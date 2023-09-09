One person can be at only one location at one time.
So when a Tribune-Star sports reporter covers a Friday high school football game, it's not like he (or she if we still had female sports reporters) can go check out another game on the same night. Our reporter, ideally, is keeping stats and notes for all four quarters of that specific game so his story can accurately reflect its key performers and moments.
Newspaper style, which in my humble opinion is the best style.
So when a non-journalist friend asks me, "Why don't you have more details on [fill in the blank]'s game in the weekend sports section?" … The answer is, we don't have as many reporters as we used to. We can cover only so many games in person, especially when Indiana State and Indiana University decide to play each other on a Friday night.
So when a few (several) Wabash Valley games go uncovered on a given Friday, one of us must spend a chunk of our Saturday tracking down results of games where we didn't have a body, pen and notebook assigned.
I drew that straw this weekend, so here are some Valley highlights from Friday:
• Linton 14, Sullivan 12 — At Sullivan, sophomore quarterback Paul Oliver rushed for 143 yards — including the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes — and earlier blocked a Sullivan punt out of the end zone for a safety to pull the Miners within 12-8 as Class 2A No. 6-ranked Linton edged the host Golden Arrows in a thriller.
Linton's first TD came on a 6-yard run by Eli Scott in the second period. Christian Shonk paced the Miners' defense with five tackles-for-loss.
"That was a great high school football game," Linton coach Brian Oliver told the Tribune-Star. "Two teams battling it out until the end.
"I'm proud of my guys for overcoming the adversities throughout the game and keeping their composure to finish the last drive [with Paul Oliver's score]."
Sullivan's TDs were scored by James Propes (punt return) and quarterback Blake Fraker (run), while Seth Pirtle and Ethan Garrett each intercepted a pass and Laytin Huff forced a Linton fumble that was recovered by teammate Camden Singer.
"Our defense played physical and made plays all night," Sullivan coach Mike Caton emphasized. "They were out there a lot Friday night and we had them in uncomfortable third- and fourth-down situations. When you do this, you have to capitalize on it and unfortunately we did not on different occasions."
Linton (3-1) will return home to face Boonville next Friday, while Sullivan (2-2) will visit Greencastle that same night.
"We learn from our mistakes and we work to get better week to week to put ourselves into position to be successful," Caton added. "We worry about things week to week. We don't dwell on a loss or look ahead of what we have to control this week."
• Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 8 — At Mecca, Seeger beat the host Panthers in a Wabash River Conference matchup.
Sophomore Collett Sanders scored Riverton Parke's lone touchdown with a quarterback scramble. On defense, young Sanders and senior Brayden Ison each intercepted a pass.
"In the second half, Seeger outmuscled us up front, putting together some long drives, capitalizing on our miscues and us being unable to find a rhythm offensively," Riverton Parke coach Brad Sanders reflected.
"Being at the halfway point in the season, we need to get healthy. We have been hit with injuries hard, having over 15 players currently out. It's been an extremely frustrating year, but we will start getting some guys back next week and we hope to finish the second half of the season strong. Our kids still have a lot of fight in them."
Riverton Parke (1-3, 0-2) will try to halt its three-game losing skid next Friday at North Vermillion, while Seeger (3-1, 2-0) will try to maintain its slim lead in the WRC standings when it goes to Parke Heritage that same night.
• Parke Heritage 48, Attica 16 — At Rockville, the host Wolves evened their records at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the WRC with the lopsided triumph.
"It was a strong defensive performance," Parke Heritage coach Dan Rector assessed. "No scores were given up by our varsity defense. Inside linebacker Jerrid Graves and defensive back Aiden Millspaugh each had 10 tackles."
On offense, the Wolves gained 327 yards on the ground, including more than 100 by Daman Spurr, who contributed three touchdowns. Carson Rolison also had a rushing TD. Quarterback Caleb Rector passed for a pair of TDs and ran for another. John Kramer and Millspaugh were on the receiving end of young Rector's TD aerials.
"We were focused this week on bouncing back with discipline and physicality," coach Rector mentioned. "We reduced our penalties and turnovers [from the prior week] and we ran the ball well with several ball carriers. A lot of the credit goes to our O- and D-lines, led by seniors Carson Crowder, John Kramer and Peyton Mellon."
Parke Heritage will play host to Seeger next Friday, while Attica (0-4, 0-2) will try to break into the 2023 win column that same night at Fountain Central.
• Paris 26, Marshall 0 — At Marshall, Ill., the visiting Tigers opened the Little Illini Conference part of their schedule with a victory.
Paris (2-1, 1-0) will play host to Lawrenceville next Friday, while Marshall (0-3, 0-1) will visit Richland County that same night.
• Mount Carmel 45, Robinson 14 — At Mount Carmel, Ill., the host Golden Aces got off to a great start in trying to defend their 2022 LIC championship.
For the Maroons, catching second-half touchdown passes from Reese Johnson were Blake Green (18 yards) and A.J. Knoblett (81 yards).
Robinson (0-3, 0-1) will play host to undefeated Casey next Friday, while Mount Carmel (2-1, 1-0) will travel to winless Newton that same night.
• Casey 40, Newton 6 — At Casey, Ill, the host Warriors won their LIC opener in convincing fashion.
Nolan Clement threw for three touchdowns and Ryan Richards scored four TDs — one on a 71-yard punt return and the others by catching Clement's passes — as Casey built a 40-0 lead through three quarters. Richards ended up with a total of four receptions for 138 yards.
Also of note, Fred Thomas provided a safety in the second period by tackling a Newton player in the end zone.
Casey (3-0, 1-0) will make the drive to Robinson next Friday, while Newton (0-3, 0-1) will welcome Mount Carmel to its field that same night.
• Carlyle 59, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 0 — At Carlyle, Ill., Carlyle took the decision in a battle of previously winless teams.
OPH (0-3) will make the trek to Red Hill next Saturday afternoon.
Saturday
• Red Hill (Ill.) 26, North Central 6 — At Farmersburg, Red Hill took advantage of five North Central turnovers — three lost fumbles and two interceptions — in posting its first victory of the season.
Lane Hargis rushed for 107 yards and the Thunderbirds' only touchdown on a mere eight carries.
North Central (1-3) will travel to North Knox next Friday, while Red Hill (1-2) will play host to OPH next Saturday afternoon.
• Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 60, Martinsville 8 — In eight-man football at Martinsville, Ill., the host Bluestreaks went down to their first loss in three games this season.
They'll try to bounce back next Thursday evening — yes, Thursday — at Decatur Unity Christian. Amboy is now 3-0.
• Dugger (1-2) at Faith Christian (0-1) — No information could be found as of Saturday night.
