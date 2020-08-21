Omarion Dixon … it’s a name that will not want to be spoken about again in Terre Haute South football circles.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Lafayette Harrison running back played a whole lot bigger than his roster size would suggest. He was a runaway boulder the Braves couldn’t contain.
To be fair to South, it was missing two of its starting defenders – Mekhi Moore and Ayden Macke – and that just made the task harder than it would have already been.
Dixon scored four touchdowns, rushed for 151 yards, all gained in the first half, as Harrison made South pay in a 42-13 season-opening loss for the Braves.
South just couldn’t get a handle on the powerful back … or some of Harrison’s other ball carriers. Quarterback Tyler Knoy rushed for 121 yards on two carries in the first half. Harrison rushed for 296 yards in the first half and their way to 401 rushing yards overall.
South coach Tim Herrin was philosophical about South’s problems. Tackling and communication weren’t where he wanted it to be, but with an entirely new defensive line and starters out at linebacker? It was going to be a challenge.
“[Moore and Macke] got hurt late in the week, so we started two backups at inside linebacker and two guys in the secondary went down early. It’s not where we want to be, we made a lot of mistakes early, but I thought we fought, played hard, and kept going.
With Harrison playing so efficiently on the offensive end, the Braves were going to have to match their consistency, but with the Braves trying to break in some new starters on the offensive line? That was a tall order.
South, its offensive line is also entirely new, only had one first down in the first quarter and had two first-half turnovers that were turned into Raiders’ touchdowns. The Braves got better on the offensive side as the game went along, but by then, Dixon’s dominance was already established and felt on the scoreboard.
“Our reads were there, but we missed a couple of throws and had a couple of drops. We had some early jitters from some young guys playing. We could have easily been down 14-7 at the end of the second quarter if we make a play here and there,” Herrin said. “With the five [new] linemen, it’s just communication out front. They weren’t always on the same page on protection or run-play-making adjustments. We’d have three guys on and two guys off and as they went along, they got better. They’re young guys who can work on these things.”
Harrison set the tone on its first series. A 38-yard run by Knoy set up Dixon’s three-yard touchdown run to get the Raiders started.
South had chances to stop the Harrison train. Brayden Bender had an interception on Harrison’s next series, but South couldn’t take advantage.
Harrison had no such issue. The next time it got the ball, Dixon had all of the carries in a 64-yard series, capped by a six-yard touchdown plunge.
Harrison took a 21-0 lead on a when-it-rains-it-pours kind of play. On a broken play, Knoy escaped a South tackler in the backfield, cut left, and South’s defense, loaded right, was not there. Knoy scampered 83 yards for a gut-punch touchdown.
In the second quarter, South saw a lot more of Dixon. Shortly after a Jacob Rutledge fumble, he scored via an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0. His most impressive run was a 23-yarder with 3:27 left in the half where he bowling-balled his way over two South tacklers.
South’s offense began to show life via running back Josh Cottee and he helped fuel the Braves’ lone first-half scoring drive. He scored via a 3-yard run on a 76-yard scoring series just before halftime.
Dixon called it a night after halftime, but the Raiders’ running game didn’t. Harrison rushed for 80 yards on the opening series of the half, capped by a 29-yard Max Bunger scamper that put the Raiders up 42-6 and which triggered the running clock A bright spot for South was a 40-yard touchdown run by Rutledge in the third quarter.
Cottee and Rutledge each rushed for 40 yards. Stultz threw for 148 yards for the Braves. Andrece Miller had 82 receiving yards. James Mallory had five receptions.
South next hosts Noblesville next Friday.
