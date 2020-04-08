Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.