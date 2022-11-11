The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team battled in a tight opening-night matchup before falling to host DePauw University 80-75 Friday inside Neal Fieldhouse.
Rusty Loyd, who had guided the Engineers for the previous eight seasons, coached against Rose in DePauw’s second game of the 2022-23 season. He replaced the retired Bill Fenlon at the Tigers’ helm during the off-season.
This also was the first game on the Rose-Hulman sideline for new head coach Nick Sales, who was hired in August to take Loyd’s place.
Friday’s contest featured 11 ties and 10 lead changes as the score remained within seven points throughout the entire 40 minutes.
Senior guard Max Chaplin led the Rose offense with 16 points, while Bradley Harden and Zachary Jackson tied career-high scoring performances with 11 and 10 points respectively. Simon Blair rounded out the four Engineer double-figure scorers with 10 points.
Elijah Hales led all scorers for DePauw with 26 points. Camden Brown also reached double figures for the Tigers with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Rose-Hulman and DePauw also completed a single-digit margin in the game for the 10th time in the series last 12 meetings. The Engineers held a 69-66 lead in the final four minutes, but a 7-0 run by DePauw set the stage for the late rally.
Rose (0-1) will compete in the Great Lakes Invitational with a matchup against Baldwin Wallace next Friday afternoon at Wabash. DePauw is now 2-0.
