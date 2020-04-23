DAILY TOP 5: These Sycamores threw down with authority, style

For today’s Top 5 we turn to Indiana State’s best dunkers since the 2004-05.

Dunks are still sort of special in the college game. You see some spectacular dunks in the NBA from time-to-time, but given the level of athleticism is on a plane several times higher than the college game, well, it takes on a dime-a-dozen quality. College dunks still get the fans off their feet because you still only see a few a game.

Parsing this out in ISU’s case isn’t very easy. First, dunking is a completely subjective thing. Some people like power dunkers. Others enjoy athletic fliers. Still more enjoy smaller guards who can launch themselves skyward.

So you have that dynamic and there’s one other problem – ISU hasn’t been blessed with a consistent above-the-rim game for most of the period I’m covering here.

So how do I sort this out? You’re always going to have a couple of guys on any roster who can slam. Nearly every swingman (three-man, small forward, whatever you like) ISU has had could dunk, but you almost have to add style points to those guys to make this list. Dunking alone is not good enough.

That goes double for power forwards and centers. Almost all could dunk, but what did they bring to the table past that?

Let’s try to sort this out. My last couple of dunkers out include Josh Crawford, Brandon Burnett, Amani Daanish, Tyreke Key and a few others.

5. David Moss (2002-06) – Once I narrowed it down to a top 5, I realized I had basically categorized the best of each in some specific ways. Moss represents the swingman wing. Also considered were Carl Richard, Khristian Smith, Manny Arop, Christian Williams, etc.

So why Moss, who has turned up on so many of these lists? I don’t know that he was any better of a dunker than any of the players I mentioned in the previous paragraph, but what does break the tie amongst them is that Moss did get a lot more defensive attention. It was harder for him to get the space to dunk at all. A weird kind of degree of difficulty, but it’s a factor. And … Moss could definitely throw down. Just like he could do everything else well.

4. Brandon Murphy (2015-18) – When it came to big man dunks? No one brought down the thunder quite like Big Murph did.

During the time he played, nothing was more fun than when the lane cleared out for Murphy to hammer down one of his two-handed mega-stuffs. Murphy had 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds of power to put behind those emphatic piledrivers.

The fans loved it, the players loved it, who wouldn’t love it?

3. Harry Marshall (2006-10) – I don’t feel this list would be complete without a guard who could vault their way to the heavens for an almighty throw-down. I was going for shorter guards here. The smaller the better.

Marshall, all 6-foot-0 of him, had serious hops and he the requisite chip on his shoulder to want to throw down with authority.

There was a bit of nasty in Marshall’s dunks and I like that. Better still, Marshall had to weave his way through bigger defenders to send a message to them.

2. Clayton Hughes (2017-19) – Hughes was a live wire in both the best (great, infectious personality) and worst (defense was not his friend) sense. One thing that was unimpeachable about Hughes was his uncommon athleticism and ability to get some serious hang-time on his sorties into the lane.

Hughes could … fly. More so than any other Sycamore I’ve covered, he was seemingly wired to the ceiling. If I had it back to do it all over again, I wish I would have asked Hughes (he transferred to Southern Indiana) what the furthest point he took off from on the court to nail an in-game dunk. I seem to recall him trying from the free throw line at a practice or two.

It wasn’t just the air-time either. Once Hughes got to the basket, he punched it down authoritatively with the best of them. He could take contact and still execute the dunk too, a difficult task.

He was good, but the top choice is pretty far ahead of the rest of the field.

1. Dwayne Lathan (2009-12) – Lathan wins this in a landslide. No one is in his ISU class when it came to dunking.

Why? Well, in nearly all of the above categories – swingmen who could, smaller guys who could dunk, and just pure athleticism – Lathan is probably the best of all of them. The only category he can’t claim is big man dunk, but it’s not as if he couldn’t throw down a big man style power rim-rattler.

Could Lathan throw down a one-handed tomahawk? With authority. Could Lathan reliably catch a lob and bring down the house? Definitely. Could Lathan go fly over a defender to slam it home? Unquestionably.

Lathan had it all. Power, a chip on his shoulder, the ability to sky, finesse to get to the rim and a sense of showmanship too.

Frankly, the only two specific dunks I have instant recall of during my ISU coverage both belong to Lathan. His audacious windmill against Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Dec. 18, 2010 was the best single dunk I’ve seen. I audibly gasped when it happened and I rarely show any remonstration at all at the press table.

Lathan pulled off his windmill on a breakaway after a Purdue turnover. The funny thing about it being that he had Carl Richard and Jake Odum further down the court to pass to, but he had something special in mind.

The other dunk was an over-the-top slam on Southern Illinois’s Carlton Fay on Feb. 26, 2011. It was a one-handed power slam of the ages straight down the lane over the top of Fay, a 6-8 center. It had a revenge bent to it too as Fay had hip-checked Lathan during the previous game at Southern Illinois. Fay had also been involved in Jake Kelly’s season-ending injury the year before.

It also had a great quote attached to it I had forgotten about until I researched this story.

“It’s top five. I think it should make [ESPN] top 10. We’ll see. Hopefully they don’t do me as bad as they did the first time,” said Lathan, referring to his perceived SportsCenter snub from the Purdue dunk.

Long may Lathan run … and dunk. No one was in his class.