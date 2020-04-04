It's another day without live sports, so it's time for another "Daily Top 5" in the Tribune-Star.
Today's topic will be "my favorite cat names."
No, wait. How about "my favorite football uniform colors"?
Actually, I've got a subject about as random as those in mind. But millennials probably should skip it. They won't get it because the references are too ancient. They can go watch another episode of "Tiger King" or whatever it is that millennials do. I promise, my next "Daily Top 5" will be more to their liking.
Today, I'll be listing my favorite professional wrestlers who performed inside Terre Haute's National Guard Armory or Hulman Center in the 1970s, which were mostly my teenage years. This was before World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) became a national brand and various regional promotions were popular from state to state.
The promotion best known around here was the Indianapolis-based World Wrestling Association (WWA) and its weekly one-hour television show often aired at some ridiculously late time on Channel 4 (WTTV). But even during my pre-teen years, I usually tried to stay up and watch it.
So put on your favorite mask — you should have plenty of those by now — and enjoy:
• No. 5 Yukon "Moose" Cholak — Billed as weighing more than 400 pounds at his heaviest and hailing from Moosehead, Maine, this big man often wore a real moose head as a hat while on his way to the ring (not a fan of that).
Moose's finishing move was the "El Squasho." Pro wrestling may be "pre-determined," but that squash looked like it would kill me for real.
Moose won the WWA's tag-team championship three times with partners Wilbur Snyder (twice) and Paul Christy (once), but my favorite memory of him was when my young friend Randy Knowles asked him outside the Hulman Center ramp if he could carry Moose's bags to get in for free.
Moose waved him over and said in a friendly tone: "Come on."
Cholak died in 2002 at the age of 72.
• No. 4 "Pretty Boy" Bobby Heenan — This was a very young, but still entertaining Heenan who appeared here in the late 1960s and (I think) early 1970s. He achieved national fame working for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a manager and colorful broadcaster later in his career after he changed his nickname to Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.
But the younger "Pretty Boy" version of Heenan, a clever heel always trying to get under the skin of the good guys, wrestled more frequently than the older "Brain" version. That meant he would eventually get busted open by the legendary Dick the Bruiser, The Crusher or one of the other babyfaces, pleasing the hardcore fans to no end. (Little old ladies would wave their umbrellas or clenched fists at the smirking Heenan as he walked to the ring.)
Heenan died in 2017, also at the age of 72.
• No. 3 Baron von Raschke — Little did I know as a youngster that this 280-pound, menacing-looking man with a bald head and Nazi mannerisms was really James Raschke from Omaha, Neb. I still can't believe that a wrestling promotion would lie to us like that.
Anyway, the Baron was a thorn in Bruiser's side — or I should say stomach and forehead — because of his use of the dreaded claw hold. Later in Raschke's career, I heard he switched to a good-guy persona in different parts of the country, often teaming up with The Crusher, and was very believable in that role. Still, I can't think of him as anything but the stereotypical World War II German villain straight out of the old "Hogan's Heroes" show that he played so well.
A Wikipedia check says Raschke is still alive. Good for him.
But if I were to ever meet him in person, even though he's 79 now, I'd be too scared to admit that I once hit him in the head with a thrown paper Coke cup (harmless) while he was marching around the ring like Hitler inside the Armory. (Hey, I wasn't the only one throwing objects at him. The Baron knew how to make fans hate him, which was good for business.)
• No. 2 Sailor Art Thomas — In an era when overly muscular wrestlers hadn't become the norm yet, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Thomas stood out.
And I don't mean in the form of a beer belly.
Before Thomas became a pro wrestler — I just looked this up — he actually was in the U.S. Merchant Marine for 27 months, helping build an airstrip in Guam.
Thomas also was a bodybuilder who I'm guessing never used steroids. After his wrestling career took off, he defeated von Raschke for the WWA heavyweight championship in 1972.
Older than some of the other stars when I saw him (but still in great shape), Thomas died in 2003 at the age of 79.
• No. 1 Dick the Bruiser — Who else but "The World's Most Dangerous Wrestler" could be No. 1 if you watched rasslin' during that era? I have no doubt that an in-his-prime William "Richard" Fritz Afflis (real name) kicked some serious butt in bars and nightclubs when there were no TV cameras rolling and no promoters instructing him how to react after his opponents threw the first punch.
Before he was famous, Afflis played football for Purdue and the NFL's Green Bay Packers in the early 1950s until a legit injury to his larynx cut short his gridiron career. From there, the barrel-chested, gravely voiced Bruiser (as he was named by promoters) turned to pro wrestling. He initially played a villain who beat the crap out of his smaller foes and riled up all those little old ladies who believed every punch and kick they saw.
I'm not old enough to remember the 1950s and early 1960s, but supposedly Bruiser got in a real-life bar fight in Detroit with then-NFL star Alex Karras, adding to Bruiser's growing reputation as a brawler. Maybe Karras' relatives with past and present Rose-Hulman football connections can shed some light on that story.
Anyway, Bruiser — who eventually transitioned his wrestling character into a beloved hero — would go on to capture 13 WWA heavyweight championships (the last occurring in 1985) and 15 WWA tag-team titles with numerous partners, including six times with The Crusher (who played Bruiser's cousin on TV).
Sadly, Afflis died at 62 from internal bleeding after a blood vessel in his esophagus burst while he was lifting weights at his post-wrestling home in Largo, Fla., in 1991. He had spent 32 years as an active wrestler, retiring in 1986.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.