Seahawks Rookie Camp Football

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Danny Etling throws the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

Former Terre Haute South High School quarterback Danny Etling has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Football Headshots

This is a 2021 photo of Danny Etling of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects the Seattle Seahawks active roster as of Monday, June 14, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The moved was announced Sunday evening by the NFL club from its summer training camp. The Seahawks signed quarterback Sean Mannion in Etling's place.

Mannion has played with the Rams and Vikings. He came out of Oregon State in 2014.

Etling started his college career with Purdue before transferring to Louisiana State for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (219th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent time in the NFL with the Patriots and Atlanta before being signed by Seattle in August of 2020.

Tags

Trending Video