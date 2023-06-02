Is there a KeyserSöze among Wabash Valley diamond teams Saturday?
Whether the high school baseball teams from West Vigo and/or Shakamak or the high school softball team from Clay City will survive extensive grilling in 95-degree temperatures to emerge unscathed and continue their postseason journeys or not, there’s no question that the three teams would be on any list of the usual subjects.
West Vigo (27-3) meets Tri-West (22-6) in a Class 3A regional game at 2 p.m. at Park Tudor, with the winner to advance to a semistate game June 10 against either Indianapolis Chatard or Beech Grove.
Saturday is a one-day regional, but next week’s semistate will be a four-team affair, a change from last season.
The Vikings have won 16 sectionals in their history, including the last two, and have been ranked among the top 10 teams in the state more often than that.
And on Saturday, they won’t be facing one of the nation’s top pitchers and his 95-mph fastball, like they experienced last season against Brebeuf.
The Bruins do have an ace pitcher in Isaac Pierson, who came back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the fall to post a 7-1 record with a 1.22 earned-run average for the team ranked 10th in the state.
Coach Culley DeGroote of the fifth-ranked Vikings is expected to choose between lefty Ben Kearns and right-hander Kaleb Marrs; Marrs hasn’t allowed a run in quite a while after pitching 11.2 shutout innings in sectional play.
Shakamak has just a 14-10 record and isn’t a top-10 Class A team, although the Lakers are getting votes in that poll.
But there aren’t many high school baseball teams with more tradition, and Shakamak came out of its sectional as champion for the fifth straight season and the 27th time overall, beating second-ranked Clay City in the championship game.
The Lakers play eighth-ranked Bethesda Christian (21-8) at 11 a.m. at Mitchell, with the winner moving on to a June 10 semistate contest against either ninth-ranked Borden or Rising Sun.
Do the rankings make Bethesda Christian a favorite in Saturday’s game? Shakamak fans don’t think so, and can point to their team winning arguably the toughest sectional field it’s faced in a long time and their experience in the most competitive race the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference has had lately.
Clay City will be the underdog in its 11 a.m. game Saturday at the Class A North Daviess Semistate, since the Eels are facing top-ranked Tecumseh, the defending state champion.
The Eels have two starters who won the 2021 semistate and finished as state runners-up, however, so they have experience in big games themselves.
Also at North Daviess are sixth-ranked Lanesville and seventh-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran, who play the second game. The semistate championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the winner playing at Purdue for the state championship either June 9 or June 10.
Baseball regionals
Class A — Shakamak vs. Bethesda Christian at Mitchell, 11 a.m.
Class 3A — West Vigo vs. Tri-West at Park Tudor, 2 p.m.
Softball semistate
Class A — Clay City vs. Tecumseh at North Daviess, 11 a.m., followed by Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Lanesville; championship 7 p.m.
