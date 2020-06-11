DAILY TOP 5: Northsiders who got the job done since '78

Perhaps you read yesterday's Daily Top 5 on the best Cincinnati Reds since 1978. Maybe you liked it. Maybe you thought I was an idiot.
Either way? I'm undaunted as I tackle a team of much-higher interest in these parts, the Chicago Cubs.
Let's remind you of the ground rules. One? I'm only considering performance since 1978 and I have to include at least one pitcher. Players will only be assessed for their time with the franchise. Important on this one as Greg Maddux's career with Atlanta means nothing here.
Standards for consideration are:
1. Selected to the Hall Of Fame; 2. Had their number retired by the franchise; 3. All-time top 20 in franchise WAR; 4. Led their team for at least two seasons in WAR as an everyday player or pitcher.
Here are the qualifying players for the Cubs and years of qualification:
• Hall of Fame and Retired Numbers: Andre Dawson (1987-92), Dennis Eckersley (1984-86), Goose Gossage (1988), Fergie Jenkins (1982-83), Greg Maddux (1986-92, 2004-06), Ryne Sandberg (1982-97), Lee Smith (1980-87), Bruce Sutter (1978-80).
• All-time 20 in franchise WAR (if not already mentioned): Mark Grace (1988-2000), Rick Reuschel (1978-81, 1983-84), Sammy Sosa (1992-2004), Carlos Zambrano (2001-11).
• Two seasons as WAR leader in batting or pitching (if not already mentioned): Jake Arrieta (2013-17), Javier Baez (2014-present), Kris Bryant (2015-present), Ryan Dempster (2004-12), Kyle Hendricks (2014-present), Derrek Lee (2004-10), Jon Lester (2015-present), Jon Lieber (1999-2002), Aramis Ramirez (2003-11), Anthony Rizzo (2012-present), Steve Trachsel (1993-99).
The shocker for me? Kerry Wood and Rick Sutcliffe were only once the Cubs' best pitcher, so neither is eligible. Equally shocked that Trachsel not only qualified, but was the Cubs best pitcher three times by WAR. Also? I've really underrated Kyle Hendricks in recent years. Statistically? He's on-pace as one of the best Cubs pitchers of the last 50 years.
Dave Kingman's awful defense also knocked his WAR down enough to keep him from consideration for his home run hitting in the late 1970s.
Here we go ...
5. Anthony Rizzo — This is another recent Cub I've underrated a bit. Rizzo was the first Major League-ready piece of the puzzle acquired to build the Cubs' 2016 championship team and he's been very consistent since he was pilfered from San Diego prior to 2012.
Rizzo has reached base at a clip 132 points above league average, much better than contemporary Javier Baez, whom I thought make make the top 5 going into this. Rizzo has averaged 27 home runs, 90 RBI and he slugged .496 for the Cubs. He's also won three Gold Gloves, although at the least important defensive position. (His career defensive WAR is under water.)
Rizzo was a key cog on the 2016 World Series champions. That edges him past relievers extraordinaire Sutter and Smith, 1987 MVP Dawson, and yes, Maddux, whose Cubs numbers are excellent, but not as good as some of the other qualifying pitchers.
4. Jake Arrieta — He wasn't with the Cubs very long — parts of five seasons — but the impact and performance from Arrieta was extremely impactful.
Statistically, Arrieta has the best numbers — by far — of any Cubs pitcher considered. Arrieta's ERA+ (ERA over league average of 100) is 147, 15 points better than any other starter who qualified, a huge margin. Arrieta's WHIP was 1.03, also considerably stronger than the rest of the pitching field.
If Arrieta had done this in a vaccuum? It would be great, but not as impactful as doing it for an emerging championship team. Arrieta's best years dove-tailed with the Cubs' rise from 73 wins in Arrieta's first full season to 103 and a world championship two years later.
3. Kris Bryant — It seems sentiment has soured a bit on Bryant as he's battled injuries in recent years. As I mentioned above, Baez's star has risen higher than either Rizzo or Bryant in the estimation of many, but the stats don't lie — Bryant has been better over the life of his career.
