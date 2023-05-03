For the second year in a row, amateur boxer Terrance Collins of Terre Haute is an Indiana Golden Gloves state champion.
Representing Sweatbox Gym in the Junior Open heavyweight division inside Indianapolis' historic Tyndall Armory, the 26-year-old Collins defeated Cory Wiggins of Triumph in a unanimous three-round decision March 30, then outlasted Indianapolis resident Brayton Shannon of America's Top Team in a 4-1 decision over three rounds for the title April 6.
"He was pretty decent," Collins said of Shannon. "I think I had better boxing skills than him overall … a longer reach and better power punches. He was kinda difficult because he was short. I almost never fight short fighters. I usually fight guys 6 feet or taller."
Collins mentioned "using my jabs, not just brawling, but more boxing" as an aspect of the sport he's improved upon since 2022.
Employed by Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center, Collins was trained and accompanied to the annual tournament by Sweatbox owner and retired pro boxer James Porter, a frequent subject of columns past.
For his recent efforts, Collins earned another Indiana Golden Gloves jacket, a sure-fire way to signal "don't mess with me" while entering a store. But someday — perhaps in 2024 or 2025 — he hopes to receive cash money in exchange for his pugilistic performances.
To be more specific, Collins wants to step up to the Indiana Golden Gloves' Open heavyweight division — "Open" means each weight-class champion can advance to the national Golden Gloves tournament — so that will serve as the best of the best competition among Indiana amateur boxers. If Collins goes to the nationals at least once or twice, he thinks he'll be ready to turn pro.
Porter said Terre Haute has had only one national Golden Gloves champion ever and that was Johnny Benna in the 135-pound class in 1938 in Chicago, so it's been a minute. Benna died in November 2011.
Can Collins become the second from Terre Haute? It's too early to tell, so Porter says he just needs to keep working hard.
Porter, who will turn 50 this month (that's ancient … kidding, kidding), is believed to be the last Terre Haute boxer to fight professionally, competing in 24 bouts from 2001 through 2011. Former cruiserweight Trevon Childs — who grew up in Terre Haute and trained at Sweatbox for a while — went 2-0 after winning one fight in 2018 and one in 2019, but he was listed as a resident of Indianapolis at the time.
Back to Collins, you might think he'd own two IGG jackets now. But he gave the one he won last year to Porter, partly out of appreciation for his mentorship and partly because it was too big to fit the 5-foot-10½, chiseled Collins, who played running back for Terre Haute North High School's football team in the early 2010s.
Meanwhile, Porter — whose bodyweight ballooned to 300 pounds after his career ended — fought as light as 210 and as heavy as 261 as a pro, according to boxrec.com. Now that his scale shows "anywhere from 197 to 201 pounds," which Porter credits to roughly 18 months of consistent, rigorous exercise consisting of weightlifting at Anytime Fitness, running and punching inanimate objects inside and outside his boxing ring at Sweatbox, he's discovered that a lot of his old clothes are too big for him.
Even if he has to buy a few new threads, Porter likes his body better the way it looks now, plus he feels much better. Also contributing to his slim, trim physique is the elimination of all alcoholic beverages from his diet more than a year ago. (I can relate to that.)
This Saturday, Porter plans to run in the 47th annual OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, which lasts 13.1 miles and includes one lap around the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway track. This will be Porter's third mini-marathon since he got serious about fitness in November 2021.
"We motivate each other," Collins emphasized.
Another Sweatbox Gym boxer, Brandon Robins of Terre Haute, placed second in the Indiana Golden Gloves' Novice 147-pound division after he lost to Jathan Martin of IBG on April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.