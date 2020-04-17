DAILY TOP 5: These Sycamores distributed dimes with aplomb

With Andy Amey on vacation at the moment, I’ve taken the Daily Top 5 mantle for this weekend.
I wanted to create a theme as I will have the Top 5 for the next three days.
Originally, I was going to cycle through the four baseball teams of highest interest in the Valley – Cardinals, Cubs, Reds and White Sox – and do top 5s by eras, but that can wait until later in the summer (and when I can get some photos to accompany the stories), but it dawned on me I don’t have to stray so far away from home to do a series.
So I’ll turn my attention back to what I see most – Indiana State men’s basketball – and the era I’ve covered from 2004-2020.
The easy thing would be to rank guards, forwards and centers, but the game has changed so much and roles are so interchangeable that those positions only offer a guide as to what players can do.
So why not split it by skill set? Over the next three days, we’ll rank ISU players since 2004 on distribution, perimeter shooting and defending. Don’t worry, ISU rebounders, shot-blockers and steal specialists of yore, I’ll get to you too soon.
We’ll start with the distributors. Before I start? Apologies to great distributors from the period before I covered the Sycamores like Steve Phillips, Jim Smith, Steve Reed, Larry Bird, Carl Nicks, Rick Fields, Nate Green, Michael Menser and many others. I missed out on being able to quantify how good they were. My loss.
Anyway, here’s the players I did see. Last player left out? Harry Marshall, who ran the point from 2008-10.
5. Everett Clemons (2015-17) – Clemons was such a unique player. Just a pure hustler. He averaged 3.7 assists during his ISU career, enough to place him in ISU’s all-time top 10 in average despite playing only two seasons. His assist-to-turnover wasn’t bad either at 3.6-to-1.7.
What Clemons will always be remembered for, in my mind anyway, is his desire and work ethic. At 6-foot-1, he also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his career. Not known as a scorer, he still managed to average 9.8 points in 2017, even though his main role was to dish to Brenton Scott.
4. Gabe Moore (2005-08) – Moore was a steady presence as ISU transitioned from the Royce Waltman to Kevin McKenna eras. He averaged 3.6 assists over his career and is sixth all-time (second on this list) in all-time assists at 444.
In terms of per-40-minute average, Moore was never below 3.6 assists per 40 minutes in any of his seasons. Moore’s era splits between dishing to one great ISU player and one who could have been great – David Moss and Marico Stinson.
3. David Moss (2002-06) – Moss did everything well for the Sycamores, but I’m not sure passing would be at the top of most fans’ lists. However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he did that well too.
Moss had been in ISU’s career top 10 in assists (350) until Jordan Barnes jumped into the list in the recently-completed season. Moss’s peak season average was 4 assists in 2006, pretty remarkable considering he was, far-and-away, the number one scoring option on that team.
Advanced stats became available just as Moss finished his ISU career. Though his assist-to-turnover ratio was just 3.2-to-3.0, that has to be taken in context of his high usage. In terms of assist percentage and turnover percentage based on how much he played and how many touches he had? Moss had a 30.7 percent assist percentage (meaning the amount of time an assist occurred when he was on the floor) versus a 17.2 percent turnover percentage.
Moss did everything well. It should come as no surprise his career continues in Italy to this day.
2. Jordan Barnes (2016-20) – Barnes had an interesting career as a distributor. During his freshman year, he was molded as ISU’s point guard of the future. During his sophomore season, he became that, but then also became a valued scorer. During his junior year, scoring became more of a priority, but he struggled in that department by the time conference games began. So during his senior season? He went back to his roots and became a pass-first point guard.
That junior season where he focused more on scoring cost him in assist numbers. For his career, Barnes ended up with 386 career assists, enough to put him ninth on ISU’s all-time list. Career-wise, Barnes averaged 3.2 assists.
But Barnes’ was better than his raw numbers suggest. First? He was careful with the ball, a skill often overlooked in the zeal to praise the almighty dime. That was most evident in ISU’s recently completed season. Barnes had 1.9 turnovers per game while playing over 33 minutes per game. That’s one of the best averages ISU has had given the minutes load.
Besides Barnes’ shooting ability? I think the thing that stands out about his career was that when he ran the show for others, he was a very good decision-maker. And when it comes to distribution? That’s half the battle.
1. Jake Odum (2010-14) – This was an easy one. The biggest factor? ISU was 79-55 during Odum’s career as a Sycamore and he was the primary reason why.
The numbers are justification enough. Odum is second all-time in school history with 603 assists, just a skosh behind all-time leader Reed. Odum is fifth in all-time assist average at 4.5 per game, an average that would be higher if he hadn’t played in a comparatively low-possession era of college basketball.
However, what made Odum so good wasn’t just his passing ability, but the manner in which he carried out his work. He was skilled enough and had such good court vision that he could do what you’re not supposed to do and do it well – leave your feet to pass, lean or jump out of bounds to complete a pass, etc. Odum could attack from any angle and was extremely difficult to defend.
Odum’s assist-to-turnover ratio was 4.5-to-2.4, a very good rate considering how option he had the rock. And, of course, Odum was doing far more than distributing. He was a go-to scorer, opportunistic defender and the talisman extraordinaire during his era.
No one since I’ve been around played the role of distributor better than Odum.