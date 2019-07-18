The Terre Haute Rex got on a blinding hot streak. From July 2 until Tuesday’s loss at Champion City, the Rex won 11 in a row, climbed within reasonable range of a Prospect League playoff position, and generally sent the message that the defending PL champs still have to be reckoned with.
One of the teams Terre Haute is chasing – the first place Danville Dans – visited Bob Warn Field on Wednesday.
What fans got was a little bit of everything. They got to see why the Dans have the best record in the league. They got to see why the Rex had the resiliency to win 11 in a row.
They also got to see both teams at their worst too.
In the end, the Rex pitchers struggled, and Terre Haute couldn’t overcome that. Danville scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to win a wild 10-9 marathon contest that took nearly four hours to complete.
“It was a pretty typical game for us.We fought to the end and scored runs when we needed to, but at the end of the day? We didn’t put up enough zeroes today,” Rex manager Tyler Wampler said.
For much of the game, there was very little that was encouraging from the Terre Haute perspective. Danville did plenty to show why it’s the best team in the Prospect League.
Danville leads the Prospect League in hitting at .309. The Dans did some of that with 15 base hits. Add to that the whopping 11 walks the Rex issued? The Dans had plenty of ducks on the pond.
Danville is second in pitching with a 4.08 ERA. The Dans did a lot of that – at least through seven innings when they only allowed two Terre Haute base hits.
The one thing Danville didn’t do was play defense. The Dans had seven errors. This would loom large.
But so would Terre Haute’s never-say-die way of doing things. Terre Haute trailed by five late in the game, but fought back calmly.
“Our guys are confident in each other. The coaches believe in them as well. They’ve proven they can come back and come back late,” Wampler said.
Terre Haute’s pitching staff collectively didn’t have it. Seven pitchers were used by Wampler. The Rex didn’t retire the side in order until the eighth inning, the only time they did.
Rex starter and Indiana State pitcher Tristan Weaver struggled mightily with his control. A double was conceded, but three walks were the big problem. One walk came with the bases loaded and a 4-3 groundout put Danville in front 2-0.
Two more walks – and two Dans singles – increased Danville’s advantage to 3-0 in the second. Weaver was removed after the second inning.
A Cole Albers bases loaded walk drew Terre Haute closer in the bottom of the second at 3-1, but Terre Haute was just too leaky on the mound. A Steven Kokoski home run in the fourth restored the three-run Danville lead. A pair of errors in the bottom half kept the game close at 4-2.
A Cade Brown solo home run for the Dans and another set of Danville errors canceled each other out in the fifth as it was 5-3, but the Rex could maintain good fortune forever.
Danville led 7-3 in the sixth on the strength of a Kokoski sacrifice fly and Ed Johnson double. It was 9-4 by the seventh as two more Dans were walked home in that frame.
“Our guys know. It’s not something we have to stay on them about,” said Wampler on the Rex walks. “They know they need to work at that. It’s going to bite you if you do it too much and tonight it bit us.”
The Rex seemed destined to fade to a defeat – but the Rex fight when cornered. Their time came in the eighth inning.
After Cole Albers walked and Andrew Beck singled, Austin Weiler and Carter Bridge delivered with two outs. Both had RBI singles to cut the Danville lead to 9-6 and the snowball was rolling downhill.
Brett McCleary had a bloop single to right and the Rex scored two runs when Malm bobbled the ball on his exchange. Mason Speirs completed the five-run comeback with a single off the glove of Danville shortstop Johnson to tie the game at nine.
Danville answered in the ninth with a pair of singles to start the inning. The first was a bunt single by Walker McCleney that was a very close call at first. Sam Crail’s RBI single later scored McCleney to put Danville in front 10-9.
The Rex put the tying run on third in the bottom of the ninth, but Danville reliever Ryan Patel finally shut the door on the game.
Wednesday didn’t bring much joy to the Rex. The team directly in front of them – Chillicothe – also won. The Rex gap to a playoff spot is currently 4 1/2 games.
“Our guys knew all along, even when we were struggling, they we were good enough to be a contender. The belief has been there from day one. We’re finally putting it together. We still have three games left this week against Danville. We can still climb the standings,” Wampler said.
The Rex and Dans will duke it out again at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Bob Warn Field. The Rex travel to Danville on Saturday.
