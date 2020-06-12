Daily Top 5: St. Louis sweetness since 1978

We round out our Daily Top 5 of the best baseball players since 1978 from the teams of highest local interest with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals fans know it, but St. Louis has won far more consistently and at a higher level than either the Reds or the Cubs. Three world championships, four additional pennants, several playoff appearances, and only 11 losing seasons since 1978 have made the Cardinals both loved and hated in these parts.
So there's plenty to choose from here. Standards for consideration — I have to choose at least one pitcher — are:
1. Selected to the Hall Of Fame; 2. Had their number retired by the franchise; 3. All-time top 20 in franchise WAR; 4. Led their team for at least two seasons in WAR as an everyday player or pitcher.
Here are the qualifying players for the Cardinals and years of qualification:
• Hall of Fame and Retired Numbers: Lou Brock (1978-79), Dennis Eckersley (1996-97), Ted Simmons (1978-80), Lee Smith (1990-93), Ozzie Smith (1982-96), Bruce Sutter (1981-84), Larry Walker (2004-05).
• All-time 20 in franchise WAR (if not already mentioned): Jim Edmonds (2000-07), Ray Lankford (1990-2001), Yadier Molina (2004-present), Albert Pujols (2001-11), Adam Wainwright (2005-present).
• Two seasons as WAR leader in batting or pitching (if not already mentioned): Chris Carpenter (2004-12), Matt Carpenter (2011-present), Keith Hernandez (1978-83), Brian Jordan (1992-98), Joe Magrane (1987-93), Carlos Martinez (2013-present), Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99), Mark McGwire (1997-2001), Bob Tewksbury (1989-94), John Tudor (1985-88), Woody Williams (2001-04).
Here we go ...
5. Yadier Molina — The last spot was between Molina and, believe it or not, John Tudor. More on him below, but I chose Molina for his contributions to the Cardinals' excellence during his lengthy career over Tudor's much-better-than-I-remembered peak value.
Not that Molina slides by on career value alone. Though he reaches base two points below league average and averaged a modest 10 home runs and 57 RBI over the course of his career, Cardinals fans know his contributions go well beyond that.
He is the fifth-best catcher of all-time in defensive WAR and has nine Gold Gloves. The Cardinals' team ERA with Molina behind the plate is 3.68, 52 points better than league average.
He's also been the leader for the Cardinals since at least the late 2000s, a period of great success.
Molina's also shown adaptability. When his batting average dipped below .300 in the mid-2000s? He started hitting for more power. Do I think Molina is a Hall Of Famer? Ha! That's a debate for another day, but he deserves his place here.
4. Mark McGwire — Wait a minute! Yesterday, you had Sammy Sosa as the No. 1 Cub, mostly ignoring his rumored performance-enhancing drug use, but McGwire, an admitted user, is fourth? What's up, Golden?
Well, what's up is that there's two differences between Sosa with the Cubs and McGwire with the Cardinals. First? McGwire has stiffer competition on his list. Second? McGwire didn't play for St. Louis anywhere near as long as Sosa did for the Cubs, only four full seasons — and one was his injury-marred final season.
Before he broke down though, McGwire was a machine. He averaged 49 home runs and 108 RBI and reached base 80 points better than league average, thanks to plenty of intentional walks.
3. Chris Carpenter — Going into this? I thought the pitcher spot was a lock for Adam Wainwright. After all, he leads the Cardinals since 1978 in pitching WAR and has been a stellar anchor for the rotation for much of his career.
Carpenter, whose career overlaps with the early portion of Wainwright's, was better though — and at more crucial junctures. Carpenter's WHIP with St. Louis is an impressive 1.12 as opposed to Wainwright's 1.23. Carpenter also out-distances Wainwright in ERA over league average. Carpenter's career ERA+ in St. Louis is 133+. Wainwright is 125+.
The clinching factor? Carpenter rated as the best pitcher on the Cardinals' staff for both their 2006 and 2011 world championship teams. He had trouble staying healthy, but in the six seasons in which Carpenter pitched regularly? He was more impactful than any other pitcher considered.
2. Ozzie Smith — Put simply? Smith is the best defensive player of all-time. The metrics say it. If you saw Smith play, your eyes saw it. The degree of difficulty in handling Busch Stadium's often cement-like, fast-track turf infield amplifies it. Playing the most important defensive position in baseball puts the exclamation point on it.
Smith is Major League Baseball's all-time leader in defensive WAR at a mind-blowing 44.2. If you don't know much about WAR, consider that in the entire history of baseball, only 1.2 percent of all players have cracked 10 or better in defensive WAR. Smith is the only player to ever top the 40 mark.
Even if you take away his San Diego years? Smith is at 35.2 for the Cardinals and that's still fifth all-time. In 1989, Smith's defensive WAR by itself was 4.8 — the second-best rate in the live ball era with only Andrelton Simmons cresting that mark in 2017 for the Angels. Smith had range, a good arm, and great instincts on a fast track. He was awesome.
The knock has always been his hitting, and indeed, Smith hit a modest .272 and reached base seven points below league average as a Cardinal, but considering he was barely cracking .220 as a Padre?
He improved greatly and was hitting in the high 200s by the late 80s, topping .300 in 1987. Of course when he got on-base, he was a big base-stealing threat like the rest of the Whitey Herzog-era Cardinals were.
1. Albert Pujols — Great as Smith was, not he, nor can any of the other Cardinals touch the all-around excellence Pujols brought to the ballpark in St. Louis. He was the best player in the National League, if not all of baseball, during his 11-year stint with St. Louis. His three MVPs are a testament to that.
Could he hit? Does a .328 average in St. Louis, 40 home runs and 121 RBI per year, and the fact that he reached base 70 points over league average answer that question? Was he disciplined? Rare for his time, he walked more than he struck out. What about his glove? He played first base, not the most important defensive position, but he did earn three Gold Gloves.
Cardinals-era Pujols, to me, was like The Terminator. He couldn't be bargained or reasoned with. He didn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. He absolutely did not stop... ever, until you were dead. I know this first-hand. He hit .478 against my favorite team — the Brewers — in the 2011 NLCS. All you can do is tip your cap. At least we got beat by the best.
• Explaining those not included — There were some surprises as I researched this. None more so than Tudor's Cardinals career.
He's remembered for his lights-out pitching in 1985 when his 1.93 ERA helped the Cardinals win the pennant. Truth is? Until he was traded to the Dodgers in 1988? He never stopped being lights out. Tudor has the Cardinals' all-time best WHIP at 1.08. Yes, better than Bob Gibson. His ERA+ — ERA over league average — is 146+. Also the Cardinals' all-time best mark, and yes, also better than Gibson, who put up eye-popping numbers, but in a pitching-dominant era. The only reason I kept Tudor out of the top 5 was because of Molina's lengthy contributions.
I also really wanted to include Bruce Sutter, who was the difference in St. Louis winning the 1982 World Series (grrr). Good though he was with an ERA+ of 132 and a 1.16 WHIP, the competition was too stiff.
As far as everyday players were concerned, several who were very good (Brian Jordan, Keith Hernandez, Ted Simmons, who is better than Molina if you take his pre-1978 St. Louis career into account) were traded before they could challenge for the top 5 or were too old (Lou Brock). I looked at Willie McGee, but he didn't measure up.
Jim Edmonds nearly did. He reached base 43 points over league average, hit for power, and was an elite center fielder. He was the last position player I crossed off.