DAILY TOP 5: Televised iRacing — it's a lot of fun

In this corner of the journalism universe, we love to use film quotes (and song lyrics, etc.) to describe our daily shuffle around this mortal coil.
So when I take into account televised iRacing, I think of "The Wild Bunch".
Just stay with me.
Near the end of the movie, after the iconic to-the-death massacre, Robert Ryan's character — he played a former Bunch member who went to prison and got blackmailed into being a bounty hunter to chase down his old friends — is sitting in the dirt after the massacre, not knowing where his life was going to take him.
The other surviving member of the Bunch — Sykes, played by Edmund O'Brien — rides up with his Mexican allies. Unlike Ryan's character, he knows what he's doing — he's joining the Mexican revolutionaries. He ultimately convinces Ryan to go with them with the following line.
"I ain't like it used to be, but it'll do."
As you're painfully aware, we have no live sports right now. Well, there's some horse racing out of Arkansas and Florida, but that's about it. So all forms of media are trying to fill the void.
In the world of auto racing, that means televising computer simulation racing as developed by iRacing, a Massachusetts-based company that has been around since 2008. Both IndyCar (on NBCSN) and NASCAR (on FS1 and Fox) have televised iRaces featuring real drivers in the simulated versions of their cars at real circuits.
Now, I know what some of you are thinking. What's the big deal about racers hitting their X button on their controller and driving around in circles and who would want to watch it anyway?
Let me speak from some experience — this isn't at all like playing an arcade or PlayStation game. It's much harder. The feel is intuitive. The tracks are real right down to whether the surface is good or bad on tires. It is extremely precise and unforgiving.
It does take some racing acumen to do it well. It also takes some equipment to do it right. Committed iRacers can spend well into six figures to set up their perfect simulation racing rig, featuring a high-tech steering wheel and pedals.
While I haven't done iRacing specifically (though I am considering it), I've done others like it, and this kind of simulation racing is very difficult. I am extremely terrible at it. I grind my right front tire approximately two laps into a typical fuel stint regardless of what kind of car I'm driving.
In the vacuum of no sports, something had to fill the void and this is one of the first bits of programming that has jumped into the breach. I've watched a few iRaces, so today's Daily Top 5 is devoted to what I like about televised iRacing.
5. Cheesy TV — I'm a big fan and consumer of cheesy, so-bad-it's-good TV and iRacing broadcasts have ratcheted up the cheese factor, some cheese intended, some not. NBCSN has had guests do "Gentlemen, Start Your Engines", the National Anthem and the invocation — all for a computer race where the most serious injury is bruised egos.
Some of the analysts treat this as serious as a heart attack, which has the paradoxical effect of being ridiculous and giving this credibility all at once. And, because we're in a world of social distancing, we get glitches that would normally be unacceptable on network broadcasts — wonky audio, people talking over one another. It's a glorious, funny mess.
I have to say that Fox beat NBC's broadcasts. FS1's NASCAR Homestead Easter Sunday rebroadcast from March actually had replays of wrecks and halfway descent analysis. NBC had the feel of winging it, but that's OK too. That just bumps up the cheese factor.
4. The racing isn't bad — Is it the real thing? Hell no. For one big thing, there's no danger factor in terms of injury for a mistake and there's no consequences, i.e. irritated mechanics and costly repairs, if you bash a car to pieces. There's also technical problems with participants racing remotely and via their own internet connections. Sometimes, racers' connections glitch out. One such glitch may have caused a big wreck at the start of the IndyCar iRace at Michigan.
But once the racing gets going? It's not bad at all. The tracks and cars are so meticulously crafted that they do produce real-life results. You have to save your tires, save your fuel, etc. Honestly, if you watched a feed from a distance? You wouldn't know the difference from the real thing — apart from cars flying around comically during multi-car wrecks.
The real teams are taking it to another level too. Some of the IndyCar teams had team engineers giving strategy and fuel advice just like the real thing. I'm even starting to get real press releases from the teams for the sim races.
3. Real drivers — eSports is a growing phenomenon in all forms of sports. The NBA has famously created its own eSports wing and other leagues have looked into the same.
There's only one problem with the NBA2K, etc., versions of eSports. They have people who excel at the game, but who are no-names to the general public. It's very tough to build appeal beyond the core eSports audience.
iRacing is the one simulation sport that marries its concept to the actual stars of the real thing without losing credibility. So you can have real drivers participating as their virtual selves. That's far more interesting than watching Cantguardrob in the NBA2K league, or God forbid, have the actual Indiana Pacers try to play as themselves.
However, since it's simulation racing, and certain skills translate across all disciplines, you can also mix drivers from different worlds of motorsports. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third in IndyCar's Michigan iRace on Saturday. How cool is that? IndyCar doesn't even race at Michigan International Speedway anymore, so how cool is that too?
2. It's democratic — Money drives everything in real auto racing and it is the determining factor between haves and have not's. Good drivers sometimes end up on bad teams and never get to show their true talent if they don't have the lucre to move themselves along.
Though there is a monetary element to how much you want to spend on your iRacing equipment, the skill itself is innate. So instead of it being a matter of whose resources beat the other team's resources, it's more democratic in that the skill of the driver — or at least their sim acumen — is the biggest determining factor in who contends and who doesn't.
Simon Pagenaud won the IndyCar race on Saturday, but among the IndyCar contenders were Scott McLaughlin (who won one race), Alex Palou and Dalton Kellett. Sage Karam, who has been combustible in his real life IndyCar forays, is right there with Will Power in terms of being the most consistent good driver and Karam has one win to his credit too. Meanwhile, IndyCar sim newbies, like Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon, have struggled even though they're giants in the real thing.
Same for NASCAR. Hamlin beat out Earnhardt Jr. (who clearly enjoys his sim racing) at Homestead, but he also fended off Timmy Hill and Garrett Smithley, among others.
1. It's fun — I have seen some in the racing community disparage this "pretend" racing — and I guarantee there are those outside the racing community doing the same. To them — and to wrap this up properly with another movie quote from esteemed philosopher Sgt. Hulka from "Stripes" — I say, "lighten up Francis."
It's fun. We're all stuck in our houses with little to occupy our time. The drivers really seem to enjoy it and their enthusiasm is infectious. Heck, I've watched more NASCAR iRacing than I've watched real NASCAR racing in years.
No, it's not the real thing, but it's better than nothing, and it's a smart move by both IndyCar and NASCAR to keep their brands out there through these means. It's also undoubtedly a boon for iRacing, which has hit the free advertising lottery ticket.
We're living in strange times, so why not? Let's get weird!
