The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was slated for Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
As usual, it’s probably ending too late for results to appear in Wednesday’s Tribune-Star sports section (watch me be proven wrong this year). So allow me to relive a few of my favorite All-Star Game memories from decades past:
• 1971 in Detroit’s Tiger Stadium — Back then, the National League had been dominating the American League year after year. But a gusty wind was blowing toward right field that night and both rosters contained plenty of sluggers, so anything was possible.
Johnny Bench, Hank Aaron and Roberto Clemente homered for the NL, but two of those roundtrippers were solo shots. Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson (whose bomb off Dock Ellis may have been the longest home run ever), Frank Robinson (the eventual MVP of this game) and Harmon Killebrew (my all-time favorite athlete) each hit a two-run blast for the AL in its 6-4 victory, which halted an eight-game losing streak.
Not surprisingly, a pre-teen me was giddy when Killebrew demonstrated the power to homer to left field — into the teeth of the wind, into the upper deck no less — while the other five pansies (just kidding) went to right.
According to wikipedia.org, a total of 26 future Hall of Famers were present for this game: 21 players (including all six home-run hitters), both managers (Earl Weaver and Sparky Anderson), National League coach Walt Alston, Hall of Fame umpire Doug Harvey and future Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre.
• 1978 in San Diego Stadium — Although the NL beat the AL again (7-3), my only memory of that game was Rod Carew tripling off Vida Blue — then with the San Francisco Giants — on his first two at-bats in the first and third innings. He scored two of the AL’s three runs.
It’s hard to believe this game took place just a few months before I joined the Terre Haute Star news staff. Time flies when you’re having fun.
Back to the game, there are few baseball occurrences more exciting than a triple. One of them might be stealing second base, third base and home in the same inning (keep reading).
• 1983 in Chicago’s Comiskey Park — By this time, the National League had regained its All-Star momentum and built up a 12-game winning streak that dated back to the 1971 slugfest in Detroit.
But that was about to change big time.
On a personal note, I had earned by bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana State and was starting work on a master’s in criminology at ISU while still working for the Tribune-Star. Finally over 21, I could have watched All-Star Games from a bar if I wanted, but this time I chose the comforts of my parents’ house. Also, my MLB allegiance had changed from the Minnesota Twins to the California Angels four years earlier because I determined then-Twins owner Calvin Griffith no longer cared about winning when he traded away the sweet-swinging Carew, already a seven-time AL batting champion (and my second-favorite athlete ever).
So, as you might guess, I couldn’t have been happier that the American League led 9-1 after three innings — thanks in large part to a bases-loaded homer by the Angels’ Fred Lynn, the first grand slam in All-Star Game history — causing Chicago fans to chant “Nah-nah-nah-hey-hey-hey, goodbye” in the third inning of a 13-3 AL rout.
Regarding my All-Star Game nightmares, I won’t go into detail about Killebrew doing a painful-looking gymnastics split at first base to catch a throw in 1968 inside the Houston Astrodome, causing him to miss most of the rest of the season, or the Angels’ Brian Downing of the AL getting gunned down at home on a perfect strike by right fielder Dave Parker in the eighth inning in 1979 inside the Seattle Kingdome (not to mention Gary Carter’s excellent block of Downing’s right hand from touching the plate).
In case you missed it, Cincinnati Reds electric rookie Elly De La Cruz stole second base, third base and home on the same at-bat in the seventh inning of an 8-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. I was reading Twitter after covering the Rex game that night and fans were confused about whether this had been done before in MLB history. Of course, I remembered one player who did it (Carew on my 10th birthday in 1969 against the Detroit Tigers’ Mickey Lolich). In fact, there were so-called “experts” claiming on Twitter that Carew was the last player to do it before De La Cruz.
