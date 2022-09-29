Each high school tennis team won a match it hadn’t won a couple of weeks ago in the regular-season match between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
But those changes still left the score 2-2 Thursday, with Vatsal Mannepalli of the host Braves and North’s Connor Bishop battling again in the deciding match, this time for the sectional championship.
And again it was the South sophomore who finally prevailed, giving his team its fifth straight title.
“Basically an identical night to the North-South match [during the regular season],” South coach Ethan Caldwell said afterward.
“I don’t want it to be like this,” said Mannepalli when asked if drama was his specialty — and after being dropped by his teammates during the postmatch celebration. “It just keeps coming back.”
The Braves got the first two points, sweeping both doubles matches. A lineup change may have helped reverse the previous outcome at No. 2 doubles, where Tyler Swan and Nathan Wright were the first winners off the court, and Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch — after a close first set — followed them shortly afterward.
Another South lineup change couldn’t stop the Patriots’ Gabe Dunbar, who pulled away for a repeat victory at No. 3 singles, and North’s James Belmar was beating Vaishant Mannepalli one night after the South player — and Vatsal’s twin brother — had avenged a regular-season loss of his own against Sullivan.
“We took what happened in the first North-South match and reversed it,” coach Matt Wilson of the Patriots said. “[Belmar] was patient and he was precise.”
Vatsal Mannepalli had won his first set against Bishop 7-5, but then Bishop took over and had a 4-1 lead in the second set.
Mannepalli rallied for a 4-4 tie, and the ninth game of the set seemed to take about 30 minutes. Bishop got two points in a row on balls that hit the top of the net and trickled over, and a few minutes later finally had the game and a 5-4 lead in hand.
Momentum hadn’t really changed, however — if there was any momentum by that point, with every point taking a long time to decide — and Mannepalli won the next game to tie the set at 5-5.
Bishop surrendered the first point of the 11th game, then started cramping. After a brief delay he returned to action but lost the game and fell behind 6-5 on a strange shot.
Mannepalli had mis-hit a service return and Bishop seemed to freeze, and the ball fell over the net. “That was weird,” Mannepalli said later. “I didn’t think the ball would go over. Very weird.”
“Connor Bishop played a great match,” Caldwell said later. “If he didn’t start cramping, it might have been different.”
Serving for the match and the championship, Mannepalli promptly gave up the first two points of the 12th game (the regular-season match between the two went to a second-set tiebreaker, remember). But he got the next two points, lobbing Bishop back up against the fence for the point that made it 30-30.
Mannepalli then came up with possibly the best shot of the entire match, a forehand passing shot down the right sideline, to take a 40-30 lead. Match point came shortly after, a shot into the net by Bishop.
“I guess this is my thing now,” the South sophomore said, still in a little bit of pain after his tumble to the asphalt.
Both teams are now at .500, the Patriots finishing 9-9 and the Braves 12-12 heading into the Crawfordsville Regional that begins Tuesday.
“I thought we played well. Singles [players] played their hearts out,” Wilson said after the match. “It was a good season for us; we lost four guys from last year and thought we were rebuilding . . . next year [with all but two players back] we’ll compete better in [Conference Indiana].”
“We’ll take the momentum from this and go forward,” Caldwell concluded.
