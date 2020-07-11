DAILY TOP 5: Vacation diversions? Catch as catch can

Last week, I think, was supposed to be Dead and Company at Wrigley Field in addition to one other thing you'll soon read about. Upcoming vacation weeks (and not that far off) were supposed to be Dead and Company at Ruoff and Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves, also at Ruoff.
There's still a postponement date for the latter concert — not holding my breath, but still holding the tickets — but John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and their old friends (channeling Katie Jo Clagg here) are relaxing somewhere other than on the road.
So this Daily Top 5 is a "what I did on my summer vacation instead of what I was hoping to do" list, with one notable asterisk.
5. Jung family reunion* — No, we didn't have one on July 4 for the first time in 86 years, and a lot of chickens remain unfried as a result.
At least one random cousin's bout with heatstroke was probably spared, because that day was really hot and playing in the softball game is a matter of pride and personal honor.
But — and this is the reason for the asterisk — the streak remains intact! Because of the pandemic, not being in rural Lake County on the holiday is not considered an absence and thus I've never missed one yet.
Two of my cousins who have been to all 86 made sure that amendment made it to the by-laws.
4. Old baseball — As a DirecTV subscriber, I got the Marquee Sports Network before I even thought to ask about it, and it's come in handy.
Not sure if it will be as good once there are live games, because the Cub telecasts they show are either victories or games on the way to series victories (see No. 2).
Observations: there were a lot of Cubs and a lot of Cubs teams that I didn't especially like; it was nice to see Harry again, even in his declining years (Chip not as much of a treat); thank goodness Thom Brennaman went back to Cincinnati; and the picture quality on old NBC Game of the Week telecasts has not aged well (spoiled by HD).
Coolest game? Had to have been one of those NBC games in 1971 or 1972, with Fergie Jenkins pitching for the Cubs and future broadcasting star Steve Stone pitching for the Giants. No closers then; Stoney gave up the lead in the top of the ninth.
3. Game Show Network — Starting to wean myself away from Steve Harvey and Family Feud, but Channel 233 is still a default setting when I need mindless distraction.
Kind of interesting to see how many shows can be based on surveys — and kind of scary to think that random people come up with some of the answers they do — and I do wonder where the dispensaries are for the drugs that make the contestants so excited about playing for such miniscule prizes (all the money apparently goes to hosts' wardrobes). But it's cute to see failed Jeopardy contestants try to redeem themselves on Master Minds.
And speaking of hosts' wardrobes, you're reading it here first: Brooke Burns will be the replacement for Alex Trebek (but not soon, I hope).
2. Cubs' 2016 playoff games — This was really cool back in March, but unfortunately Marquee still lacks replacement programming and it's getting a little repetitive (it even showed the entire World Series this time, including the games the Cubs lost).
Some of the other milestone games have been repeated often enough that I can recognize them by the announcers' repartee. Can't say that about the games on Fox though (I think we've discussed the reason before).
1. NHL Network — At the beginning of the pandemic these guys were trying to continue with their usual programming. Bad idea.
But the last few weeks the towels seem to have been thrown into the ring, and it's nothing but old hockey games. GREAT idea.
Because I tend to latch onto gritty role players — defenders or fourth-line forwards — I have favorites like Mike Ricci, Luca Sbisa, Mats Zuccarello and Nick Bonino, and it's nice to see them show up without notice while playing for one of their many teams.
And, treat of all treats, I've been able to watch a couple of replays of the team that's never been exceeded in fun, the early 1980s Edmonton Oilers: Glenn Anderson, Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr, Jari Kurri, Kevin Lowe, Mark Messier . . . seems like I'm forgetting somebody.
Oh yes, the guy with the extremely tall chocolate layer cakes and monogrammed "99" buns at his Toronto restaurant. Wayne something?
That's right, Gretzky.