I ended up thinking that was wrong when I found this “three stolen bases in one inning” list on Baseball Almanac’s website Monday (notice that the late Max Carey, a Terre Haute native and Pittsburgh Pirates legend, is on it twice):
American League
9-4-1902 — Dave Fultz (Athletics) vs. Tigers
5-7-1906 — Bill Donovan (Tigers) vs. Indians
6-4-1906 — Bill Coughlin (Tigers) vs. Senators
7-22-1909 — Ty Cobb (Tigers) vs. Red Sox
7-12-1911 — Ty Cobb (Tigers) vs. Athletics
7-4-1912 — Ty Cobb (Tigers) vs. Browns
8-11-1912 — Joe Jackson (Indians) vs. Yankees
9-22-1912 — Eddie Collins (Athletics) vs. Browns
6-26-1913 — Eddie Ainsmith (Senators) vs. Athletics
4-17-1915 — Fritz Maisel (Yankees) vs. Athletics
7-14-1915 — Red Faber (White Sox) vs. Athletics
7-19-1915 — Danny Moeller (Senators) vs. Indians
9-6-1919 — Buck Weaver (White Sox) vs. Indians
5-31-1920 — Braggo Roth (Senators) vs. Yankees
8-10-1924 — Ty Cobb (Tigers) vs. Red Sox
5-16-1927 — Bob Meusel (Yankees) vs. Tigers
7-10-1927 — Jackie Tavener (Tigers) vs. Yankees
7-25-1928 — Jackie Tavener (Tigers) vs. Yankees
6-28-1941 — Don Kolloway (White Sox) vs. Indians
5-18-1969 — Rod Carew (Twins) vs. Tigers
8-30-1974 — Dave Nelson (Rangers) vs. Indians
7-26-1987 — Paul Molitor (Brewers) vs. Athletics
9-9-1989 — Devon White (Angels) vs. Red Sox
5-12-1996 — Chris Stynes (Royals) vs. Mariners
3-31-2018 — Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays) vs. Yankees
5-27-2019 — Mallex Smith (Mariners) vs. Rangers
National League
7-4-1899 — John McGraw (Orioles) vs. Beaneaters
8-1-1899 — Honus Wagner (Colonels) vs. Giants
8-13-1902 — Honus Wagner (Pirates) vs. Braves
7-12-1906 — Sherry Magee (Phillies) vs. Cardinals
9-25-1907 — Honus Wagner (Pirates) vs. Giants
9-27-1908 — Hans Lobert (Reds) vs. Cardinals
5-2-1909 — Honus Wagner (Pirates) vs. Cubs
8-8-1909 — Bill O’Hara (Giants) vs. Cardinals
5-23-1910 — Dode Paskert (Reds) vs. Braves
6-10-1911 — Bobby Byrne (Pirates) vs. Dodgers
7-30-1913 — Ivey Wingo (Cardinals) vs. Braves
5-15-1914 — Red Smith (Dodgers) vs. Cubs
8-18-1915 — Wilbur Good (Cubs) vs. Dodgers
9-6-1916 — Art Fletcher (Giants) vs. Dodgers
9-22-1916 — Jimmy Johnston (Dodgers) vs. Cardinals
7-3-1917 — Rogers Hornsby (Cardinals) vs. Pirates
8-15-1919 — Greasy Neale (Reds) vs. Giants
8-13-1923 — Max Carey (Pirates) vs. Dodgers
5-26-1925 — Max Carey (Pirates) vs. Cubs
7-25-1925 — Kiki Cuyler (Pirates) vs. Cardinals
6-12-1928 — Harvey Hendrick (Dodgers) vs. Cubs
5-11-1980 — Pete Rose (Phillies) vs. Reds
6-27-1984 — Dusty Baker (Giants) vs. Reds
6-30-1996 — Eric Young (Rockies) vs. Dodgers
5-12-2009 — Jayson Werth (Phillies) vs. Dodgers
7-1-2011 — Dee Gordon (Dodgers) vs. Angels
8-16-2017 — Wil Myers (Padres) vs. Phillies
8-25-2020 — Jon Berti (Marlins) vs. Mets
7-8-2023 — Elly De La Cruz (Reds) vs. Brewers
Then on Tuesday, Tribune-Star sports editor Mark Bennett — a longtime Reds fan — steered me toward an MLB.com story about De La Cruz that contained this paragraph:
“De La Cruz is the second player in the expansion era [since 1961] to steal three bases in a single plate appearance, joining Hall of Famer Rod Carew, who did it on May 18, 1969, for the Twins with Harmon Killebrew batting, according to Elias Sports Bureau.”
Mark’s guess — and now mine too — is that the other players listed by Baseball Almanac probably stole their bases in more than one at-bat in the same inning, whereas De La Cruz, Carew and others before 1961 performed their thievery within the confines of the same at-bat.
Either way, De La Cruz sure is fun to watch.
