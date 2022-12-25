Dave Mahurin has won more than 300 games coaching Indiana high school basketball, currently ranking 38th among active boys’ coaches.
The 1982 Terre Haute South grad departed the coaching profession a few years ago in search of a different challenge. After a few attempts at other careers, he eventually wound up coaching and teaching again in Missouri.
Still, it wasn’t the same.
“Missouri basketball isn’t Indiana basketball,” Mahurin said recently, before his first team at Vincennes Lincoln took the court for a game at Terre Haute North.
Here is Mahurin’s trip back to Hoosier Hysteria.
Start of an odyssey
Mahurin won 31 games at Edgewood in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons after longer and similarly successful stints at Adams Central, South Vermillion and Rockville, then stepped away from education and coaching.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so I always kind of had that enamored feeling that insurance salesmen had the best life of all,” he said. “I got my licenses and started selling insurance and opened up my own branch of Farmers’ Insurance. But I hated it. I’m not a salesman. I never knew if I was lying to people or not, and I just didn’t feel good about it.”
Mahurin’s next step was to go to work for the Indiana Department of Child Services in Putnam County.
“It was a rewarding job,” Mahurin said. “But after 10 months of that, you’re pretty much sad about everything, and it just eats away at you. You see things that curl your toes. Those people don’t get paid enough money, and they don’t get treated well enough.
“I just got to the point where I wasn’t sleeping at night thinking about it, so I took a job in Arizona, of all places.”
Mahurin worked as the director of adult education in Hela, Ariz.
How in the world did that connection happen?
“A friend of a friend called me and said, ‘Hey, we need someone to run this’,” he recalls. “So I loaded up my RV and went out there. My dog and I gave it a shot and it was just too far away from home and too lonely.”
Mahurin came back to Indiana and, ironically, worked in Vincennes at the Southwest Youth Village for three months.
He eventually came to a realization.
“I figured out all I really could do was teach and coach,” he said.
While teaching at the Youth Village, he received a random call from the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. Officials there said they really wanted to turn basketball into one of its main recruiting features as a private school.
“I said ‘Probably not, but I’ll be glad to talk to you about it’,” Mahurin said. “I went out there and planned on staying for a year. I stayed for four and really didn’t plan on leaving at all.”
The coaching experience in Missouri was far different than any other Mahurin had experienced before.
His players came from all over the country – and the world.
“I had kids from Brazil, I had kids from Mongolia ….. you can almost name the country,” he said. “Half the problem was the language barrier, and the other half of the problem was that it was Missouri basketball, which is not Indiana basketball. I mean no disrespect, and it was a wonderful opportunity. It was what I think I needed in my life at that time.”
Mahurin admits struggling when his three children (R.J., Beth and Lane) all moved out of the house.
“You know, it was just a dark time for me, but it was a great opportunity,” he said. “I’m really thankful to MMA. I felt terrible when I left, because I left some kids there that I would’ve liked to have brought with me.”
A call from Vincennes
Mahurin was on his couch petting his dog during the NCAA tournament in March when Vincennes reached out to him.
“Their superintendent called me and said, ‘Hey, would you even think about coming back to Vincennes?’,” he said. “Having lost my mother about a year and a half ago, and my father being 85, I thought it probably would be a good idea to move closer to home,” he said. “I knew I would still like to give it one more shot in Indiana. We came so close to putting up a title and where would be a better place to do it than Vincennes?”
Mahurin had won a sectional at Adams Central in northern Indiana in 1994, then won five in his final six years at Rockville – including regional and semistate titles in 2011-12 before losing in the state championship game to Loogootee. In that game, Rockville fell behind 17-9 after one quarter and nearly fought all the way back with a 22-point fourth quarter.
It was then on to Edgewood.
“The good Lord has blessed me that I’ve taken over programs that weren’t necessarily on upcycles,” he said. “We’ve gotten really lucky and ended up on an upcycle. I just think I’m fortunate.
“I love working with kids and I know I knew coming to Vincennes Lincoln that it’s going to be tough,” Mahurin admits. “We’ve won five games in two years, and our schedule’s brutal. But there was just something that said, ‘Give it a shot, why not?’ And so that’s why I’m here.”
The Vincennes tradition
Vincennes Lincoln has won 71 boys’ sectional titles, second most in IHSAA history.
Like many of the schools at the top of the list, however, the change to a class state tournament after the 1997-98 season created a much lesser need for the former regular champions to add to their trophy cases.
Except for 1992-93, Vincennes Lincoln won a sectional every year from 1977-78 to 1996-97.
The change to the class tournament brought about predictable changes to the winner’s list. The largest school in a county served as the host school, and had a considerable advantage over opponents in both numbers of potential players, roster depth, homecourt familiarity and the ominous banners on the wall demonstrating past dominance.
In the period since the first class tournament in 1998-99, Vincennes has only won four sectional titles.
