DAILY TOP 5: These Sycamores got on-base to fuel ISU baseball attack

Yesterday we focused on Indiana State’s best baseball sluggers in the Daily Top 5. Today? We roll with the best Sycamores at getting on-base.
Per usual, I only rate the players I’ve covered from 2005 onward. No need to go through the criteria like I did yesterday. This is a much more straightforward proposition.
- Players are determined on conference games only because the field is far more even and they’re the games of most impact.
- The first criteria is batting average over league average.
- The second criteria is on-base percentage over league average.
- Players had to make the top 10 in the conference-only batting average or on-base percentage to qualify. Added weight is given to Sycamores who qualified in more than one season.
Got it? We’re ready to go. There will be a couple of players who repeat from yesterday’s slugger list, but also some new faces. We’ll start with the most recent player to make either list.
5. Jarrod Watkins (2019) – The beauty of the excellent 2019 team was that it was team where the whole was greater than the sum of the parts. There weren’t a lot of individual star turns on the 2019 team, just a lot of uncommonly good performances throughout the order.
Watkins rose above the group a tad thanks to his .405 in-MVC batting average, which was second-best in the conference and 148 points above league average. Watkins, who typically batted third, had 34 hits in league play. He didn’t walk as much, but was still 100 points above league average in on-base percentage too. In terms of combined batting and on-base percentage above league average? Watkins had the fifth-best single season of any Sycamore since 2005.
4. Koby Kraemer (2013) – The season after ISU advanced to a NCAA regional, the 2013 season was all about Sean Manaea and his quest of being a high draft pick. The team itself was mediocre, finishing 9-11 in league play, but Kraemer was one shining light.
Kraemer, who nearly made the slugger list on the strength of this season, was a no-doubter for this list. Kraemer hit .389 in league play, 122 points above league average during the height of the dead bat era. Kraemer was third in conference games in on-base percentage at .483, 132 points above league average, as Kraemer was also top 10 in walks.
3. Tyler Friis (2016-17) – Friis, one of ISU’s many excellent shortstops in the 2010s, wasn’t flashy, but he was effective at the plate. In 2016, Friis made the top 10 in MVC batting average as he hit .333 in league play, 67 points above average. In 2017, batting leadoff, Friis broke out with a far more productive season.
Friis hit .388, third-best in MVC games, and only 14 points shy of the top. That placed Friis 119 points above league average. That high average helped him finish fifth in league play in on-base percentage at .464, 100 points above the league norm.
2. Brady Shoemaker (2009) – So it comes back to, as it must, to the two best players who played at ISU since 2005.
Shoemaker, who was also No. 2 on the slugger list, had an immense season in 2009. He led the MVC in batting average in conference games at .412, 10 points higher than second and 121 points above league average at a time when batting average hit its second-highest rate since 2005.
Shoemaker was trouble at the plate, so naturally, he walked a lot, 18 times in 22 MVC games. All of the above led to a .515 on-base percentage in MVC games, a whopping 151 points above league average.
If the 2008 league-only stats were available? Who knows where Shoemaker would be on this list?
1. Jeremy Lucas (2010-12) – For those who were disappointed Lucas only scraped into the slugger top 5? Here’s your proof of how good Lucas was beyond doubles and home runs.
Lucas is the only player on the slugger or on-base list who qualified in three different seasons. From 2010-12, Lucas was top 10 in the MVC in both batting average and on-base percentage.
In 2010, as a freshman, Lucas was 64 points above league batting average and 65 above league on-base percentage. That was just a taste.
In 2011, Lucas hit .405 in MVC games, 140 points above league average as the dead bat era began. Lucas, also top 5 in slugging percentage, was 115 points above league average with at .462.
Having established his bonafides in 2011, MVC opponents wanted no part of Lucas in 2012. He walked 16 times in 21 games. The helped him lead the MVC in conference games with a .505 on-base percentage, 158 points above league average, the best any Sycamore has managed since 2005.
But Lucas still hit too. Lucas was fourth in MVC games at .361, 103 points better than league average.
It’s no wonder that Lucas won the 2012 MVC MVP and was drafted by the Cleveland Indians at seasons’ end. All he did was get on-base. And that’s all you need.