Chris DeHart and George Amies were division winners in the Brazil Open concluded Sunday at Forest Park.
DeHart had rounds of 65 and 60 to finish with a 17-under-par 125 score and win the open division. Michael Moore took second with 136 and Justin Hopkins third with 137.
"That was the first tournament win for Chris," said Troy Farris, who finished fourth with 138, carding 66 on Sunday.
Flight winners in the open division were Eric Trusler and Daniel Eaglin.
Amies shot 70 and 63 to win the senior division with 133. Wayne Loughmiller took second.
Next WVGA event is the last weekend of the month at Geneva Hills.
Brazil Open
Open division
Championship flight
125 -- Chris DeHart 65-60
136 -- Michael Moore 68-68
137 -- Justin Hopkins 69-68
138 -- Troy Farris 72-66
First flight
135 -- Eric Trusler 65-70
142 -- Benjamin Goshen 71-71
145 -- Seth Payton 73-72
147 -- Mark McCollum 76-71
149 -- Nick Bonomo 76-73
153 -- Bob Arney 79-74
Second flight
144 -- Daniel Eaglin 69-75
148 -- Luke Jerrells 73-75
153 -- Keegan Roembke 72-81 (third), Ben Moreland 78-75
154 -- Nick McCollum 76-78
Senior division
133 -- George Amies 70-73
137 -- Wayne Loughmilller 69-68
140 -- Steve Paquin 72-68
143 -- Alan Buell 75-68
Baseball
• Cutts named — The Prospect League named Blayke Cutts of the Terre Haute Rex as its Pitcher of the Day for his work in a 4-1 win over Champion City on Saturday night.
Cutts allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings. He is a junior at Eastern Illinois.
Running
• Dubois a national champion — At Rockford, Ill., Danny Dubois of Terre Haute won the State Street Mile on Sunday in the first national championship mile run sponsored by the Road Runner Club of America.
Next year's RRCA national mile event is the July 4 race at Terre Haute.
Volleyball
• Former Miner honored — Brantli Lannan of Vincennes University has been named a second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic player. She is a Linton graduate.
A grade-point average of 3.80 to 3.99 is necessary for second-team honored.
Auto racing
• First win for Clouser — At Putnamville, Mario Clouser picked up his first sprint-car win at Lincoln Park Speedway on Saturday night.
Other feature winners were James Walters, Bryce Shidler and Josh Litton.
Sprint car feature — Mario Clouser, Garrett Aitken, Travis Berryhill, Tim Creech II, Shane Cockrum, Chris Phillips, Jadon Rogers, Lee Underwood, Bill Rose, Nate McMillin, Dave Darland, Matthew McDonald, Alec Sipes, Jesse Vermillion, Jacob Gordon, Brayden Fox, Harley Burns, Kent Christian, Koby Barksdale, Landon Simon,
UMP Modified feature — James Walters, Jimmie Haager, Jake Leitzman, Jeff Deckard, Rob Brickert, Bill Haager, Sydney Landes, Tyler Loughmiller, Jerry Bland Jr, Cody Wright, Nathan Voorhies, Roger Mills, Roger Cavness, David Bumgardner II, Michael Kettnich, Jay Humphrey Jr, Lynn Johns, John Warner, Michael Wesselman, Dan Lewellen, Jordan Wever.
UMP Super Stock feature — Bryce Shidler, Josh Boller, Wes McClara, Jonny Newgent, Larry Raines, Austin Phelps, Daniel Norman, Travis Heramb, Tyler Neal, Scotty Massie, David Wallen, Paul Wright, Scott Ricketts, Jeff Starks, Kyle Johnson, Mason Adams, Matt Jordan, Dale Hayes, Cole Shoemaker, Hayden Rogers.
Bomber feature — Josh Litton, Justin Litton, [6]; Jordan Almanza, Joseph Raber, Barry Hicks, Jeff Allen, Tom Cox, Matt Raber, Megan Cavaness, Joey Cox, Justin Bumgardner, Jeremy Tate, Jacob Steinway, Mark Dickerson, Jerry Hutto, Devin Wallen.
