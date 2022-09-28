Remember 2020?
Sure you do. It was just two years ago and, for the most part, it wasn't pretty.
There was a contentious presidential battle that was supposed to culminate in November.
Is that election over yet?
Meanwhile, Americans were scared of a new virus that would kill and hospitalize millions. That would be COVID-19.
But Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College runner Kayla Coryea faced a different serious problem in 2020. She'd developed GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) sarcoma, a type of cancer that begins in the digestive system.
There was no known cause and heredity was not believed to be a factor, Coryea told the Tribune-Star.
"It really all started in late May and early June of 2020," recalled Coryea, a 2018 Plainfield High School graduate who had wrapped up her sophomore season of track at SMWC. "I started having stomach aches after I would eat. Then around the middle of July [2020], my boyfriend [former West Vigo High School and SMWC runner Brady Page] broke his collar bone."
So Coryea and Page spent one night in the Union Hospital emergency room for Page's injury to be treated, then they took a short break before spending the whole next day in the same ER for Coryea's digestive issues to be examined.
"These stomach aches had been getting worse and worse," Coryea explained. "I couldn't really eat much and I wasn't digesting much. I knew something wasn't right."
A CT scan conducted by Terre Haute oncologist Girish Kunapareddy revealed what was believed to be a 2-inch by 2-inch mass on Coryea's pancreas. Making matters worse, her tumor had attached to other organs as well.
"The mutation continued to slowly grow over time until the tumor became noticeable," Coryea mentioned.
After undergoing a biopsy and colonoscopy in Indianapolis, Coryea scheduled a surgery for Aug. 19, 2020, at the IU Health facility in Indy. Dr. Michael House would do the honors.
"At the time, they thought the tumor was the size of a golf ball," Coryea reflected. "All they had to go by was the image from the CT scan.
"Dr. House expected it to be a four- or five-hour surgery and thought it was going to be fairly simple and easy. But when they cut me open, he said [later] the tumor was the size of a youth football . . . and it weighed 6.6 pounds."
Yikes!
Realizing there would be nothing "simple" about this procedure, House carried on . . . for 9 1/2 hours. Plus, House and his medical staff confirmed that Coryea's tumor was attached to her pancreas, her spleen, her stomach and other organs. Much of those organs required removal, at least in parts. For example, Coryea said a foot of her large intestines was extracted.
But when Team House was done, everyone involved agreed the surgery was successful.
As for Coryea's recovery? Not so much.
"I spent nine days in the hospital and I couldn't eat hardly anything afterward for about two, almost three weeks," she said.
When Coryea finally left the hospital to spend recovery time with her grandparents in Henryville, she noticed her weight had dropped from 138 pounds (higher than her normal running weight because COVID had thrown bumps into her training routine prior to her digestive issues) to 116. Over the coming weeks, her weight continued to fall, sinking as low as 106.
Her normal running weight, when healthy, had been 115 pounds.
Still, Coryea knew she was in a better place without that tumor threatening her existence.
"Dr. Michael House saved my life," she emphasized. "He told me [later] that when he opened me up, any other doctor in the world would have looked at me and sent me home to die."
• • •
By the fall of 2020, Coryea started feeling better. She thought she might be ready to return to classes at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and "resume life."
Not so fast.
"It was a little too much, too soon," Coryea admitted. "So I went back to my grandparents for about another two weeks."
Keep in mind, all of this drama in her life occurred during the first eight months of the COVID pandemic. Again, partly because she didn't have COVID, these were not priorities in Coryea's life at that time.
By the end of October 2020, she started feeling halfway decent and returned to Terre Haute, which had become her full-time home.
"I was able to eat more solid foods," Coryea noted. "I was able to keep food down again."
Having sat out the fall cross country season, which COVID had disrupted for most U.S. universities anyway, Coryea started light training in November 2020 and heavy training in January 2021.
The Woods was a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association back then and the USCAA considered moving its cross country nationals from the fall of 2020 to March 2021 because of COVID, so Coryea focused on that possibility.
That didn't materialize for Coryea, who already helped SMWC place second and first respectively in the previous two USCAA nationals in the falls of 2018 and 2019. Individually, she finished second in both of those meets.
"I was really excited [as a freshman]," Coryea recalled about her pre-cancer attitude. "I was looking forward to what was to come [as a runner]."
In July 2021, The Woods joined the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), which is more difficult competition-wise than the USCAA, and Coryea had her eyes fixated on future meets since she was regaining her health.
"I was less than what I was before my surgery," she acknowledged. "I was still recovering, so I wasn't quite fully healed yet. So my running wasn't quite up to par."
Still, Coryea felt pleasantly surprised to be running again, even if she wasn't as fast as she had been a few years earlier.
“Kayla had a lot to overcome after her surgery, but it never kept her down mentally," SMWC cross country and track coach Zach Whitkanack pointed out. "Her return to running was slow and painful, but myself and the team were thrilled she was healthy and back to the sport she loved.”
Coryea returned to SMWC's cross country team for the fall of 2021. Her times were mediocre by her standards, but that didn't stop her from giving her best efforts.
• • •
Now a 21-year-old with a bachelor's degree in accounting, Coryea began practicing for the 2022 cross country season in August. COVID hasn't disappeared, but Coryea's cancerous tumor has.
A senior athletically, she is actually a graduate student pursuing a master's degree in leadership development with a concentration in organizational leadership. Plus, she works full-time as an accountant — along with her boyfriend, Page — at Svihla & Associates.
Even with all that on her plate, Coryea was ready to rock in her final season of cross country.
"I had a pretty decent summer of training," she assessed. "I had a lot of high mileage. So I knew my body was in a lot better shape compared to last year. But I didn't really know I would be in as good of shape as I'm in right now until we got to a meet."
In the Indiana Wesleyan University Twilight Invitational that took place Sept. 9 at Marion, Coryea placed 33rd in the women's 5-kilometer race — and first among Pomeroys — with a time of 19 minutes and 35.9 seconds in a field that included some of the NAIA's elite teams and runners.
"I was kinda surprised with myself," she revealed. "I wasn't expecting to run a sub-20 [minutes] this early in the season."
The next weekend, Sept. 16 in the Catholic Invitational at South Bend, Coryea finished 48th in a field that included several NCAA Division I runners. Her time was 19:43.7.
The Pomeroys had last weekend off, but they'll return to action Saturday in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County.
"I'm pretty happy," Coryea told the Tribune-Star. "I try not to compare myself to last year because I know I was not fully recovered [from cancer surgery]. But I'm happy with how much I've progressed in a year's time."
“This season, Kayla is healthy and running back at the front of the pack," Whitkanack added. "Her determination and work ethic have allowed her to get back to this point. I feel blessed for having the opportunity to know and coach Kayla.”
Coryea, whose goal in cross country is to reach 18:30 before the season ends, also plans to run track for the final time next spring.
Regardless of how she fares, she likely will be wearing a smile on her face. After all, there's no longer anything the size of a youth football or even a golf ball that does not belong inside her body.
"I am very thankful that I went through that [2020] experience because it did make me a stronger person — mentally, physically and emotionally," stressed Coryea, who visits Dr. House for routine checkups only once a year now and admits her appreciation of cross country, good health and life in general skyrocketed after beating cancer.
