DAILY TOP 5: These Sox lit up the South Side since 1978

It's been nearly a month, but in June, I rated the top five Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals since 1978.
We're lucky that we live in an area with such a diversity of baseball fans. While the Chicago White Sox are fourth-favorite, they have fans in the Wabash Valley. So for today's Daily Top 5, we'll correct an oversight from last month and give the South Siders their due.
It's been almost a month so here's the standards for consideration — I have to choose at least one pitcher — are:
1. Selected to the Hall Of Fame; 2. Had their number retired by the franchise; 3. All-time top 20 in franchise WAR; 4. Led their team for at least two seasons in WAR as an everyday player or pitcher.
I only rate since 1978, the first year I followed baseball.
Here are the qualifying players for the White Sox and years of qualification:
• Hall of Fame and Retired Numbers: Roberto Alomar (2003, 2004), Harold Baines (1980-89, 1996-97, 2000-01), Mark Buehrle (2000-11), Steve Carlton (1986), Carlton Fisk (1981-93), Ken Griffey Jr. (2008), Paul Konerko (1999-2014), Tim Raines (1991-95), Tom Seaver (1984-86), Frank Thomas (1990-2005), Jim Thome (2006-09),
• All-time 20 in franchise WAR (if not already mentioned): Chris Sale (2010-16), Robin Ventura (1989-98).
• Two seasons as WAR leader in batting or pitching (if not already mentioned): Jose Abreu (2014-19), Britt Burns (1978-85), John Danks (2007-16), Rich Dotson (1979-87, 1989), Adam Eaton (2014-16), Alex Fernandez (1990-96), Chet Lemon (1978-81), Jack McDowell (1987-94), Magglio Ordonez (1997-2004), Alexei Ramirez (2008-15), Mike Sirotka (1995-2000).
Here we go ...
5. Chris Sale — If you base this purely on statistics? Sale would likely be higher. Pitching for the White Sox from 2010-16, Sale's ERA+ (ERA over league average) is a robust plus-135. That's the best of any pitcher from the era considered and the fourth-best in franchise history. Sale was also a strikeout machine, fanning 10.08 batters per nine innings, the best in White Sox history by more than a strikeout margin. Sale's 1.065 WHIP is also the best from the era covered.
So why isn't Sale higher? Unfortunately for denizens of Comiskey Park (or whatever it's being called at the moment), the White Sox weren't very good during Sale's time in Chicago. So while he was outstanding, the team was average, so his impact wasn't as greatly felt as it could have been.
4. Carlton Fisk — What a second act Fisk had to his career. Or was it the better act? Though he's too often thought of nationally as a Red Sox player (but ... East Coast bias isn't real), he played 343 more games for the Pale Hose.
And nearly all of them were productive years too. Fisk led the White Sox in WAR four different times, including the 1990 season, when he was 42. Pudge could hit for power (37 HR in 1985) and he played an important position really well. It's no accident that the White Sox pitching staff was so good in the early 1980s and 1990s when Fisk was calling pitches.
3. Paul Konerko — Is Konerko a compiler? It seems that the national baseball world treats him that way. He's already fallen off the Hall of Fame ballot after receiving only 2.5 percent of consideration this year.
Unfortunately, Konerko gets cursed with the tag of being "steady", even though he was often much more than that. Konerko, stolen from the Reds for Mike Cameron after the 1998 season, hit over 40 home runs twice and hit over .300 four times, including late-career excellence in 2011 and 2012.
Konerko is also a cautionary tale against WAR. He played first base, not considered a difficult defensive position, so his WAR isn't puffed up by defensive WAR as it might be for other players.
That's fine for many players, but not Konerko. What Konerko provided beyond production was leadership. He was team captain for nine years and he was the best offensive player on the 2005 world champions with 40 HR, 100 RBI and a .909 OPS, a year in which he was captain in all but name only with Thomas still on the team.
