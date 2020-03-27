DAVID HUGHES: Change of Indy 500 date brings mixed reactions

I don't own a crystal ball, so I can't predict how much havoc the COVID-19 coronavirus will wreak across Indiana this spring and summer.
I prefer to be an optimist, however, so let's hope the effects on our health will be minimalized by social distancing and sporting events as we've known them can resume eventually.
With that in mind, organizers of the Indianapolis 500 announced Thursday that their annual Memorial Day weekend race has been pushed back to Aug. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
I've helped cover the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" more than a dozen times and attended it as a fan once. Although the pre-race and post-race driving to and from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway could be a pain in the butt, the event itself was always fun to be a part of.
Several racing fans offered their opinions on the date change on my Facebook page Thursday and Friday. With their permission and some with further private conversations, explained why they liked or disliked the switch.
For example, Terre Haute resident Marcia Modesitt and her sister Sheila Kaperak — both of whom have gone to every Indy 500 since 1958 (when Jimmy Bryan won) — plan to continue their attendance streak, even if the race takes place in August.
"Of course we will attend in August," Modesitt said. "Think it will be air conditioned???"
She put a "wink" face at the end. She probably got that from reading my column too much back in the day.
Meanwhile, Terre Haute massage therapist Ashlie Atterson — not as big of a race fan as Modesitt, but she's still attended the 500 in the past — expressed a similar view.
"I'm glad they rescheduled it vs. canceling it altogether like they did with March Madness [the NCAA basketball tournaments]," Atterson mentioned.
Jerry Azar, a former local and national television broadcaster who's now retired and living in Terre Haute, delivered these classic words of wisdom: "These are changing times, thus changing dates, and hopefully changing good fortunes for all of us. That's my opinion, Gentlemen, start your engines! Stay healthy and safe."
I believe most post responders understood the important health reasons why the race was moved back, but some thought different dates could have been picked. A few samplings are below:
• Terre Haute resident Cathy Benna Frakes, who has been attending the race every year for a while and now has shaded seats in Turn 1: "Not happy about the change to August. Too hot for fans and the track as well. And school will have started."
• Barbara Okeeffe of Rockville: "I'm thinking that August isn't a great idea for two reasons — the hot weather being the first and secondly the new school year would've already started, possibly bringing the attendance to an all-time low because I don't believe a lot of people are going to want to bring their younger school-age children along to races with hot temperatures to boot. June would probably be better, heat-wise."
• Meghan Olds of Terre Haute: "We are thankful it’s at least being held. Also, the time between the 2020 and 2021 Indy 500s won’t be as long."
• David Hudgens of New Goshen: "I’m a going to have to drink my 16-ounce Millers [beer] before they get hot."
• Jennifer Baker of Indianapolis: "I am bummed about no Carb Day concerts and no Luke Bryan for Legends Day. Just takes away from some of the excitement of race weekend."
• Shannon Giles of Terre Haute: "I think it’s a wise move. I was worried about the drivers being allowed in the country from overseas. Would there even be enough people to race? My concern now is it will be hot as blazes in August. It was already hot in May. I can still go, but what about people who can’t? And built into a holiday [Memorial Day weekend], there’s less traffic, but a regular weekend may not give us that break."
• Yvonna Dudley of Terre Haute: "It's going to be hot for racing fans."
Whether you agree or disagree on the new date, everyone should agree that the original May 24 needed to be called off. Putting 400,000 people inside the same facility would have been a recipe for disaster.
David Hughes can be reached by phone after 4 p.m. at 1-800-783-8742, Option 5, or at 812-231-4224; by email at david.hughes@tribstar.com; or by fax at 812-231-4321. Follow Hughes on Twitter @TribStarDavid.
