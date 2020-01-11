If you were looking for beauty beyond the final result in Indiana State’s 68-52 victory over Illinois State on Saturday at Hulman Center, the usual signs of basketball glamour weren’t always evident.
But the beauty was there … even if it wasn’t displayed in the most obvious ways.
ISU’s defense had far more stopping power than it had in its previous two contests as Illinois State shot 31 percent from the field. There was also rebounding – a decidedly blue-collar trait not often equated with beauty – that helped both ISU’s defense and the offense sustain series on an inconsistent day. And while the game got grungy as it played out, there was a burst of excellence from ISU guard Tyreke Key to start the game that set the tone for the rest of the contest.
And that tone was a win in which ISU may not have always been crisp, but was also rarely threatened by the young Redbirds. The kind of win you expect a team like the Sycamores to boss at home.
“It’s one of the best defensive games we’ve had by far,” Key said. “This game was big for us coming off of two tough road games. Everybody played good off the bench, we got a boost off of them and played hard the whole game.”
Key led ISU (9-6, 2-2) with 17 points. Jordan Barnes scored 12 points on 4 of 8 3-point shooting. Jake LaRavia had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
ISU’s defense was the most influential aspect of the victory, but it went beyond the Redbirds’ low shooting percentage. ISU never allowed the Redbirds to get into transition, the style they prefer, as Illinois State’s guards were forced into half-court decisions that often led to turnovers – 15 in all. Illinois State only had three fast break points.
“We didn’t give them easy ones in transition or second shots. The start and end of the possession, especially in transition, which these guys thrive off of. You have to communicate from the time the possession changes and not give them an easy one in transition,” Lansing said.
Another factor in ISU’s defensive effort? ISU guard Christian Williams adds defensive juice off the bench. His length, both in terms of disrupting passes and shots, has been important for ISU in its last three games. Williams had two steals and two blocks.
“He’s smart, he’s instinctive, and he makes the right plays the majority. When he’s not doing what he needs to do, you can tell it’s a lot with his health. We need to manage that, because he’s important to us, especially on the defensive end,” said Lansing, referring to Williams’ recurring hip problems.
ISU’s 44-39 rebounding edge also played a role. The Sycamores had 12 offensive rebounds, keeping its own possessions alive and limiting the Redbirds from running.
“I thought we did a good job of making them take tough shots and when the ball comes off the rim? We have to get that rebound. We also did a good job of pushing up the floor to find the open man,” said LaRavia, who had six offensive rebounds.
ISU’s offense wasn’t always on-point, but it was good in more frequent stretches than Illinois State’s offense was. LaRavia and Tre Williams, who were effectively erased by the Redbirds in the first half, came alive after halftime and gave the Sycamores the inside-outside look they’ve had at their best this season. The pair also combined for six assists.
“They can pass. It’s one thing when you have freshman bigs who can score the ball. You can trap those guys and frustrate them. When you have two guys who can pass if you trap them? The physicality they have and their ability to finish through contact and get to the free throw line, it’s a tough combination,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said.
ISU started well, taking an 8-0 lead, and were never really headed. Key’s assertiveness played a big role. He scored 11 of his points in the first 10 minutes, 18 seconds of the contest.
“He’s aggressive and ever since break he’s had that look in his eye that says, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s go.’ Nobody works harder, he’s a tough cover, and he’s awfully aggressive,” Lansing said.
ISU never trailed, but didn’t blow the doors off the Redbirds either. It was a three-point game as late as the 5:17 mark of the first half and ISU’s lead was 29-21 at halftime, despite holding the Redbirds (6-10, 1-3) to 30.8 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.
A stretch of six straight possessions in the second half finally helped ISU build its gap to 45-30 and the Sycamores were never threatened afterwards.
If there was a glaring bad spot for the Sycamores? It was their 7 of 19 free throw shooting, including four misses by the normally automatic Key. It didn’t hurt ISU as far as the outcome was concerned, but everyone knows it could.
“Tonight was tough for me and all of us. Sometimes, games like that happen, but as a team, we all need to be better, because that can cost you,” Key said.
ISU did not have the services of reserve center Chris Agbo. Lansing explained his absence.
“Chris is taking a break to get some things situated in his life, some personal reasons. Nothing’s bad. He hasn’t done anything wrong with us and we haven’t done anything wrong with him. We hope to get him back soon and we’re taking care of him right now the best we can,” Lansing explained.
ISU next hosts Evansville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