Bryant has reached 136 points above league average, the best of any of the recent Cubs. He's averaged 28 home runs, 81 RBI and hit .284 — better than Baez in every category. Baez is a better defender at a more important defensive position, but not enough to overtake Bryant's hitting. Baez trails Bryant by seven points in career WAR even thought Bryant debuted a year later.
Bryant was also the best everyday player on the 2016 championship team — and that has to count for a lot.
2. Ryne Sandberg — If this were the most beloved Cub since 1978? Sandberg would be an easy selection for the top spot.
As it is? Sandberg is very much in the conversation for best second baseman for any franchise since 1978. He won nine Gold Gloves in his career — and while his defensive WAR doesn't blow your mind, he only had two negative seasons in that category.
Of course Sandberg could hit just a little bit too. He averaged 19 home runs, 71 RBI, stole 23 bases, hit .285 and reached base 11 points better than league average over his career. He was the best offensive player on both the 1984 and 1989 NL East champions as well. He peaked at 40 home runs in 1990.
1. Sammy Sosa — Hand up ... I know I likely have some explaining to do, especially since a Twitter poll I did on this topic supported Sandberg as the best Cub over Sosa since 1978 by a 73-27 margin.
Sosa was never caught using performance enhancing drugs, but I'm not going to use that as an out because to do so would be wildly naive, disingenuous or both. Performance-enhancing drug usage hangs over the entirety of Sosa's career. Many of the stars of that period have still not recovered their reputations — Sosa chief among them.
I abhor performance enhancing drug usage. If the statistical output of Sandberg and Sosa were neck-and-neck? I'd use Sosa's alleged use against him.
The problem is? They're not even remotely close. Sosa averaged 40 home runs per season as a Cub, including two seasons of 60 or more and one more with 50. Let's say 10, even 15, per year, were "dirty" home runs. He's still well ahead of Sandberg.
Sosa hit .284, one point less than Sandberg, but reached base 39 points higher than league average. Sandberg was a much-better defender, but when you're hitting at Sosa's clip? It's like complaining about the special effects in "Casablanca" — the rest of the package matters a lot more.
So on numbers alone? Sosa is an easy choice. But let's get back to the alleged drug use.
First? If we're discounting eras? The Steroid Era isn't the first one I'm dismissing in baseball history. You can make a great case that everything before 1947 is illegitimate because of the color line, which is much worse sin to me than performance-enhancing drugs were. The 1910s were riddled with game fixing — also worse in my mind.
My point is that the Steroid Era happened whether we like it or not. It's too convenient to me to just ignore it as if it never occurred. Or act as if I'm some avatar of morality who needs to pass down sentence.
We're very often hypocritical about this period as fans too. As a Milwaukee Brewers fan? I rooted for Ryan Braun. If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan? You likely cheered Mark McGwire. I don't think any fan base has any moral high ground to run to. We all loved the home runs when they were flying out of the ballparks.
So to dock Sosa by some moral standard? I'm not doing it. I'm also not trying to be contrarian for contrarian's sake. Like it or not, he was the best Cub since 1978. The numbers may be tainted, but not to the degree it changes that fact.
• Explaining those not included — Greg Maddux won a Cy Young Award as a Cub, and he was good in Chicago, but not anywhere near as good as Arrieta was. Maddux only played on a couple of winning teams too. Zambrano had a 122 ERA+ as a Cub and was good for a long time, but he just missed the cut.
The tough one was the two elite relievers — Bruce Sutter and Lee Smith. Sutter was fantastic as a Cub, winning the Cy Young in 1979, but he was only a Cub for three years by this criteria. Had he played another year or two? He'd have made it with his 151 ERA+ and wicked splitter.
Smith also nearly won a Cy Young Award. Smith had 180 saves as a Cub, but I just couldn't slip him past Rizzo for everyday excellence.
The only everyday player I considered besides Baez was Andre Dawson. His numbers are very close to Rizzo's, but he didn't reach base quite as often and the Cubs were more inconsistent as a team than they have been with Rizzo.