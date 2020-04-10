Over the past few weeks, all of us in the Tribune-Star sports department hope you’ve enjoyed the “Daily Top 5” pieces we’ve written to help take the place of live sporting events that aren’t live anymore because of the COVID-19 coronavirus threat.
Andy, Todd and I all have somewhat different interests, so hopefully we’ve included something for everybody.
Considering nobody seems to know how long this pandemic will last, I dug out an in-depth list I made for a October 2013 column, the year of my 35th anniversary of working here. It’s titled: “Top 10 favorite sporting events/assignments I’ve covered for the Tribune-Star.”
So I copied-and-pasted that list onto my computer, tweaked it a little bit for 2020 and came up with today’s modernized version.
But I didn’t cut it down to five events because there’s simply too much good stuff here. That’s why it is in column form.
You don’t need to take your safety mask off to read it, but at least pull the mask down below your eyes.
No. 10. South boys in state finals — On March 23, 1991, Terre Haute South played in the IHSAA state finals for boys basketball during the pre-class era.
Coached by Pat Rady and led by senior Brian Evans, the Braves lost to No. 4-ranked Brebeuf 52-39 in the semifinals inside the Hoosier Dome.
No. 9. Indianapolis-Denver AFC playoff game — On Jan. 9, 2005, the Indianapolis Colts clobbered the Denver Broncos 49-24 in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs inside Indianapolis’ RCA Dome.
Reggie Wayne caught 10 passes for 221 yards, Peyton Manning passed for 457 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD — yes, ran — and the Colts could not have looked better.
Can we not mention that they lost at New England one week later?
Thanks.
No. 8. Indiana-Orlando NBA playoff game — On June 2, 1995, the Indiana Pacers routed the Shaquille O’Neal-led Orlando Magic 123-96 in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals inside Market Square Arena.
Reggie Miller fired in 36 points for the Pacers and the crowd electricity was insane that night, although Indiana ended up losing Game 7 at Orlando.
Don’t worry. Not everything on this list goes bad like expired milk at the end. Keep reading.
No. 7. Indianapolis-Pittsburgh AFC playoff game — On Jan. 15, 2006, Indianapolis cornerback Nick Harper scooped up a Jerome Bettis fumble, caused by Colts linebacker Gary Brackett near the Colts’ goal line, and set his sights on sprinting the length of the field for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a historically crazy AFC second-round playoff game.
But Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made the game-saving tackle on Harper and Mike Vanderjagt later missed a 46-yard field goal that would have forced overtime, allowing the Steelers to escape the RCA Dome with a 21-18 victory.
That Pittsburgh miracle later became known as the “Nick Harper Play.” Of all the players to pick up Bettis’ rare fumble, it was the guy who had a one-inch-deep wound above his right knee (requiring three stitches) from his wife stabbing him the day before the game. The Steelers, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl a few weeks later.
But it should have been the Colts, if only Harper had jetted toward the right sideline instead of left toward the linebacker-sized Roethlisberger. I guess that’s hard to do when you’re running with basically 1 1/2 legs.
What ever happened to Daniell Harper anyway? I bet plenty of Steelers fans would still like to send her a “thank you” card.
No. 6. Interviewing 1979 NCAA finalists — In 1999, I did a 20th-anniversary nostalgia series on the 1978-79 Indiana State men’s basketball team that finished 33-1 and lost to Michigan State in that still-famous NCAA championship game.
I was able to interview almost all of the Sycamores from that team, including then-Pacers coach Larry Bird over the phone. Also for that series, I interviewed Magic Johnson one-on-one in person inside Market Square Arena. As I’ve stated before, I wanted to hate Magic, but I just couldn’t. He was too darn nice!
Incidentally, I won an Associated Press national honorable-mention award for that series, not to pat myself on the back or anything (insert “wink” symbol here).
No. 5. North Vermillion, Terre Haute South win girls state titles — On March 2, 2002, North Vermillion (Class A) and Terre Haute South (Class 4A) each won the state championship in girls high school basketball inside Market Square Arena as Andy Amey and I chronicled the action with multiple stories.
In the morning, North Vermillion — guided by Ken Gentrup — slipped past No. 2-ranked Hebron 45-42. At night, the Alan Maroska-coached Braves routed South Bend Riley 63-42 as 6-foot-6 junior Reicina Russell posted 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the winners.
Russell looked ready to jump straight into the WNBA after that game, but life can be unpredictable. For a prime example, see: The year 2020.
No. 4. ISU beats IU in men’s basketball — On Nov. 29, 2000, senior Michael Menser sank a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left, enabling Indiana State to edge Indiana University 59-58 in men’s basketball inside Hulman Center.
Menser had hit another 3 with nine seconds remaining to pull the Sycamores within 57-56. This was the second straight year that ISU had beaten the Hoosiers.
In case you’ve forgotten, this game occurred a few months after Bob Knight was dismissed as coach by then-IU president Myles Brand. Mike Davis was Knight’s successor on the bench.
No. 3. Ray-Keene world title fight — On Oct. 8, 1994, 12 rounds of brutal, knock-down, drag-out, legalized war ended with Kenny Keene of Idaho winning a controversial majority decision over Terre Haute’s Terry Ray inside Hulman Center.
At stake was Keene’s World Boxing Federation cruiserweight championship, which CBS cared enough about that it televised the matchup live across the country on a Saturday afternoon.
Personal side note: Knowing this bout would be televised nationally, I had purchased a new white shirt from Bachrach at Honey Creek Mall one day earlier. It didn’t stay white for long, however. Ringside seats sound good until someone’s blood spills all over you. And the weird part was, I didn’t know whose blood it belonged to, because both boxers were busted open at different times during Ring Magazine’s 1994 “Cruiserweight Fight of the Year.”
Ray finished his pro career in 2001 with a 41-9 record and he’s supposed to be inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame next month, although that may be postponed by ... you know, COVID-19.
No. 2. Indianapolis-New England AFC championship game — On Jan. 21, 2007, Tom James and I covered the greatest comeback in NFL conference championship history.
Trailing the New England Patriots 21-6 at halftime of the AFC championship game on a Sunday night inside the RCA Dome, the Indianapolis Colts rallied to win 38-34 and earn a trip to the Super Bowl (which they won in Miami without me in attendance). When Joseph Addai ran for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, ushers were dancing and high-fiving fans in the crowd.
Since this all-time classic was more than 13 years ago, would the statute of limitations be up if I admit that Colts center Jeff Saturday returned a fist bump after I congratulated him in the Colts’ locker room?
By the way, I still get goosebumps anytime I see highlights of this game or the above-mentioned “Nick Harper Play” on television ... for different reasons, of course.
No. 1. Interviewing my childhood idol — On Aug. 9, 2000, I felt privileged to meet my childhood idol for the first (and only) time and write a column about him being in Terre Haute.
With practically no fanfare, Baseball Hall of Famer Harmon “Killer” Killebrew — serving as national spokesperson for VistaCare — quietly came to be honored at a private dinner and visit health-care patients at Wabash Valley hospitals and nursing homes during his two-day stay. Media was not to be notified of his appearance at the dinner.
But I knew a few people and, well, let’s just say that David Hughes ended up there anyway. (If you’re surprised, you don’t know me very well.)
As I wrote back then, learning Killebrew was a better person than he was an athlete — 573 career home runs during a non-steroid era say he was a great athlete — certainly made my long wait worthwhile.
Sadly, cancer claimed his life in 2011. He was 74.
Stay safe out there.
