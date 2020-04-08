Not every Daily Top 5 will keep us inside the Wabash Valley. Today? I take a (virtual) trip to Augusta, Ga.
Today would have been the first round of the Masters. With the coronavirus pandemic on-going, it has been rescheduled for November.
The Masters is, of course, a cherished part of our sports heritage. It is golf's first of four major tournaments, and for many, it is the most cherished one of them all.
I'll admit two things when it comes to the Masters. One is that I am a casual golf fan in the first place. I do watch the four majors, but little else.
The other thing that I will admit when it comes to the Masters? It's always been my third-favorite of the majors behind the U.S. Open and the British Open.
Why? The preciousness in which it's treated by golf fans and by Augusta National itself has always left me cold. I find this to be true for many sports-related things that are taken too seriously. Purists in all sports are not to be trusted as far as I'm concerned. Plus, Augusta National doesn't have an admirable history when it comes to how it has treated both minorities and women over the years.
A bit harsh? Maybe, but I'm also far from 100 percent anti-Masters. While I see its flaws, I also see it's strengths, which are considerable.
So today, let's talk about my Top 5 coolest things about the Masters.
5. Rite of spring — I'm glad the Masters has been re-scheduled, but for it to take place in November? That seems wrong on a lot of levels. The Masters is where you see green trees with healthy green leaves, not when they're shedding them. It's where you might have your first glimpse of flowers in full bloom.
Like baseball's Opening Day, the Masters is a rite of spring. Unlike baseball's openers, you can almost always guarantee that the weather in Georgia will be much warmer and much more beautiful than it is here in the Midwest.
My favorite month in Indiana is April, because you can't beat spring in Indiana when it comes to the (mostly) Midwestern areas I've lived in. The trees bloom here a full month or more earlier than they do in the upper Midwest. It's a big deal if you've lived both sides of the spring spectrum.
The Masters offers all of us that feeling that spring is on the way. It's a sign that you will soon be able to turn off your furnace and put your coats away. It's going to be warm soon.
4. CBS broadcasts — No event-broadcast relationship has gone on longer in American sports than CBS's relationship with the Masters. The tournament has been on CBS since 1956.
You really can't imagine one without the other. Ken Venturi did analysis on every Masters from 1967-2002. Pat Summerall did play-by-play from 1968-1994. Verne Lundquist — who is amazing at everything he does, but golf in particular — has done every tournament since 1983 and Jim Nantz since 1986.
CBS and Augusta National have worked together over the years to maintain a unique quality to the broadcast. Sometimes it's for the worse — such as when Augusta insisted on Jack Whitaker and Gary McCord's removal from the air for various offenses. Or, for the long period in which the Masters insisted on only the back nine being broadcast.
Sometimes, though, it's for the better. The Masters insists on no cross-promotion with other network events and there are far fewer commercials. In other words? There's less clutter — and that's never a bad thing.
However, CBS really shines in its production quality. The announcing is top notch and iconic. Lundquist's "yes sir!" in 1986 when Jack Nicklaus eventually won is one of many huge moments. The camera work is phenomenal. Some of the most iconic TV sports images of our time have come from the Masters. Remember when Tiger Woods clinched the Tiger Slam in 2001? His clinching shot was shown from behind, so the image of the gallery standing up to react to his shot took prominence. That went beyond sports production and into art. CBS does a wonderful job on the Masters.
3. Only one course — The British Open is played on a rotation of courses. The U.S. Open is on a wider, informal rotation with new courses being mixed in liberally. The PGA Championship has always been played on multiple courses with only occasional repeats.
The Masters is Augusta National. Though the course has evolved since the first staging in 1934, the elements remain the same. Like long-time fields of play like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, the L.A. Coliseum, etc., you know legends have played that course and that it will make legends again.
The club famously named all 18 holes after trees that were on the property when it was a nursery before it was developed into a golf course.
You may not know "Golden Bell" by name, but you do know the par-3, 155-yard No. 12 hole is where many Masters dreams have died or thrived depending on whether the contenders could keep their ball on the green and out of Rae's Creek. And, of course, it's the fulcrum of the famous Amen Corner.
Playing at one course means you can re-live past Masters moments. I will always think back to 1987. That's when Larry Mize chipped in from 110 yards out in a playoff to win the tournament. Every year, you can re-live that moment in your own mind.
2. Green jacket — I defy you to name a piece of sports clothing that is more iconic than the green jacket given to the Masters winner. Other sports have their iconic trophies or post-win ceremonies. The green jacket is the most sought-after "trophy" in the world of golf.
It's a fascinating thing, really. Take someone who has had no exposure to golf and try to explain why a jacket is so iconic and they'd probably laugh. Purely on a sartorial level? It's not a pretty jacket — I probably like it because my favorite color is green — but what it represents is very pretty.
1. It's justifies greatness — Perhaps the most amazing thing about the Masters is that in spite of the fact the course hasn't changed much over the years, it constantly justifies the greatness of its champions.
Perhaps more so than the other majors? The Masters avoids so-called "fluke" champions. The U.S. Open is similar in this regard, but it's played on multiple courses. With few exceptions, the Masters separates the wheat from the chaff.
Nicklaus won it six times. Woods five times, including an iconic career comeback win in 2019. Arnold Palmer wore the green jacket four times.
Put it this way. The Masters has been contested 83 times. In that period? A select group of 17 golfers won it a total of 48 times. And some of the one-time winners are among golf's biggest legends too.
That begs the question, does the Masters justify the greatness of a golfer or is it the other way around? Unfortunately, we won't find out this weekend, but when it does come, you know the Masters will deliver.
