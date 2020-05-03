It's May and we're based in Indiana. You know what that means.
Normally, we'd all be getting ramped up for the Indianapolis 500. With the coronavirus crisis still hovering over us like a curse, we won't have any track activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May for the first time since 1945.
IMS is hoping to ramp up for events on July 4 when it hosts an IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader. The Indianapolis 500 itself is scheduled for August.
Just because Indy is delayed doesn't mean we have to be held to the tyranny of coronavirus's whims. Here at the Daily Top 5, we can look back fondly whenever we want to.
Throughout May, I will likely have Indy-themed Top 5s, just to remind us of our lives when they seemed normal. Today? I'm going to keep it simple. I'm going to list my top five favorite things about just being at the track and the race-day experience.
I haven't gone as a fan in quite a while — 1996 to be exact on race day, though the family and I have gone over for both practices and qualifying since then. However, I've been over to the Speedway regularly as a media member, and even in that role, you get to experience the sights and sounds — mostly for better, slighly for worse — that the fans do.
We walk long distances to and from the track. We trudge through mud. We've all visited the notorious IMS bathroom troughs at one point or another. That's one thing I love about IMS. While there are luxury suites, pit passes, garage passes and an army of yellow shirts to keep you in line, you're still not far from experiencing everything on a very basic level. There's no ivory tower to escape to.
So here's what I like about Indy.
5. The Snake Pit — As Indy fans know, the notorious Snake Pit has evolved through the years. Before my time, the den on inequity, partying, mud-sliding, and ahem, scantily-clad folks, was located in Turn 1. Then, sometime in the 1970s or 1980s, it moved up towards the north short chute ... where a van was ceremoniously burned well into the 1990s. Then, IMS tried to get rid of it entirely, but it never really died. Now, it's kind of commercialized and semi-embraced.
My first race day was 1988. It was very hot and we had seats on the old backstretch bleachers on the inside of the back straightaway, seats once removed, but now restored. We were adjacent to the Snake Pit, and for someone who was 16, as I was at the time, it was quite a sampler in debauchery.
My Snake Pit days, to the extent I ever had any as I've never been much of a heavy drinker, are long gone, but a tip of the cap to those who keep the tradition alive.
4. The DIY vibe — DIY probably isn't the right way to describe it, but when you go to the track? It's like you're going on an extended picnic or a very short camping trip. Forget the concession stands, you get to Do It Yourself.
Auto racing has to be one of the few events where you're still OK to bring in your own food. And when you go to any of the day-long affairs at Indy? You'd better come prepared, because you're likely going to need every single one of those waters in your foam cooler. Didn't bring water? For shame! I guess juice or Gatorade will do? Oh, you only have beer? Well, I guess you'll have to get by somehow ...
Fans are generally pretty cool about the myriad coolers, lunch boxes, etc., that help them get through race day.
3. The wide variance of knowledge of fans doesn't matter — All sports have fans who attend games who are extremely knowledgeable to not knowledgeable at all — with every point on the graph connection in-between. Sometimes, that can be annoying, but it kind of works for racing.
You'll see fans in the stands wearing headphones, glued to IndyCar radio, taking in every detail. You'll run into fans who can ascertain whether a driver hit the apex correctly in Turn 1. You'll also run into fans who love Alexander Rossi because he was on The Amazing Race. Or stan for Fernando Alonso because they think he's hot.
It's all good though, because once the race starts? You get a cool unification over the crowd. Everyone has their favorite pick and drivers/teams they don't like, but what no one wants is for any drivers to get hurt. When an accident occurs? The crowd becomes unified in its desire for a happy outcome. The emotional pull of racing, in that respect, is extremely strong. Non-race fans don't get it, but it helps to be there to experience that collective vibe.
2. The iconography — You simply cannot explain to someone who hasn't been there how massive Indy really is. I've been there a million times and I still get blown away on race day when I stare out from the media center, looking at about 150,000 people all at once.
Because Indy is so massive, so are its icons. Sometimes, you can see the Pagoda long before you ever get stuck in Speedway traffic. Once inside the facility, there's that huge scoring pylon. It's like Kubrick's obelisk from "2001: A Space Odyssey", a beacon that calls the faithful to sacred ground.
Race-day traditions and the famed pre-race ceremonies, some of which would be corny in any other setting, are pitch-perfect for Indy. There is not another context in which I enjoy "Back Home Again In Indiana" other than IMS.
And then, there's those 33 Dallaras lined up on the front straightaway. A parade of every color in the rainbow. Same thing in the pits where visually mundane things like tires contrast against the sponsor logos.
If you're close enough to the start-finish line? There's the smells of rubber and ethanol. You might even see the yard of bricks themselves. One of the cool things the media gets to do at IMS is walk the pre-race grid. That's an honest-to-God thrill, even for a hard-bitten writer like myself.
1. The sound and visceral experience of the cars — When you go to Indy, you first hear Indy. When you park your vehicle somewhere in the vicinity of 16th and Georgetown, even if you're going on a practice day, the first sign it's May is the first time you hear a car whizzing by with that high-pitched squeal. It's heavenly.
But that's nothing compared to race day itself. One of the most thrilling sports moments of my life came at my first race in 1988. I had been to track before for practice at that point, so I'd seen cars run in anger, but nothing could have prepared for me for the first lap of the race.
Track-side, and basically at track-level, Danny Sullivan led the field down the back straightaway as I witnessed my first Indianapolis 500 lap. You see very little of detail, but the roar is deafening.
More than that? I felt the 30 cars that ran that first lap (Roberto Guerrero, Scott Brayton and Tony Bettenhausen never made it that far as they wrecked before they got to the back straightaway) under green. I had never felt anything like that in my life ... and I was hooked for life.
We won't get to experience these things this May, but hopefully we will sometime this summer. You can take the race out of May, but you can't take the May out of my mind when it comes to the magic of Indy.
