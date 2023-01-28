If one looked closely enough, an unusual sight could have been spotted just after noon Saturday in the Bloomington North gym.
Gabe Cook was smiling.
This isn't to say that the coach of Terre Haute South's high school wrestling team is a non-smiler on a daily basis, but he generally has a game face to wear during competition, and Saturday was the sectional.
But with just one round of matches remaining, and the participants in next week's regional already determined, Cook was asked how many of the Braves had advanced.
"All of them," was the answer, which should indicate why Cook was smiling.
That gave the Braves a big lead going into the fifth-place, third-place and championship matches, and it proved to be insurmountable. After winning last year's sectional by a point and a half, the Braves came home from Bloomington with a 69.5-point margin this time.
Bloomington South finished second, with Northview edging Owen Valley for third place, West Vigo placing sixth, Terre Haute North placing eighth and Sullivan coming in ninth among 11 teams. In addition to South's 14 regional qualifiers, the competition at Bloomington South next Saturday will include eight from Northview, four from West Vigo, three from Terre Haute North and two from Sullivan.
"Overall, we've got to be really pleased," said Cook, whose Braves had three champions (Kasey Stewart, Jorge Franco and Alex Rose), "but I know we've got guys who are disappointed they were not in the finals … but as a team, we showed up and wrestled well."
None of South's three champions were top seeds, but both Stewart and Franco got help from Bloomington wrestlers who had beaten the top seeds in their weights and Rose, ranked 12th in the state, got a quick throw and pinned ninth-ranked Eli Hinshaw of Owen Valley in less than a minute. Rose's three wins required less than three minutes, in fact.
Stewart is one of the least experienced Braves and was asked, as he held the blown-up bracket for his weight class (which are presented to each champion) what his expectations had been.
"Definitely not this," he said excitedly. "This is a great feeling."
Not having to face top-seeded Branson Weaver of Owen Valley was "a huge bullet to dodge," Stewart admitted, but it was all part of a good day for him and his teammates.
"Everybody wrestled their heart out," Stewart said. "We were always looking out for the other teams, but we were pretty confident . . . I'm very thankful for coach Cook."
Northview's eight regional qualifiers was two more than the Knights managed last season, coach Tony Sanabria said, and Seth Cowden and Richard Alexander were "our first two champions in a long time.
"Third [as a team] was great for us," Sanabria continued. "There are matches we wish we could have back, but overall it was a good day."
Brian Otte had similar thoughts.
"We had a pretty good day," said the West Vigo coach. "Placing sixth [as a team] while giving up two forfeits, and having four kids [wrestling] who had never been on a mat before Nov. 1? I was impressed with the four guys who are going [to the regional, including 195-pound runner-up Brock Higgins]; I was impressed with the whole team."
Terre Haute North, on the other hand, suffered "a tough day," coach Beau Pingleton said, a day that included one of its three second-seeded wrestlers unable to participate because of illness and another injured and unable to wrestle his last match.
"I'm happy for the group who made it [to the regional] and we had six more wrestling for fifth and sixth," Pingleton added. "We're a young team and I like where we're at."
Sullivan, coach Roy Monroe quipped afterward, is "a little fish in a big pond," but the Golden Arrows did have their expected champion in 120-pounder Lane Gilbert, hoping to reach the state finals for a fourth time.
"Lane did exactly what we planned," said Monroe, who is also Gilbert's grandfather, "and all my seniors won matches. Now we have to turn it up at the regional."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.