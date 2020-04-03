Most of us like Facebook, right?
I mean, where else can we track down classmates we haven't seen in decades? Or where else can we join groups of people who share similar interests from all over the country? (Anybody want to join the "WWA Wrestling" group with me? It has lots of black and white photos of Dick the Bruiser.)
Those are the good parts of Facebook, which I happily signed up for in December 2009 while recovering from cancer.
Then again, where else can we get "expert" advise on how to handle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic? This random chick I'm Facebook friends with, but never met in person, knows exactly how to handle it. Don't believe me? Just ask her.
And where else can we read the totally unbiased election opinions (sarcasm alert) of Trump lovers and Trump haters? I don't get on Twitter very often, but I'm guessing its tweet "conversations" are not as adversarial as strangers posting on Facebook about U.S. politics.
Those are the bad parts of Facebook.
Like, make-me-want-to-vomit-before-I-reach-the-toilet bad!
To be more specific, those are the parts that make me want to throw my laptop out of my living-room window and onto the front lawn, then walk outside and stomp on said laptop until it's unrecognizable.
Want me to elaborate a little bit more? Those are the parts that make me want to reach through my office computer, grab the collar of some confused poster and say, "Reread what you just typed! It doesn't make any sense and it makes you sound cray-cray!"
Maybe you get my point now.
Want me to ignore your Facebook posts forever? Call someone a "libtard." That will guarantee it.
Sports arguments aren't usually as intense as political arguments.
First poster: "So-and-so was the greatest ___ball player of all time." Second poster: "No, you're crazy! [Some other player] was the greatest."
An exception to that might be Manning vs. Brady "discussions." Those can get pretty heated, especially since New England fans have convinced ESPN broadcasters and analysts to start referring to Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T.
Unless I'm missing something, none of those four letters begins with a C.
While I admire Brady's longevity in recent years, it's hard to ignore that Peyton Manning teams have defeated Brady teams (always the Patriots prior to 2020) the last three times they faced each other in AFC championship games. Plus, I'd like to see Brady play his final NFL season while not being able to feel his fingertips like a declining Manning did in 2015.
You know, I just realized that none of this is the topic of today's column.
Well, it is about Facebook. And it is about an opinion I disagree with (to put it politely).
What sickens me on FB these last few weeks is real-life people actually blaming newspapers, television stations/networks and "media hype" for the fear that Americans have developed for the coronavirus.
The coronavirus? You mean that harmless respiratory disease (second sarcasm alert) which has infected hundreds of thousands of Americans and killed several thousand U.S. citizens?
Yet some people are on Facebook saying like they really mean it that the media is to blame for widespread panic. Funny, but all I've seen and heard from every media outlet I pay attention to — including the Tribune-Star — is the spreading of valuable information that can lead to smarter decisions by all of us. Information that could save our lives and the lives of our family members.
Because of a certain president/cult leader, however, so many people now view the media as the enemy. That couldn't be any further from the truth. On any subject, I would believe the word of a reporter (even a TV reporter) over a politician 101 times out of 100.
Besides, anyone with any brains knows the real enemy is Corona beer (third sarcasm alert).
I've never deactivated my Facebook account in the last 10 1/2 years, but now might be the time.
Stay safe out there.
