As most of you know, Indiana State no longer offers wrestling as a varsity sport.
That and several other teams were cut from the Sycamores’ athletic program as part of the university’s infamous budget-cutting objective in 1986.
But back when the Sycamores did wrestle, they usually wrestled well.
One of the top grapplers in program history was Bob Dickman. Competing at ISU from 1979 until he graduated in 1983, Dickman — a resident of Longmont, Colo., in recent years — died Friday. He was 63.
“During the last few years, Bob suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease,” mentioned one of his ISU teammates and best friends, Jim Vrabel.
“Hundreds of wrestling matches” probably didn’t help him long-term, another of Dickman’s old teammates, Milt Westlund, told the Tribune-Star. “Bob was residing in an Alzheimer’s facility in Colorado at the time of his death.”
Over the years, wrestling was a big part of Dickman’s life, but not his whole life.
“Bob also was in the school plays and musicals,” Westlund told the Tribune-Star. “After college, Bob married his high school sweetheart [Shelia] and had five children. He was working as an administrator of a correctional facility when he retired after nearly 30 years there.”
A 2013 inductee into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame, Dickman was not highly recruited by colleges in the late 1970s despite a stellar career at Stoughton (Wis.) High School.
Small in stature but not in heart, Dickman enrolled at Indiana State, where he became a four-time qualifier for the NCAA championships and a two-time All-American. He finished seventh in the nation as a junior in 1982 and third in 1983, compiling a record of 123-32-1 in the 118-pound weight class for the Sycamores and longtime coach Fran McCann.
Dickman ended up 19-11 as a freshman and qualified for the NCAA championships but lost in the first round. After a year of redshirting, he returned to post a 19-13 record as a sophomore and again earned the right to compete in the NCAA championships but again lost in the first round.
That’s the last time that would happen during Dickman’s illustrious ISU career.
As pointed out earlier, he placed seventh in the nation as a junior in 1982 (after fighting his way back through the consolation bracket), when his record was 46-4. Dickman’s senior season was his best, winning five tournaments and closing out his career with a 39-4-1 mark after his third-place NCAA finish.
“What must be mentioned is that Bob was impossibly fast,” Westlund recalled. “Quick! When the whistle blew, Bob went from the down position to his feet so fast [that] you could not figure out which foot led. Bob was a takedown artist, often scoring 10 takedowns in a match.”
Westlund said he was a team tri-captain on the 1981-82 team with Dickman and the legendary Bruce Baumgartner.
Vrabel noted that three of Dickman’s brothers also wrestled competitively, but Bob was the one he knew best.
“As an athlete, Bob was extremely quick,” he emphasized. “He could make an opponent look silly.”
Howe Mortuary & Crematory in Longmont posted on its website that no services for Robert James Dickman are scheduled at this time.
The wrestling era of Dickman, Baumgartner, Vrabel, Westlund, etc., happened to be my time at ISU too (as well as the time for Larry Bird, Kurt Thomas, Carl Nicks and other legends and borderline legends). I had taken up weightlifting as a serious hobby in the old ISU Arena “Dungeon” and built myself up pretty well during my 10 years at ISU. (Yes, 10. Five for a bachelor’s degree in journalism and five for a master’s degree in criminology.)
I clearly remember seeing Dickman roam the Arena hallways and I occasionally peeked inside the sweat-smelling wrestling room out of curiosity. Even though I weighed almost twice as much as Dickman, that fast little dude with the big hair was someone I would not dare mess with.
David Hughes can be reached by phone at 1-800-783-8742 or at (812) 231-4224 (but prefers texting if you have his private number) or by email at david.hughes@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.