2. Mark Buehrle — Though he doesn't rise to Sale's ERA+ of 135, what Buehrle loses in WAR (not much, mind you, he was 120+) he more than makes up for in longevity and stamina. In all but his rookie season, Buehrle threw over 200 innings. Now, the Wilbur Wood's of the world would scoff at that innings total, but in the 21st Century? That's a workhorse.
If eating innings was all Buehrle did, it would be nice, but unremarkable. However, Buehrle was excellent throughout his career on the South Side. He averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings (he's fifth all-time for the White Sox in overall strikeouts) and he only walked two batters per nine innings in an era where walks became more valued. His career White Sox WHIP is a respectable 1.281. He pitched two no-hitters, including a famous perfect game in 2009.
What makes Buehrle count a bit higher, in my opinion, is he excelled for winning teams. He saved his best for the 2005 champions. His 3.12 ERA is a career-low and he was the fulcrum for that White Sox team.
1. Frank Thomas — Not a whole lot of debate to be had here. Hall Of Famer Thomas was an easy choice.
Thomas led the White Sox offensive players in WAR eight times, including seven years in a row from 1991-98. He won American League MVPs in 1993 and 1994. He led the AL in on-base percentage four different times and is 20th in Major League Baseball history. Thomas got on-base and he often did so by mashing. He has 448 home runs in a White Sox uniform and hit over 40 taters four times while representing Chicago. Thomas is one of the best players of the 1990s on any franchise.
Thomas also transformed a franchise as it moved into new Comiskey Park. The White Sox began winning almost from the time he arrived and were a constant threat in the 1990s and 2000s, often causing heartbreak with playoff failures, especially in 1993 and 2000. Thomas was on the 2005 championship team, but only played 34 games that season.
Thomas was also notably clean, never coming under any question of steroid use, even though he played at the height of the steroid era. Finally? His Nugenics commercials are unintentional comedy at their best!
• Explaining those not included — Ozzie Guillen was an excellent defensive shortstop, extremely popular, a fun manager — and he even waved to me from the on-deck circle at County Stadium during his rookie year when a nearby adult was loudly giving the Sox the business — but he didn't qualify for consideration because his number isn't retired and he only led the Sox in WAR once.
Robin Ventura, the last player I left out, is 13th all-time in WAR on the White Sox, ahead of late 20th Century Sox icons like Luis Aparicio, Sale, Konerko and Fisk. Ventura won five Gold Gloves at third base, a tough defensive position.
Magglio Ordonez definitely merited consideration. He has a 25.3 career WAR as a White Sox player. Ventura and Ordonez are victims of the fact the White Sox are the first team I've done with more than one pitcher chosen.
I really, really wanted to include an underappreciated player from the Bill Veeck era and another, like Ordonez, who decamped to Detroit — Chet Lemon.
The center fielder led the White Sox in WAR from 1978-81, and over that time, had a better per-season WAR than Fisk, Konerko, Ventura or Ordonez did for the time covered.
Alas, Lemon's contributions were done in anonymity as he toiled for bad White Sox teams right before their brief early 80s renaissance. If Lemon hadn't been dealt to the Tigers, the White Sox might have won it all in 1983.
Then there's franchise icon Harold Baines, who was very controversially selected to the Hall of Fame in 2019. My memory of Baines is positive. During his prime from 1980-89, he was considered the White Sox best player, a good ambassador, and beloved by Pale Hose fans. He memorably had his number retired by the Sox while he was still active.
Still, Baines falls way short of consideration for this Top 5, much less the Hall Of Fame. His career White Sox WAR in 14 seasons is 24.7. That's less than 2 per season, a paltry average for a supposed all-time great. He never hit more than 29 home runs and only batted over .300 twice in his 80s prime. He was a designated hitter by 1987.
During his second act, he hit for better average, peaking at .311 in 1996, but lost some power. I always thought it was unfair to call him (or anyone) a compiler — if you can produce at advanced age, that shouldn't be a demerit — so while I won't call Baines that, he still wasn't close to producing at a Hall of Fame level.
Pitchers? Sale and Buehrle rise above the rest, but Jack McDowell and seemingly forgotten Alex Fernandez were really good for those good early 1990s White Sox teams.
