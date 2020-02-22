By this stage of the Missouri Valley Conference season, the standings are supposed to tell the truth about the league’s teams.
The truth that Evansville’s 0-15 MVC record would seem to reveal is that the Purple Aces have been non-competitive and are on a historically bad pace.
The latter will remain true if Indiana State finds a way to defeat the Aces at 2 p.m. today at Ford Center, but the former is not true at all.
In fact? Evansville’s 0-15 status might be the biggest lie in the MVC standings at present.
Why? Since Todd Lickliter took over as Evansville’s coach on Jan. 22 after Walter McCarty was terminated, the Aces have been much better.
The Aces haven’t won, but they’ve had several close calls. A two-point loss at Valparaiso, an overtime loss against Southern Illinois and a five-point loss at Drake among them.
Evansville is also shooting considerably better from 3-point range, a major weakness in the first half of the MVC season. The Aces have shot 40 percent or better from 3-point range since Lickliter took over. Evansville shot 23.5 percent in the first six games of the MVC season before Lickliter took over.
In other words? This isn’t the same team that came into Hulman Center on Jan. 15 and got ushered out with a 65-42 defeat.
“We played them once before, but they’re a completely different team with a different coach. We told [the players] to forget the first time we played them and think about the fact that they beat Kentucky,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Lansing was asked what has been different under Lickliter.
“I think there’s a little more freedom, maybe. [Evan] Kuhlman is playing a lot more. They’re stretching the floor. They’re playing with confidence, loose and free and they’re playing well,” Lansing said.
The other reason Evansville (9-19, 0-15) will be far more competitive than it has been for most of the MVC season as that they’re most gifted player – forward DeAndre Williams – is finally back in the fold after missing the majority of the MVC season.
The 6-foot-9 Williams, who missed 12 games, averages 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He was one of the big reasons Evansville defeated then-No. 1 Kentucky in November and he completely changes the dynamic of how to guard the Aces and how they can guard opponents.
“Alize Johnson was the closest comparison, or he would be like [former Illinois State forward] Phil Fayne with a jumpshot, but Alize is a better comparison. He’s a very good all-around player who plays hard at both ends and opens their team,” Lansing said.
ISU (15-11, 8-7) is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season, a 67-64 home win over first-place Northern Iowa on Thursday. ISU has to approach this road game with more fire and intensity than it did the last time it had a signature win at home, the 29-point win over Loyola on Feb. 5. ISU’s next game was a limp 74-67 defeat at Illinois State.
“We have to play every bit as hard and as well as we did in the first 30 minutes against Northern Iowa,” Lansing said.
ISU is still jockeying to avoid falling into the Thursday play-in round of the MVC Tournament.
Results elsewhere in the MVC for the teams ISU is competing with to finish in the safe fifth or sixth-place positions on Saturday were mixed from the Sycamores’ perspective.
Drake, the team ISU was tied with for fifth place entering Saturday, lost at Illinois State. Missouri State, who was a game behind ISU, beat Loyola at home. Valparaiso, also a game behind ISU, hosted Bradley and that game finished after the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
Win or lose today, there’s still quite a bit to be determined as the MVC calendar winds down this week, but obviously a win today would do a world of good for ISU’s league security as the Sycamores control their own destiny in that department.
