There were more than 200 of them, tearfully lining the halls at Indianapolis’ Eskenazi Hospital.
Stuart Bennett was taking his last ride Saturday and they wanted to say goodbye.
It’s called an honor walk. Patients who have chosen to donate their organs are wheeled from their room to the operating room down those halls, and the family of the former Northview High School distance runner had been forced to honor that decision. The fact that Stu’s last act was something to help others surprised no one in the crowd.
“He was the type of person who would have done anything for anyone,” James Grounds, his Northview cross country coach, said this week. “He was truly selfless.”
Bennett suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-car accident in southern Clay County just after midnight June 18. After being flown to the hospital, there were encouraging signs at first, but by the middle of last week the optimism had gone away. And a lot of people were left grieving.
“He was an amazing teammates who was adored by all of his teammates,” Grounds continued, “from the seniors when he was a freshman to the middle schoolers who run today.
“He did everything with class. If an opponent were to get injured or have a bad race, he would be one of the first to go over and console them. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed by the members of our program. He was truly a brother to all on our team.”
“He was hard-working and would push through about anything,” Northview athletic trainer Nicole Gonzales said. “Soft-spoken, and quick with a smile.”
Lettering four times in cross country and track for the Knights, Bennett also was one of the school’s 2022 valedictorians. He was a student at the University of Southern Illinois, studying mathematics.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lawson-Miller Chapel, 1702 E. National Avenue in Brazil. Funeral services will be there at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Stu meant the world to me,” Grounds concluded. “He is one of those athletes who a coach knows they can always count on … truly an athlete to displayed tremendous character.”
