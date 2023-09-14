In 1999, I coordinated the Wabash Valley’s most comprehensive lists of Vigo County’s top athletes from the 1900s with help from Mark Bennett, Andy Amey, Tom Reck, Bob Forbes, Steve Smith, Mike McCormick, Joe Buckles, Edie Godleski and others.
We compiled a so-called “experts” list of the Top 50 and there was another compilation from readers who mailed in and dropped off votes to create their own list.
The months-long process was a lot of fun, but it was time-consuming enough that I don’t want to do it again.
Someone should decide to take on a similar endeavor in 2099 for the best athletes of the 2000s.
I just hope that reporter stumbles across this column and reads my recommendation that Terre Haute’s Jack McVicker be rewarded with a high ranking on both lists.
In the late 1990s, McVicker was just getting started on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey that has taken him all over the world.
Now 51 — hard to believe he was in his 20s when I first met him — McVicker captured his sixth International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Master world championship Sept. 1 inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. This time, he outlasted 29 other competitors in the Master 5/Male/Black Belt lightweight division (168 pounds and under). Master 5 represents the 51-55 age group, which means this was his first year in it.
McVicker won four matches that day, emerging triumphant over a Brazilian foe with a submission in the opener after forcing him to tap out with a kimura-style armbar. He then defeated another Brazilian opponent and an American by decisions to reach the championship match against José Augusto Rocha da Silva from the country of Brazil.
“I’d never fought this guy before,” McVicker told me after he returned home. “I had never even seen him before. … He pretty much cleaned house in the other bracket [opposite McVicker’s]. He even submitted the champion from last year for that weight class and age division.”
McVicker would not be denied, however, scoring an early takedown for two points and making that hold up for a 2-0 decision. McVicker also learned that da Silva did not speak any English when McVicker tried to engage in friendly conversation with him afterward.
McVicker, who had placed third in the Master 4 (ages 46-50) lightweight division in 2022 and second in the same group/division in 2021, had to fight off one common foe just to get to Las Vegas in 2023 — COVID-19.
“I had a 103-degree fever for about 24 hours,” explained McVicker, who missed a little more than a week of training in early August because of the infamous virus.
After his fever broke, McVicker said he felt puny for a few more days before regaining his normal strength and conditioning. He admitted that if the virus had hit him a week or two later, he probably wouldn’t have won his sixth world championship.
“I wasn’t too nervous about it all,” McVicker insisted, referring to his post-COVID training prior to Sept. 1.
Now a fifth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, McVicker is still coached by world jiu-jitsu legend Wellington “Megaton” Dias and coached in wrestling maneuvers by Terre Haute’s Greg Archer.
McVicker also owns two martial-arts academies — one in Terre Haute at 2024 Wabash Ave. and one in Champaign, Ill. — where he works with students of various ages and skill levels.
McVicker first competed in jiu-jitsu as a blue belt in 1995. “It was fun … so I just kept doing it,” he noted.
By now, some of you might be wondering, how long can he keep competing in such a difficult sport?
“We’re going to keep going, David, as long as we can, right?” McVicker replied to that question, acknowledging my modestly successful career in powerlifting that I hope to continue at 64 after battling cancer and multiple muscle tears.
“The hardest thing as we get older — you know this — is, we’ve got to be smarter with our training methods because our bodies are changing.”
Nowadays, for example, McVicker selects training partners who aren’t quite as heavy as they were in the past so that he increases his chances of remaining healthy and peaking going into tournaments.
“As long as the body is good and I’m not injured …,” he continued. “I like the adrenaline rush [of Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments]. I like the uncertainty of it and trying to problem-solve, being under the gun a little bit.
“But it could end tomorrow if you get injured bad enough. As we get older — as you know — we’ve got to take care of the body. Who knows, though? Maybe I can make another five, 10 years out of it.”
As Jack is about to find out, although I have no doubt he can handle it, getting old is not for sissies.
