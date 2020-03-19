One of the benefits of a winning season is that you can usually have a wealth of good performances to draw upon when you look back at it.
Indiana State’s men’s basketball team is no exception.
The Sycamores finished 18-12 and as was illustrated in the last Top 5 I contributed, there were plenty of good games that defined the Sycamores’ improvement.
Today’s Top 5 is about the individual performances that also helped ISU enjoy its first winning season since 2014.
I have a few rules. First? The performances included have to be from wins. There were plenty of fine ISU performances that occurred in losses – Jake LaRavia at Dayton and at Drake, Tyreke Key at Valparaiso are just a few that jump immediately to mind – but I want to pick the ones that occurred in games that had the most positive effect on the season.
My other rule? Only one performance allowed per player. I will say that on my short list? Key had four games I could choose from, the most of any of the Sycamores, but I had to narrow it down to his best.
So here’s the Top 5 best ISU men’s basketball performances of the season:
5. Christian Williams, Valparaiso, Feb. 29, 2020 – I could have picked any one of Williams’ late-season games. He was the steadying influence in the wins over Northern Iowa and Evansville and was part of the general team excellence at Southern Illinois.
However, I chose his best statistical game in ISU’s 71-58 home triumph against Valparaiso. Williams scored 20 points and had seven rebounds in ISU’s season finale against the Crusaders, a win that lifted the Sycamores into a third-place tie in the league with Bradley.
4. Cooper Neese, Wright State, Dec. 7, 2019 – Neese had a tough second season in Missouri Valley Conference play, but he was really good in nonconference play as Neese averaged 14.1 points in the final seven non-league games.
Neese was never better than he was at Wright State, an 84-77 overtime road win. Neese was 10 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, as he scored a career-high 25 points. Neese hit one shot after another that kept ISU in the contest at Nutter Arena against a very good Raiders team.
3. Jordan Barnes, Loyola Marymount, Nov. 22, 2019 – Barnes was great in ISU’s important road win at Southern Illinois, but he had one of the best statistical performance any ISU shooter has had in the 72-60 Junkanoo Jam win over Loyola Marymount.
Barnes set his career-high with a 7 of 9 shooting performance from 3-point range, one of the best single-game performances in ISU history. He was 8 of 10 from the field overall and scored 29 points. He also added five rebounds and four assists.
The victory was important too as ISU earned its first win of the season after starting 0-4.
2. Jake LaRavia, Northern Iowa, Feb. 20, 2020 – For pure guts, LaRavia’s effort at Southern Illinois was an inspiration given that he had back trouble. However, ISU badly needed a home win against Northern Iowa to break a three-game losing streak and LaRavia showed why he belongs among the league’s best bigs.
LaRavia was 8 of 12 from the field as he scored 18 points and had seven rebounds. Making LaRavia’s performance more impressive was the fact that he scored in the paint against the much bigger Austin Phyfe, UNI’s excellent center. ISU had a lot of players to thank for the four-game win streak it ended the regular season with. LaRavia is one of them.
1. Tyreke Key, Missouri State, Feb. 1, 2020 – Choosing Key’s best game is tough. Statistically? His best scoring performance in a win was his 31 points against Tennessee State. Key had 27 points and eight rebounds against North Dakota State. Key was one of several Sycamores who played well at Southern Illinois.
However, his most impactful performance came in a 78-68 win at Missouri State in an important MVC contest.
Key was 7 of 10 from the field, equally deadly from 3-point range (3-for-4) as he was inside the arc (4-for-6). Key also had nine rebounds.
However, when it came to winning time? That’s when Key really shined. He made 10 of 11 free throws, making it impossible for the Bears to play catch-up in the final minutes. The win was ISU’s first at JQH Arena since 2012 and only the third at Missouri State since the Bears entered the league in 1991.
