Chris DeHart shot a final-round 78 on Sunday at Hulman Links to finish with a 54-hole total of 219 and win the restarted Terre Haute Men's Golf City Championship.
Phillip Myers and Dusty Jovanovich we're two strokes back at 221 in the three-day event, played Friday at Idle Creek, Saturday at Rea Park and Sunday at Hulman Links.
Chris Keen placed fourth after shooting Sunday's best round with a 74 Sunday, giving him a three-day total of 225.
The Men's City was last played in 2017 and began in 1933. When low numbers prompted its ending six years ago, the Wabash Valley Classic emerged in 2018, involving courses inside and outside Vigo County and continues, with the 2023 Classic scheduled for Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
The Terre Haute Men's Golf group reorganized the Men's City this year, leading to this month's tournament. A total of 72 golfers played in the field, well above the field of 46 in the last Men's City.
“A group of us [have] been meeting for the last year trying to get this back off the ground,” tournament organizer Bill Alumbaugh III said on Saturday. “We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback from all the golfers, especially the ones that have been around for awhile.”
DeHart fired rounds of 74 and 67 prior to Sunday, making him the leader at 141 strokes going into the last day at Hulman Links, just ahead of Myers who had a 143 total at that point.
Other flight winners included Devon Klutey with the 235 in the first flight, topping Chris Cassell's 244. Will Buchanan topped the second flight with a three-day 257.
In the senior division, for players ages 60 and older, Mark Schmidt recorded a 218, including a 76 on the final 18 holes to win the championship flight. Ted Kaperak and Denny Byram finished one stroke back at 219. Mark Fenton won the seniors first flight with a 231, edging Mark Bird's 236 and Don Alumbaugh's 237.
Terre Haute Men's Golf City Championship
(54 holes)
Championship flight — Chris DeHart 74-67-78 219, Dusty Jovanovich 71-75-75 221, Phillip Myers 70-73-78 221, Chris Keen 71-80-74 225, Ryan Harmon 81-72-78 231, Stu Johnson 72-78-82 232, Jon Royer 75-77-81 233, Kyle Wall 76-78-83 237, Matt Payne 77-79-82 238, Logan Waldrop 28-74-89 241, Ryan Roscoe 78-80-84 242, B.T. Luce 80-78-88 246, Jim Winning 77-81-WD.
First flight — Devon Klutey 235, Chris Cassell 244, Billy Alumbaugh 245, Ryan Brown 245, Gary Stuck 247, Gunnar Alumbaugh 252, John Brush 253, John DeLisle 253, Mike Ellerman 257, Ben Kelly 257, Andy Jackson 258, Josh Miley 258, Jared Moore 258, Alex Baker 259, Royce Waldrop 259, Ethan Spence 261, John Gardner 267.
Second flight — Will Buchanan 257, Denny Jarvis 264, Alex Brooks 267, J.D. Pizzola 267, Scott Cassell 268, Jim Jenkins 268, Justin Saleh 273, Eddie Bird 277, Denim Matchett 277, Kevin Price 283, A.J. Reed 285, Dan Fugate 287, Chris Williams 287, Landon Mundy 289, Austin Cheek 291, Jason Brown 294, Cheeker Waldrop 296, Ernie Wycoff 306, Cody Hampton 308, Paul Ryan Moulton WD.
Senior championship flight — Mark Schmidt 218, Denny Byrum 219, Ted Kaperak 219, Bobby Kyle 221, Tom Jones 223, Mike Harding 224, Darrel Shouse 226, Dave Monroney 230, Mike Toney 230, Rich Bucy 234.
Senior first flight — Mark Fenton 231, Mark Bird 236, Wayne Loughmiller 236, Don Alumbaugh 237, Frank Wall 239, Tim Mundy 248, Chris Mundy 249, Dana Payne 249, Greg Luce 250, Punk Waldrop 258, Jeff Saleh 268.
