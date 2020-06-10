DAILY TOP 5: This top five belongs to the Reds

As the Daily Top 5 train has rolled on, I've tried to find different topics that people can sink their teeth into. Most have been Indiana State-based given what I normally cover for a living.
But it's summer. It's hot. It's humid. Baseball owners and players are arguing with one another just like the good old days. Apple pie, Chevrolet and all of that.
So let's do the ultimate argument starter ... who are the best players for each of our Major League Baseball franchises of highest interest in the Wabash Valley?
First, let me set some ground rules. One? As it was for Indiana State, I'm only ranking players from the period I've watched baseball. My first season of interest was 1978. That was (starts counting fingers), um, a long time ago. I know I'm capable of assessing players from before my time, but I'd rather just stick to what I know best.
Second? Each Top 5 must include at least one pitcher.
Next? Players will only be assessed for their time with the franchise (so former Cub Greg Maddux's period with the Braves matters not) and only for the period after 1978.
Standards for consideration are:
1. Selected to the Hall Of Fame
2. Had their number retired by the franchise
3. All-time top 20 in franchise WAR
4. Led their team for at least two seasons in WAR as an everyday player or pitcher.
We'll do the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals this week, each of whom has won at least one World Series championship since 1978. At a later date? I might do the Chicago White Sox too. Heck, I might do every franchise if the spirit moves me, which it might, because I'm a baseball nerd.
We'll start with the Reds. Here are the qualifying players for the Reds and years of qualification:
• Hall of Fame: Johnny Bench (1978-83), Ken Griffey Jr. (2000-08), Barry Larkin (1986-2004), Joe Morgan (1978-79), Tony Perez (1984-86), Tom Seaver (1977-82).
• Retired number (if not already mentioned above): Dave Concepcion (1978-88), Pete Rose (1978, 1984-86).
• All-time 20 in WAR (if not already mentioned): George Foster (1978-81), Jose Rijo (1988-1995, 2002-03), Joey Votto (2017-present).
• Two seasons as WAR leader in batting or pitching (if not already mentioned): Bronson Arroyo (2006-13, 2017), Johnny Cueto (2008-15), Eric Davis (1984-91, 1996), Rob Dibble (1988-93), Elmer Dessens (2000-02, no, this is not a misprint, Dessens was twice the Reds best pitcher), Adam Dunn (2001-08), Aaron Harang (2003-10), Pete Harnisch (1998-2001), Tom Hume (1978-85, 1987), Eddie Milner (1980-86, 1988, got to love the Little Red Machine early 80s Reds!), Mario Soto (1978-88).
Here we go ...
5. George Foster — It was tough choice between the mutton-chopped slugger and pitcher Johnny Cueto, who was excellent in the 2010s, but Foster gets the nod. Foster was a skosh younger than most of the rest of the Big Red Machine — which partly explains why he was productive at an elite level for the Reds until he left for the Mets in 1982.
Hot off of his then-monumental 52-home run season in 1977, Foster led the National League in home runs again in 1978 with 40. From 1978-81, Foster hit 117 home runs, hit .287 and reached base 146 points above league average.
Defensively, Foster was average, but his slugging fueled Reds teams that had a .568 winning percentage from 1978-81 with one playoff bid and another that was robbed from them by the weird strike-season playoff system in 1981.
4. Jose Rijo — The battle for the Reds pitcher spot was tough, but Rijo — who I think is appreciated by Reds fans, but underrated by opposing ones — stood above the rest.
Acquired from the A's for Dave Parker, Rijo made the trade of the popular Parker worth it. From 1988-95, Rijo had a 2.71 ERA, worth a healthy 143 ERA+ (best of any Reds starter from 1978 onward), and the Dominican right-hander struck out three times as many batters as he walked. Rijo was statistically the best starting pitcher on the Reds' 1990 world championship team too.
The only year his ERA was over four was in 1995 when injuries began to take a toll. He later came back in the early 2000s as a reliever.
3. Eric Davis — Reds fans — heck, baseball fans in general — of a certain age (mine) will rave up-and-down about how fantastic Davis was in his prime in the late 1980s. From 1986-90, Davis averaged 37 home runs, 112 RBI, 51 stolen bases and reached base 143 points above league average. Oh, and he won three Gold Gloves at one of the most important defensive positions — center field.
Sadly, after the Reds won the World Series in 1990, Davis was hampered by a knee injury and left after the 1991 season, only returning for an encore in 1996, but peak Davis was as good as any Reds player has ever been.
2. Joey Votto — The only thing that might keep Votto out of Cooperstown someday is the fact that the Reds have been mediocre to poor through Votto's career as he's only had three postseason appearances. Hardly his fault. Votto is everything that defines excellence in a modern baseball player.
Over his Reds career, he's averaged 27 home runs, 89 RBI, hit .307 and has reached base a phenomenal 150 points above league average thanks to his famous penchant for drawing walks. Votto won the 2010 MVP and even won a Gold Glove in 2011. He plays nearly everyday and has only recently showed signs of slowing down. He's an all-time Reds great without question.
1. Barry Larkin — Larkin played his entire career with Cincinnati and even though he's in the Hall Of Fame? I don't think he's appreciated as much as he should be.
Larkin was remarkably consistent. One reason some of the late 80s and 1990s Reds everyday players didn't qualify for consideration? Larkin was the Reds' best offensive player every year but one from 1989-2000.
Larkin had a career .295 batting average, he was a major threat on the basepaths, and was an elite defender, winning three Gold Gloves at shortstop at a time when Ozzie Smith was still active.
There were simply no weaknesses in his game. The Reds were consistent winners with Larkin too and he hit .301 as the table-setter for the 1990 World Series champions.
• Explaining those not included — Calm, considered Reds fans are no doubt saying, "where the hell are the Big Red Machine players!" Less calm, less considered Reds fans are likely to be planning my demise at the bottom of the Ohio River.
Remember the criteria — 1978 onward. The truth? Most of the Big Red Machine players left before or shortly after or got old. Perez was already gone to Montreal by 1978, he was a shell of himself when he returned in the mid-1980s. Rose went to Philadelphia by 1979 and was average by the time of his return too. Morgan played for the Reds in 1978 and their 1979 NL West championship team, but was pretty lousy both years as he batted just .243.
Dave Concepcion lasted longer into this era, but only won one Gold Glove in 1979 (a questionable one over then-Padre Smith) and was an offensive liability most years. Johnny Bench was on the back end (.265, 102 home runs over five seasons) of a great career.
Others considered? Tom Seaver was good as a Red, but his 109 ERA+ from 1978 on doesn't put him very far above league average. Underrated Mario Soto was a tick better at 110+ and had a 1.17 WHIP, but that's short of Rijo and Cueto, who had a 126 ERA+ with the Reds.
Ken Griffey Jr. is in the Hall of Fame for being a Mariner, not a Red. He wasn't bad — .270, 210 HR, 122 OPS+ in Cincinnati — but he falls short of those on the list. Same for mega-clouter Adam Dunn, though he rates high on the fun-to-watch list.