Wednesday evening began in promising fashion for the Rex at Bob Warn Field.
Trailing the Danville Dans — the team they need to catch and pass for a spot in the Prospect League baseball playoffs — by a 3-0 score after one inning of a suspended game that was completed as the first part of a doubleheader, the Rex immediately rallied for three runs of their own and tied the score in the bottom of the first.
That, alas, was the high point of the evening, with Danville taking advantage of 13 walks by Rex pitchers to cruise to a 13-4 victory.
The good news? The Rex play the Dans again at home Thursday, at Danville on Friday and Saturday and at home again Sunday. To put it mildly, it’s an important few days for playoff hopes — and the Rex might be without one of their key bats for a day or two.
Dylan Janke had drawn a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning before the earlier game had been suspended and Kaleb Hannahs was hit by a pitch as Wednesday’s first batter to put two runners on in the bottom of the first.
Janke scored when Danville shortstop Danny Becerra threw away a potential double-play grounder hit by Alec Brunson, Nate Wolf hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Hannahs, and Brunson came home on a two-out hit by Kyle Harbison.
But after striking out two of the first three batters he faced in the top of the second, Rex pitcher Jacob Young gave up a walk and run-scoring hits by Cooper McMurray and Keenan Taylor. Things got worse the next inning when two walks and a throwing error on Johnathon Thomas’s bunt — second baseman Kody Putnam became the first of at least three Rex injuries when he collided with Thomas while covering first, although both players eventually remained in the game — led to the visitors scoring three times without benefit of a hit.
The Rex didn’t get another hit until the bottom of the sixth, when they had their last real chance to get back in the game. One-out singles by Tyler Nelson and Connor Hicks and a walk to Harbison loaded the bases, and Putnam drove in a run with a single — although Harbison was thrown out after rounding second base too far for the second out. Atkinson was then hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, but McMurray dug a low throw out of the dirt for a third out that ended the inning and, as it turned out, the Rex hopes.
Atkinson was tended to by a trainer and had to be replaced on the bases by Joey Hurst. Rex coach Jacob Harden reported between games that Atkinson had been sent to the hospital and returned with a finger splinted.
Connor VanLannen had pitched two strong innings in relief to keep the Dans within striking distance, but an infield hit and the first two walks he gave up started a four-run eighth inning — which included Harbison being checked for injury after taking a foul ball off his face mask — and Danville added another run in the ninth.
• Danville 6, Rex 5 — At Danville, Ill., the Rex fought back from an early 3-0 deficit Tuesday to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but the Dans tied the score in the bottom of that frame and added two more runs in the sixth.
Tyler Nelson was 3 for 4, including a two-run single in the three-run fourth inning and a triple — followed by a run-scoring single by Connor Hicks — in the eighth. Nate Wolf hit a solo homer for the 4-3 lead in the fifth and Hicks was 2 for 3 for the game.
