A few of you know that I quit drinking alcohol in October 2018.
It was one of the smartest decisions I’ve ever made and there’s no going back. (If I had any doubt, I wouldn’t put it in the newspaper.)
But that doesn’t mean I won’t watch major sporting events — i.e., the Super Bowl, Indianapolis 500, NCAA championships, World Series games — on a big-screen television while out in places that serve adult beverages. Of course, I would be sipping an iced tea or the soda brand that each establishment chooses to sell ... when/if this coronavirus crap leaves our lives.
Speaking of said establishments, some may not be able to reopen when our city starts looking more like Terre Haute than Zombieland. I’m guessing that most bar and pub owners were not financially prepared for a government-forced shutdown that would cut off their revenues for potentially several months.
As I maintain hope that their businesses aren’t completely ruined by this crisis (and try to provide some light-hearted fun to our readers at the same time), I bring you: “The best Terre Haute bars/pubs to watch major sporting events from.”
When compiling my list, I considered five points: Multiple viewing locations within the bar, lack of drama (from regular customers and employees), friendly staff, fast service and quality of food.
With that in mind, enjoy:
• No. 5 The Cabin Pub and Grub, 1350 Hulman St. — The Cabin definitely has the fewest TVs of any of the Top 5 mentioned here. But I like the vibe and I happened to watch Game 7 of the 2016 World Series (won by the Chicago Cubs) inside this establishment.
Bonus for you if there’s karaoke after the televised event is over and you get to hear bartender Erin Picklesimer show off her vocal cords. Best singing bartender in Terre Haute.
• No. 4 Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar St. (The Meadows) — This relatively new place is practically our neighbor here at the Tribune-Star, but that’s not why I included it on the list. Most of Poplar Pub’s food is good and there’s a healthy number of screens for viewing.
I don’t know all of its workers yet, but there’s a good chance this place can move into the top three with consistent effort by the owners and staff.
• No. 3 Buffalo Wild Wings, 3718 S. U.S. 41 (Towne South Plaza) — As you’ve probably noticed on its TV commercials, this is a classic restaurant/bar all over the country for large crowds catching sporting events on giant screens. Terre Haute’s version is no different. Good food with a variety of menu choices, plus you can turn your head in almost any direction and still know what’s happening in the event.
• No. 2 The Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave. — This downtown bar closed for more than a year to clean up and renovate until it reopened in February with its usual friendly staff, although some of the faces had changed. Then, bam, hello coronavirus, time to close again.
Back to sporting events, though. For a building that’s not enormous, there is no shortage of TV screens to put your eyes on.
By the way, The Copper Bar is where I had friends join me to watch Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos throttle the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. Good times.
• No. 1 Show-Me’s, 2324 S. Third St. — I ranked Show-Me’s slightly ahead of Copper Bar because it’s more spacious, allowing for more comfortable seating. Although some bar-going friends of mine don’t care for Show-Me’s because of the tight outfits worn by its female-only servers, I counter that you see more skin at a beach than you do there. At my age (somewhat advanced), I value positive attitudes, respect and courtesy over tight outfits anyway.
Incidentally, this is where I watched Peyton Manning beat Tom Brady in the AFC championship game (again!) in January 2016 when the Broncos edged the New England Patriots 20-18. I wouldn’t go just anywhere to watch Brady lose to a Manning (again!).
So here’s a “Cheers” to these bars/pubs reopening soon and their employees getting their old jobs back. And here’s hoping all those employees yell “Norm!!!” in unison when you first walk in the front door ... unless your first name is Karen or something like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.