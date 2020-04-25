DAILY TOP 5: These swatting Sycamores were expert rejectors

Am I done with the Indiana State basketball-related Daily Top 5s? Of course not!
I still have a few categories left, but this might be the last one that’s backed up primarily by stats. Today we turn to the rim-protectors. The swatters. The shot blockers.
Now, this would seem to be an easy one. Simply consult the blocked shots list – career totals and seasonal averages – and let ‘er rip.
That’s more or less true, but advanced statistics shed some light on a seemingly simple metric.
One advanced stat I like for several different statistical categories is percentage. Block percentage being one. It measures how the percentage of blocks (or assists … or steals) that occur when you’re on the floor. It separates the compilers versus the producers.
Why do I bring that up? Well, it broke at least one tie, and to quote Tommy Lee Jones from “No Country For Old Men”, my mind wanders.
Anyway, ISU hasn’t been blessed with an army of Dikembe Mutombo-types. Not in the era I’m ranking, the 2004-05 season onward, not in the era that came before me.
In fact, one notable block ISU season was found to be inaccurate. Jayson Wells was erroneously credited with 70 blocks and a 2.6 average in 1998, but it turned out he only had 17 blocks. Sorry Jayson, you were still a dominant rebounder that season.
Here is where I list stars that came before my time since I’m only ranking players I covered.
Special mention here obviously has to go to DeCarsta Webster, the undisputed king of the blocked shot in ISU’s history with 168. He has three of the top 10 best seasons in ISU history, including an almighty 3.1 blocks per game in 1976.
Blocks only became an official stat in college basketball in 1986 (and the NBA only in 1974), but let’s not quibble. Anyone I’ve come across who saw Webster play said he was a supreme rim-protector.
Others that came before me? Larry Bird, Alex Gilbert, John Sherman Williams, Terry Braun, Djibril Kante and the rare shot-blocking guard, Nate Green. I’m certain there were shot-blockers from the old days before blocks were kept too.
So here we go! The last played I covered who didn’t make it? Jake LaRavia. And to explain that …
5. Tre Williams (2019-present) – With Williams and LaRavia, ISU had, by far, its best shot-blocking tandem since I’ve been covering the team. They both averaged 1.2 blocks per game, one of only two times ISU has had two shot-blockers average one or more per game since 2005.
So why Williams over LaRavia? Here’s that block percentage stat I was going on about above.
Williams had 37 blocks, LaRavia had 35 blocks, but Williams had a better block percentage at 5.9 percent versus 5.6 for LaRavia.
4. Justin Gant (2011-15) – Gant’s block numbers snuck up on me because I didn’t recall him as a shot blocker, but that’s why memory isn’t always reliable.
Gant had 96 career swats, sixth on ISU’s all-time list and third among players I’ve covered. Gant led ISU in blocks twice, once co-leading with paint partner Jake Kitchell.
Gant peaked his freshman year. His block percentage was 7.8, a really good number.
3. Josh Crawford (2008-10) – Crawford came off the bench for most of his career, but when he did, he provided instant stoppage in the paint.
Crawford averaged 0.9 blocks in 2009 and 1.1 in 2010. Good averages, but even better when you consider he never played more than 13.3 minutes per game.
That vaults Crawford to a peak block percentage of 9.1 in 2020, a very solid rate.
All of that? And Crawford did his Senior Day speech with his mouthpiece in. A legendary moment.
2. Emondre Rickman (2015-19) – Rickman had the perfect build to be a shot-blocker. He was 6-foot-9, but lithe, and athletic. He could move around to get his blocks and he got a lot of them.
Rickman is fourth on ISU’s all-time blocks list at 116. He is the only player since 2005 to lead the team in blocks in every season of his ISU career, peaking at 1.2 blocks in 2017. Rickman’s block percentage during that peak season was 12.2 percent.
Rickman was the most consistent shot-blocker on this list for the entirety of his career, but the top spot goes to …
1. Isiah Martin (2007-11) – Martin came out of box smoking during his freshman season in 2007-08. Martin blocked 59 shots, the second-best season in ISU history for a 1.9 blocks per game average.
Martin usually did it with a smile on his face or a yell for emphasis. It was really fun to watch. Martin quickly became a very popular player.
Sadly, block percentage wasn’t kept in 2008, but it was by the latter half of Martin’s career. He peaked at 12.7 percent in 2011.
Martin would continue to swat shots for the remainder of his ISU career, but not at the same rate. He fell out of favor in Kevin McKenna’s final two seasons and his minutes declined as his career played out.
As it is, Martin was still over a block-per-game in three of his four seasons and is second on the ISU all-time blocks list with 136.
If Martin had played 19.2 minutes for his whole career as he did he freshman season? He almost certainly would have broken Webster’s career mark.
He’ll just have to settle for being the best shot blocker I’ve seen on the beat. A small consolation.