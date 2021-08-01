Former Terre Haute South High School quarterback Danny Etling has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks.
The moved was announced Sunday evening by the NFL club from its summer training camp. The Seahawks signed quarterback Sean Mannion in Etling's place.
Mannion has played with the Rams and Vikings. He came out of Oregon State in 2014.
Etling started his college career with Purdue before transferring to Louisiana State for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (219th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent time in the NFL with the Patriots and Atlanta before being signed by Seattle in August of 2020.
