'Do it for Hoffa' battle cry works for Honey Creek runners

First-year boys varsity coach Patrick Hancewicz proudly declared that Honey Creek runners were determined to "do it for Hoffa" during the annual Vigo County middle school cross country meet Wednesday afternoon at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Honoring former coach David Hoffa, who died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident Jan. 19 in southern Vigo County, the Bees' teams captured three of the four crowns. The title they didn't win was boys junior varsity, claimed by Otter Creek.
"He built Honey Creek cross country," Hancewicz said of Hoffa, who was 60 at the time of his death. "He would be so proud of all of them today."
Crossing the finish line first in the boys varsity race was Honey Creek seventh-grader Braeden Chastain, who posted a time of 10 minutes, 54.6 seconds. He beat teammate Jake Price by about two seconds. Teamwise, the Bees outpointed Woodrow Wilson, Otter Creek and West Vigo by significant margins by placing five of the top 10 runners.
"Braeden really has been an excellent runner all year," Hancewicz emphasized. "He's such a competitor and so is the whole team."
In the girls varsity race, Honey Creek seventh-grader Cassidy Pettijohn won by almost 22 seconds over the next-fastest runner, helping the Bees hold off Otter Creek and Woodrow Wilson by comfortable margins.
"I tried to push myself ... and this was the fastest I've gotten," said Pettijohn, who finished in 12:02.8.
"Cassidy has run strong all year," said Brad Hamersley, the Bees' girls varsity coach. "She's been setting the pace for us. She's worked hard ... and tonight is the result of her hard work."
As for the rest of Honey Creek's girls varsity, Hamersley said there were only two eighth-graders on the team. That means eight of his 10 who ran Wednesday should be back in 2021.
"They have worked very, very hard the last two weeks in practice," he pointed out.
Winning the girls junior varsity race was West Vigo seventh-grader Maddie Wrin (13:33.2), but Honey Creek placed four of the top six in taking the team title.
In the boys JV competition, seventh-grader Cameron Modesitt of Sarah Scott (which didn't have enough runners to form a team) finished first in 12:01.3. After Modesitt, Otter Creek had four of the next eight runners en route to the team triumph. The Otters edged Honey Creek by seven points.