As Mahurin indicated, that success has slowed down even more recently. After Josh Thompson won 17 games in 2017-18 before leaving for Barr-Reeve, the Alices have not had a winning season.
They did win 10 games the first next two years before falling off to three wins two years ago and two last year – including losses in their first 20 games of the season.
This year’s team is 0-5.
“We’ve been competitive,” he said. “Our conference and schedule are very tough, but that will help us down the road.”
Mahurin cannot put a finger on what has led to the recent downturn, but he’s confident he can turn things around.
“One thing about Vincennes is that I have so much help,” he said. “I’ve never had so many people that are so helpful. We’ve got a youth program for fourth and fifth grade, and between boys and girls have like 220 kids in it somehow. Every Saturday it’s just all to wall people. We’ve also got a second and third grade program going that’s swell.”
Mahurin added that his middle school program has A and B teams for both seventh and eighth grades, and over the summer more than 60 kids came out for the varsity during summer and early season periods.
Mahurin has famously taken his previous teams on out-of-state trips to Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Las Vegas, but isn’t sure yet whether that will continue at Vincennes.
This year’s trip was “only” to Indiana Wesleyan, a place which has become very important to Mahurin.
During his break from coaching and sometimes in between jobs, Mahurin spent a lot of time with the coaches at IWU – where Lane was an NAIA All-American player and R.J joined him for his final year of college action.
“They took me on a missionary trip down to the Dominican Republic with the team,” Mahurin recalls. “That was a component of my life that had probably been neglected, and that trip might have been as good for me as anything that I’ve done.”
Road to the court
Mahurin worked his way quickly up the basketball ladder at Terre Haute South, although he admits it was a tough road considering he didn’t play basketball until he was a sophomore.
“I went to Woodrow Wilson and I was a short, pudgy football player and then I grew eight inches one summer,” he said. “I didn’t like rolling around in the dirt at football practice. And my brother [Doug, who received a scholarship from Butler] was fortunate enough to be in a great group, so I just started tagging along with him. My sophomore year, I was just an average JV player and I got some minutes but I got really tall, so they decided to take a chance on me.”
He was a varsity reserve his junior year and also played some JV.
Mahurin became the starting center for a team in his senior year that came two points away from going to the state finals for what would have been South’s fourth time in six years.
“I was lucky enough to be in a class with David Conrady, who in my opinion is the most underrated player to ever don the uniform at South,” he said. “It was a travesty that he wasn’t on the All-Star team. None of us were superstars besides David, but we knew our roles and we went out and we played hard. It was a fun year and it was a successful year.”
One thing that changed Mahurin’s life came in his junior year, when previous coach Gordon Neff had stepped down and was replaced by a fiery and energetic guy from eastern Indiana named Pat Rady.
“He made a comment my senior year that maybe someday we’d end up coaching together,” Mahurin recalls. “I always held that hope out in my heart because there is no better person on the face of the earth than Pat Rady. I respect him, and I have always tried to emulate him as a coach and in what I do.
“He’s one of the first people I think about when I do something bad, or dumb or make a bad decision.”
Mahurin recalls a conversation with Rady after his team lost the state championship game.
“He saw me and he said, ‘Why didn’t you run that play for your son [Lane]?’,” he said, having set up the game’s final play for a different player. “I guess I tried to be too smart. Pat’s the best.”
On to Marian
Mahurin was recruited to Marian College in Indianapolis by Terre Haute native John Grimes.
“I was good enough to go to Marian College, where things got kind of started falling together and my mind caught up with my body,” he said. “From there things just went pretty smoothly.”
That’s a modest understatement.
Mahurin averaged 4.4 points a game in his freshman year, before closing out his career averaging 11.1, 19.4 and 18.7 points per game. He still ranked in the school’s top 10 in career scoring after all those years until one of last year’s Marian players surpassed him.
“Coach Grimes brought me in and allowed me to play as a freshman,” he said. “I think I started maybe the third game my freshman year and then started every game from that point on. I grew a lot mentally, physically and spiritually and a lot of that is a credit to him.”
Happy to be home
Mahurin, 58, is glad to be back in Indiana.
His three children have given him and wife Pattie seven grandchildren (he thinks).
“I can’t keep track right now, but I know R.J. and Shelby are expecting the fourth, Beth just had her third and Lane has one,” he said. “It’s somebody’s birthday all the time.”
It’s heartwarming to see familiar faces out and around, even if he doesn’t always know who they are.
“It’s just home here in Indiana,” Mahurin continued. “I walk through the Wal-Mart or the mall here, and see people [even in this gym tonight] from 30 and 40 years ago.
“It’s getting to be so long ago,” he added. “It’s hard to remember who’s who, but you kind of recognize faces. I feel like I’m back home, and I feel like I’ve made the right decisions. I’m really thankful to the folks at Lincoln for bringing me back.”
