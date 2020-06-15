I haven't watched any cornhole yet, and I reluctantly passed up the chance to catch the pay-per-view BBQ tournament.
But live sports on television are hard enough to find — Korean baseball comes at a bad time for me — that people are getting increasingly desperate, and so "The Last Dance" documentary on ESPN a few weeks ago got massive ratings and was even covered as an event in many newspapers, including The Chicago Tribune.
A 10-part series on Michael Jordan's Bulls is at least 10 parts too long for me. I co-covered a couple games of the 1998 series between the Bulls and the Pacers with our Pacers correspondent Mark Tidd, and it wasn't fun. Both teams hated each other and the basketball was dull and sluggish. I don't even remember who won the games I saw (apparently the Pacers, because I never went to Chicago), but I remember being glad when they were over.
So because I was already pretty sure that the Bulls were hard to beat and very sure that Michael was enough of a jerk (I actually have another word in mind) to bully his teammates into playing hard, I didn't see any reason to relive those moments.
Were the six-time champions the best of all time? Obviously they were the best of their era, but that was the era that strongly discouraged me from ever being an NBA fan again. So this Daily Top 5 is a list of teams that I would love to have seen play the '90s Bulls in a seven-game series.
Teams that played since I quit watching much NBA are not included, although I have to admit a matchup against the current Clippers — with Kawhi, Paul George and Patrick Beverly taking turns guarding Jordan and Pippen and Montrezl Harrell matching up with Rodman — could have been fun, and a LeBron-vs.-Michael series with the other Bulls trying to guard Anthony Davis sounds intriguing too.
Coming in sixth on my list are the 1979 Seattle Supersonics, just because I liked them: Downtown Freddie Brown and Gus Williams, the only NBA player I watched in an ISU Arena pickup game (Jack Sikma) and the prospect of Paul Silas and Lonnie Shelton against Rodman. But here's the Top 5.
5. Philadelphia 76ers, 1983 — The Sixers would have the best dunker in the series, Julius Erving; the best point guard, my Missouri Valley Conference buddy Maurice Cheeks; and by leaps and bounds the best center in Moses Malone (another guy Rodman was lucky enough not to play against). Bobby Jones was a great defender, Andrew Toney an explosive shooter, and reserve center Earl Cureton was one of many scowling college centers to make ISU's DeCarsta Webster a little timid as I was watching.
4. Portland Trailblazers, 1977 — Starting guards Lionel Hollins and Dave Twardzik? Small forward Bob Gross? On paper this team had no business winning an NBA championship, let alone making it look easy, even though Larry Steele, who helped Pat Rady's Bainbridge team reach the semistate in 1966, came off the bench.
But they had maybe my all-time favorite in the don't-mess-with-me power forward position, Maurice Lucas, and they had a healthy Bill Walton. Coach Jack Ramsay's offensive ball movement and Walton's passing meant the other three starters pretty much shot layups. Not sure any other NBA team was anywhere near as much fun to watch.
3. Boston Celtics, 1957-1969 — The Bill Russell Celtics were close to being that much fun, however, and also won 11 championships in 13 years. The best fast-break team of all time (what a lost art that is), with the best rim protector of all time starting the break.
You should know some of the names — passing magician Bob Cousy; shooters Sam Jones, Tommy Heinsohn, Bill Sharman and the original sixth man, Frank Ramsey; and defensive specialist K.C. Jones — but the guy who may have made an impression on the Bulls would have been "Jungle" Jim Luscutoff (compared to him, Bill Laimbeer was a pussycat).
2. Los Angeles Lakers, 1985 — Grudging acceptance is probably how I'd describe putting this team on the list. Didn't like them at all, although I might root for them against the Bulls.
But, with Magic at the point, they could run a little; with James Worthy running the court they had one of the best finishers of all time; Jamaal Wilkes could still hit the open jumper; Michael Cooper could guard; and Bob McAdoo came off the bench, for crying out loud.
Oh, and they had Kareem at center.
1. Boston Celtics, 1986 — I don't think the '90s Bulls could have guarded Kareem very well. I think they'd have an even more difficult time trying to handle Robert Parish, Kevin McHale and — here's a phrase that hadn't appeared in print since 1977 — a healthy Bill Walton. That's a trio of 7-footers who could play at the same time.
But they usually didn't, because one forward spot was reserved for Larry.
