to lead the ISU defensive effort, while Gianini Belizaier (2.5 tackles-for-loss) and Kris Reid (2 tackles-for-loss) combined for 4.5 of the visitors' nine tackles-for-loss. The Sycamores also limited Western Illinois to 2 of 11 on third-down attempts.
Johnathan Edwards and Malik Chatman finished with five tackles apiece to lead ISU, while Geoffrey Brown added three stops and his third sack of the season. Belizaire added four tackles and a forced fumble in addition to his 2.5 TFL.
Harry Traum connected on a season-best four punts downed inside the 20-yard line for Indiana State.
For WIU, quarterback Clay Bruno went 12 of 28 through the air for 193 yards and two interceptions. Naseim Brantley was the Leathernecks' receiving leader with five catches for 83 yards, while Jaylin Jackson added five receptions and four carries for 47 total offensive yards.
This was ISU's first shutout since holding Quincy scoreless (49-0) in the season opener Aug. 30, 2018. In addition, Indiana State posted its first shutout of the Leathernecks in program history, dating back to the inaugural game in the series in 1967.
Hendrix ran his receiving streak to 36 consecutive games with a reception following his five-catch day. He currently trails all-time ISU receptions leader Logan (196, 2003-06) by 11 heading into the season finale next Saturday against Missouri State at Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff for the Senior Day matchup is slated for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.