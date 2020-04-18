DAVID HUGHES: Sandcut native, Pacers equipment manager learns how to sew, makes face masks for those in need in Indianapolis

Sports fans often rejoice in the achievements of great athletes from their schools or favorite teams.

Many of those "stars" don't deserve so much adulation because of what they do when the cameras aren't on (Michael Vick comes to mind), but it is what it is.

On the other hand, how many of you remember names of the student managers or equipment managers from those teams? Those who perform the behind-the-scenes work that makes the players look good when they step onto the field or court?

Very, very few, I'm guessing.

Hey, I'm as guilty as the next person. Plenty of student managers have helped me with covering high school sporting events over the decades, but I rarely recall their names years later.

One I never forgot long after he left town, probably because of his helpful personality, was Sandcut native Josh Conder. He served as a team manager at Terre Haute North (basketball for four years and baseball for three years) until he graduated in 1997 and served as manager for Indiana State men's basketball for five years until he graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminology in 2002.

Just like myself, who got a master's degree in criminology from ISU about a hundred years ago, Conder didn't go into that line of work as an adult. We pretty much stayed involved with sports.

After interning with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, Conder earned a real clubhouse job with the American League's Texas Rangers before he joined the staff of the NBA's Indiana Pacers in October 2008. After two seasons as their assistant equipment manager, he became their head equipment manager, a title he's held ever since.

"It's been great," reflected Conder, now (unbelievably to me) 42. "You get to travel and meet a lot of people. It's just a great time. All the NBA players I've met are great people and caring."

That may be so, but I doubt too many are as caring as Josh Conder.

Keep reading.

When the sports world started taking the COVID-19 pandemic super seriously in mid-March, Conder was left with less to do for his job, although he remained on the Pacers' payroll.

When it became obvious the Pacers wouldn't be playing games for a while, their front office suggested to all employees that they "should try to better themselves ... learn something new" during their unexpected free time filled with social distancing.

So, for the first time in his life, Conder learned how to sew.

"I always wanted to learn how," he said. "I just never really had time before. ... I thought it would be useful to learn if a player's jersey ever ripped [during practice or a game]."

As it turned out, repairing torn jerseys is not how Conder utilized his new hobby. Instead, he's made about 160-170 coronavirus-protecting face masks for the homeless, elderly and first responders of Indianapolis.

And that number was his estimate heading into this weekend, when he planned to make several more masks.

"I knew there was a high demand for healthcare face masks," Conder explained. "So I got on the internet and did some research. I thought, 'I'll try to make some of those.'"

That was in early April.

"I bought a sewing machine and all the accessories to make face masks," he continued. "I got everything [by April 7], but my first couple tries didn't turn out too well."

What Conder meant was those early masks were extremely crooked and looked as if a child had made them. He can laugh about it now.

"I had never used a sewing machine," he admitted, "so I was all over the place."

After Conder improved his sewing skills, he still took about 45 minutes to make one good mask. "Now I can make about 10 of them in 45 minutes," he noted.

Some of his masks have the Indiana Pacers logo on them, while others sport a checkered flag.

"Others have a patriotic dog in sun glasses on them," Conder added.

The first 100 were donated to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which had its officers distribute them to residents of homeless shelters and people living on the streets.

"I wanted to help them not get the virus," Conder emphasized. "That was my goal for the first 100."

Conder said he can make about 40 masks on a good day. So he's given some to friends and family members — his parents Bob and Sheila still live in Terre Haute — along with some of the Pacers' players and their family members. Shoot, I should have asked him to mail me one.

Conder's goal for this weekend was to make enough to distribute to elderly, at-risk residents of an Indianapolis assisted-living nursing home. He also wants to make a few more for Indy's police patrolmen and first responders.

"It's a great feeling to be able to help others who do so much for all of us, like the first responders and healthcare workers," mentioned Conder, whose selfless efforts were featured in an nba.com story this past week. "That's why I want to give back to the community as much as I can and do my part.

"I just want everyone to stay safe and healthy."

Terre Haute is proud of you, Josh. You're our star. Keep up the good work.

And to everyone else, stay safe out there.

David Hughes can be reached after 4 p.m. by phone at 1-800-783-8742, Option 4, or 812-231-4224; by email at david.hughes@tribstar.com; or by fax at 812-231-4321.