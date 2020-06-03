DAILY TOP 5: Softball postseason have provided fun memories

Last week for the Daily Top 5, I wrote about the five best postseason high school baseball games I’ve covered at the Tribune-Star.
It’s not fair to leave softball out of it, is it?
Softball usually starts a little bit before high school baseball does, which means I rarely cover sectional games as they often conflict with ISU baseball’s conference tournament. I usually pick up softball at the regional level once ISU is done.
However, I’ve seen some good games over the years regardless. Let’s jump in.
5. West Vigo’s Furrey stars against Sullivan, 2009 – Gina Furrey was a one-girl wrecking crew against Sullivan in an Edgewood Sectional semifinal game in May 2009.
Furrey hit a two-run home run to get the Vikings started in a 5-3 win over the Golden Arrows, but that was just the appetizer for West Vigo.
Furrey also struck out 12 Golden Arrows in a dominant performance.
West Vigo would fall to a one-loss Edgewood team in the championship game, but Furrey had a great day along the way.
4. Clay City pushes North Central, 2018 – On their way to the Class A state title game, the Thunderbirds laid waste to all comers. North Central wiped out its four of its first six postseason opponents by the 10-run rule, including a 10-0 win over Lanesville in the semistate championship game.
Apart from state-ranked Hauser in the semistate semifinal, the Thunderbirds got pushed once along the way – by Clay City in the Clay City Sectional title game.
It didn’t seem that way to start when North Central scored seven runs in the first inning to take a 7-1 lead. The Eels, who were 10-14 entering the game, fought back to cut their deficit to 7-4.
North Central led 8-4, but Clay City loaded the bases in the next inning, only to have Erika Schroyer induce a two-out pop-out. Clay City put runners in scoring position in each of the subsequent innings before North Central ended their threat.
It was a fun game, full of tension, as all fun games are.
3. Rockville drops Riverton Parke, 2011 – The Panthers were 26-2 entering the game as they rode ace pitcher Hayley Chambers to the top ranking in the state.
Rockville, however, didn’t care. The Rox had already beaten the Panthers once that season and they would again.
First? Rockville worked long counts against Chambers and ultimately drove her out of the game after Emma Riffe drove a two-run triple to right-center to put the Rox in front 3-1 in the fifth inning. The lead would balloon to 5-1 by the end of the frame.
Riverton Parke rallied and cut Rockville’s lead to one, but on what could have been a game-tying hit, Rockville’s Kayla Wilson made a big stop to produce a force out. The Rox held on for a big upset and would ultimately advance to the semistate.
2. Linton rallies past Frankton, 2010 – Linton’s 2010 softball team was unbeaten entering the semistate. A Class 2A state championship game berth seemed to be the Miners’ destiny.
Until upstart Frankton put the Miners behind an early 4-0 deficit in the Class 2A Forest Park Semistate championship game, that is.
Linton ace Stephanie Fougerousse gave up the runs, but she would make up for it at the plate.
Linton would rally to tie the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning. Fougerousse got her chance in the sixth. A weird bunt base-hit to center field put Sam Butt on-base and Fougerousse drove her in with a liner to make it 6-5.
Linton would fall to Wheeler in the state title game, but had a heckuva game to get there.
1. Edington walk-off semistate home run, 2014 – The lead paragraph from the West Vigo semistate semifinal story told the story.
“The narrative entering the Class 3A Brown County softball semistate was that there were three teams in the top five poll in the field … and West Vigo.”
Very little was expected from the 24-8 Vikings against Lebanon in the first game at semistate, but the Tigers were in for a surprise.
First? West Vigo pitcher Leah Morrison did a great job holding down Lebanon’s offense. She scattered six hits and allowed just one run.
Going into the seventh inning, Lebanon pitcher Jessica Weaver hadn’t allowed a run at all and it seemed the Vikings would go down to a noble defeat.
When Morrison led off the seventh with a double? West Vigo had hope. Then Edington, West Vigo’s cleanup batter, stepped in the box.
On the second pitch she saw, she cranked a Weaver offering off of the Brown County scoreboard. It was a no-doubt blast that sent the Vikings to ecstasy.
Edington twirled her arms in celebration as West Vigo had pulled a massive upset against the unbeaten Tigers.
"I have no words to describe it. I fell down at the plate I was so overwhelmed. It was awesome," Edington said.
West Vigo fell to Gibson Southern in the nightcap, but Edington’s game-winning blast was a great moment in Vikings history.
