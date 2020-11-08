Averi Davidson broke a single-game school record that had lasted almost 39 years to lead host North Central over Eminence 87-25 in the season opener for both girls basketball teams Saturday evening.
The 5-foot-5 senior guard erupted for 42 points — breaking the January 1982 mark of 41 by Tracie Russell — and dished out eight assists. Fourteen of her points came in the first quarter when the Thunderbirds jumped out to a 24-3 lead and never looked back.
Signed to play for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College next season, Davidson increased her career point total to 1,467. That ranks her second in school history, trailing only Rebekah Forsyth (1,730).
Joey Davidson, North Central's head coach and Averi's father, said her previous career high was 39 points against Riverton Parke last season.
"In the locker room [after the game], the first thing Averi told her teammates was that it was an individual record, but it's also a team record," Joey told the Tribune-Star. "She's very thankful for the kids that set screens for her. They look for her. She's humble and she appreciates her teammates . . . She also shot the ball well [16 of 30 from the field] tonight."
Sophomore center Katie Jones provided inside support Saturday, posting 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Coach Davidson also liked what he saw from the NC defense in holding the Eels to 25 points.
"I thought defensively, we looked good," he assessed. "We were moving fast with the ball. That's one of the better defensive games we've played."
Joey Davidson also mentioned that the T-Birds are playing without two injured standouts from last season — senior Courtney Williams (hoping to return in January) and senior Jocelyn Cox (out for the season). So more offense from Averi, who averaged 19.6 points per game with Williams and Cox in the lineup in 2019-20, may be needed for North Central to be successful against tougher opponents.
North Central finished a respectable 6-2 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference last season, but Class 2A state champion Linton won the SWIAC title with a 7-0 mark. And the Miners have every key player back from that team.
"We started two freshmen [Kimber Ladson and Maggie Scott] tonight . . . so we're learning," Joey Davidson noted. "We needed a game to get our feet wet.
"But there's going to be stiffer competition out there, no doubt."
