Indiana State has received encouraging news for injuries suffered during the 2019 season. Running back Titus McCoy, for example, suffered what looked like an ugly knee injury at Kansas, but returned after missing just two games.
ISU was hoping for the same happy ending when quarterback Ryan Boyle injured his left knee during ISU's 16-6 victory over Eastern Illinois last Saturday.
However, ISU got bad news.
Quarterback Ryan Boyle suffered a torn ACL which will end his season.
Boyle suffered the injury on a designed run on ISU's first series of the game against Eastern Illinois. Boyle was tackled from behind by Eastern Illinois linebacker Jason Johnson.
At first, the concern for Boyle was for his shoulder and collarbone region as that's where the impact of the tackle was most felt, but Boyle's knee also caught the turf awkwardly and that's where the injury was suffered.
Boyle re-emerged from the ISU trainer's room during the game, walked on the sideline without assistance and even took the ice off his knee, which led to some thought it wasn't going to be a serious injury, but the opposite is true after thorough examination.
Boyle played in four games this season, constituting 33 percent of ISU's 12-game schedule. The NCAA threshold for a medical hardship waiver is 30 percent of a season's games.
Whether ISU has recourse to argue that Boyle participated in less than 30 percent of ISU's total plays, since he was hurt early in his fourth contest, is unknown.
ISU coach Curt Mallory conveyed via text that he feels "sick" for Boyle.
Boyle already used up his regular redshirt season when was at Iowa in 2015.
Boyle, the MVFC preseason selection as the league's best quarterback, threw for 508 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
Boyle was the MVFC Newcomer of the Year in 2018 when he amassed 1,627 yards passing and 12 touchdowns on his way to earning Second Team All-MVFC honors.
Boyle set a program record with seven touchdowns (five passing and two rushing) during a triple overtime victory of South Dakota, part of a stretch in which ISU won five in a row to end the 2018 season.
Kurtis Wilderman took over for Boyle after his injury on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore completed 14 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Illinois in relief of Boyle.
