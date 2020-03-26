Thursday was to be Opening Day in baseball. There are a lot more important things going on in the world, but to me, losing baseball is just an extra kick in the groin on top of all of the rest.
We all have our favorite teams. We all have our favorite players. We all have our favorite moments.
But at its heart? It comes back to the game. One of the beauties of baseball is how simple you can consume it or how complicated you want to make it. You can get something out of attending a game with no knowledge. You can attend 1,000 games and learn or see something new.
It’s a game of failure in the sense that even the best hitters fail to get a base hit seven times out of 10. On the other end, a pitcher can so emphatically master success that he turns a nine-man game into a one-man show of dominance.
Then there’s the social aspect. You can also go to a baseball game with friends or family, hang out, and only pay passing attention to the game. The game uniquely allows you some space to stretch out and relax.
Today’s Top 5 explores my five candidates for the coolest things in baseball. My coolest things might be different than yours, but chances are? All of them are pretty great.
5. Unexpected heroes – Unlike almost every other sport, baseball gives each of its players a chance to do something significant. In basketball and football both, you can hide marginal players, making those sports, especially basketball, much more star-driven. In baseball, nine players – some great, some marginal – all get their shot at glory.
It leads to unexpected heroes. We know the names of lore, but it can happen in any game. I once saw Reds relief pitcher Jose Arredondo get a 14th inning hit off of a peak-period Brian Wilson that led to a Reds extra inning victory. You never know.
Unexpected heroes also come from another great aspect of baseball – there’s no clock and always a chance to win, which means you need unexpected heroes to sustain long rallies, but I’m cheating now, so let’s move on.
4. A 12-6 curveball – I have to represent pitchers, or at least, pitchers of a certain stripe. A 100-mile-per-hour flamethrower is cool too, but that’s a function of physical gift and power. Pitchers who find a way to master the 12-6 curve, those top to bottom table-droppers, also have a physical gift, but one that mixes both accuracy, some bravery, and yes, a bit of art. Accuracy, because, like any pitch, you have to get it in the zone. Bravery, because a bad 12-6 can be punished more harshly than some other pitches. Art? Well, it’s just a beautiful pitch to see executed correctly.
I can recall former Indiana State relief pitcher Ryan Keaffaber practicing while I watched from the field boxes at Bob Warn Field. To see his 12-6 go from his arm to the mound from ground level was a revelation. You really appreciate how much movement the pitch has.
3. A big arm – Defensively, who doesn’t love a diving catch? We all do. However, I’ve always been drawn more to the big arms.
Two positions particularly define this trait. Third base and right field. At third base, it’s not merely an arm, but the quickness in reflexes it takes to get to the ball, get it out of the glove, and get it to first base to beat the runner.
Right field is more flashy, but those who had great right field arms are some of my all-time favorite players. The majesty and power of a pill thrown from right field to third or home without benefit of a relay throw is one of baseball’s greatest delights.
A great right field arm is like having a great cornerback in football. You might never see a right fielder have to show their talent because they’ve already intimidated the opposition from running on their arm in the first place.
2. Rangy center fielders – I think you appreciate defense in baseball as you get older. I know it’s true in my case and one aspect I appreciate far more than I did when I was a kid was the rangy center fielder.
Covering ground isn’t a headlining trait in baseball, but it’s one of the most important. Shortstops do it in the infield too, but a rangy center fielder changes the whole calculus of the game. He can position himself in such a way to take away your best option and still have the speed and skill to chase down balls he didn’t anticipate. They are a godsend to ERAs for pitchers.
Did I say it wasn’t a headlining trait? That’s not right. A great center fielder is very often responsible for the diving catches you see on your weekly highlight videos. Center fielders also seem to have a disproportionate amount of home run-stealing catches too. Like my man Lorenzo Cain. (Inevitable Brewers reference.)
1. The majesty of a home run – An obvious choice? Sure, but considering the majesty of the home run is probably the greatest single thing you can see in sports? It can’t be denied.
The home run is the most feared hit the opposition can give up. Pitchers do whatever they can to avoid giving one up, so knowing that? It’s always a thrill to see one hit anyway.
However, everything about a home run is tied to the awesome visual experience it gives you. The almighty cut, the crack of the bat on the sweet spot, the hope as it comes off the bat that you’re going to see a ball go far. It gets you out of your seat.
Then, the flight of the ball. Not all home runs are created equally, of course. There’s the liner that goes out in a hurry. There’s the just-got-enough ones that just barely clear the fence. In a way? The anticipation of will it or won’t it go out is as fun as any home run.
But, of course, there’s the bombs. The no-doubters that blow your mind and make you marvel at how a man can hit at least 100 feet further than you could on your best day.
The arc of the ball on a 450-foot clout is as close to wonderment in sports as you can get. How high will it go? Where will it land?
If you’ve been to hundreds of baseball games, as I’ve been fortunate to do, you forget a million things you saw. But you never forget the magisterial home runs you witnessed. There is nothing better in sports.
It’s a real shame we won’t be seeing any for a while, but we’ll enjoy and appreciate them more when we do see them.
