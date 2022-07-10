Dans too much for Rex

The race in the Prospect League's Wabash River Division is unforgiving. The Rex found that out to their detriment on Sunday as Danville visited Bob Warn Field.
The first-half Wabash River Division champions looked the part in an 8-0 win over the Rex.
Danville, still unbeaten in the second half of the Prospect League season, jumped ahead early and stayed in front. The Dans (5-0) scored three runs in the first, helped in part by a pair of errors in right field by Brandon Boxer of the Rex.
A RBI single by Keenan Taylor, a run-scoring double by Cam Swanger and a RBI single by Will Portera provided Danville with its early runs.
In the fourth, Taylor had a two-run double and scored via a fielder's choice.
In the fifth, the Dans made it 8-0 as Carlos Vasquez hit a two-run single to right field.
Rex bats were quiet. Parks Bouck, Alex Brunson and Mason White had the only three base hits for the Terre Haute-based team, all were singles. Carter Kessinger took the loss for the Rex as he allowed four earned runs in four innings of work.
Since Danville won the first half Wabash River Division title, a playoff spot is in play for the second-place team if Danville wins again, but even that race is tough.
Illinois Valley (4-1) occupies second place with the Rex (3-3) now 1 1/2 games behind the Pistol Shrimp.
The Rex continue their homestand with a game against those Pistol Shrimp at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
The homestand continues through the week as the Rex host O'Fallon on Wednesday, Cape on Thursday and Burlington on Friday. All games begin at 6:30 p.m.
