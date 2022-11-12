No. 22-ranked Mount St. Joseph advanced to the NCAA Division III football playoffs for the first time since 2009 with a 40-31 victory over Rose-Hulman in what ended being the 2022 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon.
Rose and Mount St. Joseph entered the contest with 6-0 records in HCAC play. The back-and forth game featured almost 900 yards of total offense between the teams.
Rose-Hulman led 6-0 and 13-6 early in the second quarter. Grant Ripperda started the scoring on a 1-yard run to complete a 16-play, 85-yard opening drive and give the Engineers the lead. After MSJ tied the score at 6-6, Daniel Huery returned a kickoff 79 yards for a TD to make the score 13-6 in favor of the Engineers.
The host Lions owned a 20-16 lead at halftime after holding Rose to a 19-yard field goal by Kyle Rehberg on the final play of the first half on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Mount St. Joseph pushed the lead to 27-16 early in the third quarter on the second rushing score of the day by Josh Taylor.
Rose-Hulman immediately closed within 27-23 on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Miguel Robertson to Huery. MSJ increased its lead to 34-23 on a 15-yard scoring pass from Taylor to Cornell Beachem Jr. with 9:40 left in the fourth quarter before Rose roared back with another score.
Robertson and Huery connected on another touchdown pass, this time 34 yards, to bring Rose-Hulman within 34-31 with 9:40 left. Taylor scored his third rushing TD of the day for the game's final points as Mount St. Joseph secured the hard-fought triumph.
Robertson completed 19 of 31 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns for the Engineers. Huery gained 122 receiving yards on five receptions with a pair of touchdown catches in addition to his kickoff-return TD. Adam Tice-Saliu also enjoyed a triple-digit receiving performance with nine catches for 105 yards.
Ripperda crossed the century mark for rushing with 102 yards on 28 carries and one touchdown. Defensively, Chaikou Sow had a game-high 15 tackles and Kyzer Bowen added 11 stops. Winston Amankwah and Tyce Miller added interceptions and Riley Roberts joined Jake Ovanic with sacks for the Engineers.
For the home squad, Taylor rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and completed 17 of 37 passes for 199 yards and two more scores. Beachem added 145 rushing yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.
Mount St. Joseph advances to the NCAA Division III playoffs with a 10-0 regular season. Rose-Hulman, which captured the HCAC title in 2021 after routing MSJ in the regular-season finale at Cook Stadium, finished 6-4 in 2022.
