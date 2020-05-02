First off, I realize plenty of other folks are dealing with bigger coronavirus-related problems than I am.
So I'm not feeling sorry for myself.
People are dying or grieving the loss of loved ones. People are getting extremely ill before they recover. People are losing their jobs. People aren't able to pay their bills on time.
Some people can't even find adequate amounts of toilet paper. And all sorts of people aren't able to socialize with friends like they used to. (Hi, Taniekea.)
So far, I am healthy, employed and paying my bills, while texts and Facebook are enabling me to socialize a little bit. Just don't call me unless it's an emergency or for a story. I am not 90 years old!
Let's hope my good fortune continues because I would look terrible holding up a sign at the corner of 25th and Wabash.
After all, I am getting out of shape with no gym or fitness to go to.
Sigh. Yes, that is my coronavirus-related issue. I am getting puny.
People who have known me for years know that being fit is very important to me. I'm not vain or narcissistic. I just love exercise and love the challenge of trying to look younger than my age, although maintaining my scruffy gray beard isn't helping in that regard.
Since I grew up skinny, I took pride in how I was able to build myself up as a teenager — the natural way — starting at "The Dungeon" in the Indiana State University Arena basement.
The Dungeon is long gone, but I've enjoyed my late-night workouts at Anytime Fitness in recent years. Owner Chad Atterson tried his best to keep the three Terre Haute AF locations open at the beginning of the COVID-19 scare, but Gov. Holcomb's mid-March shutdown order forced all fitness centers to close.
So I faced a dilemma — how to stay in shape.
Since I spent most of 2019 recovering from a 2018 surgery on my torn left rotator cuff, I did not compete in powerlifting last year. Even though I haven't lifted as much as I did in my 20s and 30s, still being able to out-deadlift quite a few young fellas in that age group — while I trudged through my post-cancer 50s — made me feel like a savage beast.
So 2019 was not a lot of fun.
Looking ahead to 2020, I was hoping to regain the muscle I had lost during my surgery recovery time and return to competitive powerlifting.
Then came the "new normal" and I've blown off exercise for the past five weeks. In past years, it took a serious illness (such as cancer or pneumonia) or a serious injury (such as a torn tricep or a torn rotator cuff) to keep me inactive for a significant period of time.
Not this year. Now I'm allowing the coronavirus to do it, even though I don't have it (to my knowledge).
Already owning a treadmill, I recently purchased sets of dumbbells from Walmart and Academy Sports + Outdoors. For now, they're taking up space in my living room, some on the floor and some on a chair. But I need to start actually using them, even if my workout routine needs modified because of decreased access to quality lifting equipment.
So I will repeat what I've heard so many friends say over the years: "This will be the day I start exercising again and get back into shape."
I mean every word of that sentence. It will become reality.
It just sounds weird hearing me say it out loud.
